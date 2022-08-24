Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 126,000 signed petition requesting LA to pay market rents to hotels to house homeless people in their vacant roomsVictorLos Angeles, CA
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
Snoop Dogg Is Attempting To Take Over the Breakfast Game With His Brand of Cereal Snoop LoopzLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
Related
numberfire.com
Tony Pollard to see more targets in Cowboys offense
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard could play a larger pass-catching role this season, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Pollard may not see a significant increase in rush attempts this season while Ezekiel Elliott is still at the top of the depth chart, but the Cowboys do need to replace the 113 receptions that Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. had last year. At Memphis, Pollard played out of the slot and racked up 104 catches for 1,292 yards and 9 touchdown catches in 40 collegiate games. “There is a ton of it on film. A lot of it is coming back to him,” Moore said of Pollard's pass-catching prowess. “I think he does have more than just that...He can stretch people vertically, and I think that will be a huge advantage for him to put people in conflict of how they want to handle him.” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also complimented Pollard's route-running and said the running back could be one of the team's "best pass-catchers." Per Fantasy Football Calculator, Pollard's ADP in PPR drafts is currently 6.08.
NFL・
Trubisky makes case for QB job as Steelers top Lions 19-9
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky staked his claim to take over for the retired Ben Roethlisberger, throwing for 160 yards and a touchdown as the Pittsburgh Steelers eased past Detroit 19-9 in the NFL’s preseason finale on Sunday afternoon. Trubisky, signed to a two-year contract in March, was...
Steelers Finish Preseason Perfect But Suffer Three Big Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers secure their third win of the preseason.
Steelers S Carlins Platel Carted Off With Leg Injury
Carlins Platel left late in the fourth quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason finale.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Seahawks name Geno Smith Week 1's regular season starter against Broncos
According to head coach Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will start in Week One's regular season contest against the Denver Broncos. After Drew Lock's two interception performance in Friday's preseason game, Smith will start under center for Seattle's regular season opener. Behind Pro Football Focus' worst rated offensive line, the veteran quarterback is a last resort option at his current average draft position in superflex 12-team leagues (via Fantasy Football Calculator) in the 14th round.
numberfire.com
Kody Clemens starting for Detroit Sunday
The Detroit Tigers listed Kody Clemens as their starter at second base for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Clemens will start at second base and bats eighth against the Rangers Sunday while Zack Short sits the game out. Clemens has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is slated for...
numberfire.com
Joe Flacco expected to start for Jets Week 1
New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to start Week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. The Jets still haven't officially announced a starter, but with Zach Wilson still recovering from August 16 arthroscopic surgery on his meniscus, Flacco is in line to start the season against his former team. According to multiple accounts, the 37-year-old quarterback has been crushing it since Wilson suffered the injury.
NFL・
numberfire.com
J.D. Davis starting for Giants Sunday
The San Francisco Giants listed J.D. Davis as their starter at first base for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Davis will bat fifth and play first base Sunday while LaMonte Wade Jr. moves into left field and Luis Gonzalez sits. Our models project Davis, who has a $2,700 salary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
J.P. Crawford sitting for Seattle on Sunday
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Crawford will move to the bench on Sunday with Dylan Moore starting at shortstop. Moore will bat ninth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Moore for 8.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Michael Taylor leading off for Royals on Sunday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Taylor will start in center field on Sunday and bat first versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Kyle Isbel returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 10.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa sitting on Sunday
New York Yankees catcher/infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Kiner-Falefa will move to the bench on Sunday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus right-hander Adrian Martinez and Oakland. numberFire's models project Hicks for 9.2...
numberfire.com
Start Winning In Seconds
Get NCAAF Game Picks When You Upgrade to a Premium Account with numberFire. If you're not a Premium subscriber, it takes just a few seconds to sign up. You'll get access to all of our insider information, game projections, handicapping advice, DFS tools, advanced statistics, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson batting eighth for Dodgers Sunday
The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Trayce Thompson in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Thompson will bat eighth and handle centerfield Sunday while Cody Bellinger takes the afternoon off. Thompson has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 11.8 fantasy points against the Marlins.
numberfire.com
Rangers' Brad Miller batting seventh on Sunday
Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Miller will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Mark Mathias moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Miller for 10.6 FanDuel points on Sunday....
numberfire.com
Mark Mathias sitting for Rangers on Sunday
Texas Rangers infielder Mark Mathias is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mathias will move to the bench on Sunday with Brad Miller starting at designated hitter. Miller will bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. numberFire's models project Miller for 10.6 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Meibrys Viloria catching for Rangers on Sunday
Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Viloria will catch for right-hander Kohei Arihara on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Jonah Heim moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Viloria for 7.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Padres' Trent Grisham starting in centerfield Sunday
The San Diego Padres listed Trent Grisham as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Grisham will bat eighth and cover centerfield for San Diego Sunday while Jose Azocar takes a seat. Our models project Grisham, who has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel, to score...
numberfire.com
Owen Miller batting sixth for Cleveland Sunday
The Cleveland Guardians listed Owen Miller as their starter at first base for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Miller will bat sixth and start at first base for the Guardians Sunday while Josh Naylor takes a turn at designated hitter and Richie Palacios takes a seat. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Dylan Moore batting ninth on Sunday
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Moore will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. J.P. Crawford moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Moore for 8.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
numberfire.com
Jonah Heim sitting for Rangers on Sunday
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Heim will move to the bench on Sunday with Meibrys Viloria catching for right-hander Kohei Arihara. Viloria will bat eighth versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. numberFire's models project Viloria for 7.8...
Comments / 0