nwahomepage.com
4-Star WR Micah Tease Opens Senior Season
CENTERTON, Ark. — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease opened the 2022 season on Friday night at Bentonville West. His team came up short 28-7 to an experienced, talented Bentonville West team. Tease, 5-11, 180, talked about the game afterward. “Definitely it’s all correctable,” Tease...
nwahomepage.com
Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Alma quarterback Joe Trusty
ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first Fearless Friday Player of the Week goes to Alma’s Joe Trusty. The quarterback for the Airedales led his team to a victory over the Van Buren Pointers in week one after trailing by one touchdown early in the game. He had a...
nwahomepage.com
Jaden Hamm Still Excited About Pledge to Hogs
EUDORA, Kan. — Eudora (Kan.) Class of 2023 four-star tight end Jaden Hamm is preparing for his senior season and then heading to Arkansas at midterm to begin his career as a Razorback. Hamm, 6-6, 232, committed to Arkansas on Aug. 14, 2021, and has remained solid since that...
nwahomepage.com
2025 center Parker Jefferson has Hoop Hogs interest, parents who were Hogs
LITTLE ROCK — It makes sense that Arkansas’ recent successful track record in Texas high school basketball recruiting coupled with having parental ties to the Razorbacks’ program has put 2025 big man Parker Jefferson and Hoop Hog coaches on a path of mutual interest. Jefferson (6-9, 200,...
nwahomepage.com
Could Warren Thompson be a potential WR-1 for 2022?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – With Treylon Burks gone, many are questioning the wide receiver room for the Arkansas Razorbacks heading into the 2022 season. However, Sam Pittman and Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles say after four weeks of practice and two scrimmages, it’s not a concern of theirs. “We...
nwahomepage.com
Hound Hangout at Apple Blossom Brewing Co.
Good Day NWA’s Jason Suel is back for another Hound Hangout brought to you by Lighting Emporium!. Watch as Jason meets up with the folks at Apple Blossom Brewing Company in Fayetteville as they talk about the opportunities the facility has for furry friends and their families to enjoy a nice time out.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Sippin’ at Sunset, Gold Star Ladies
CBMAA – ARCHITECTURE EXHIBIT. You have the opportunity to see Crystal Bridges’ first outdoor architecture exhibit!. ‘Architecture at Home’ explores the idea of home — by demonstrating that housing can be beautiful, attainable, and connected to something human. The exhibit is along the Orchard Trail and is open now through next year.
nwahomepage.com
Fayetteville police investigating shooting at Washington County Fairgrounds
Fayetteville police investigating shooting at Washington County Fairgrounds. Fayetteville police investigating shooting at Washington …. Reflecting on a tragic night at Washington Co. Fair. Local residents devastated to see history leave northwest …. Crawford County police brutality rally. Crawford County police brutality rally. Fearless Friday Player of the Week. Fearless...
