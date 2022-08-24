ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales to Shop Right Now

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

When is the best time to buy a mattress? It depends on how much you’re willing to spend.

Manufacturers tend to release new mattresses between June and September , so it’s no surprise that Labor Day is one of the best times of year to find a mattress on sale.

Although shopping for a new mattress online can be tricky, it’s certainly not impossible. Customer reviews are a good way to gage the quality of the product, but you can take it a step further by searching TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Reddit and other forums.

Major retailers like Macy’s , Amazon , Overstock , Wayfair and Walmart have started rolling out Labor Day deals on tons of mattresses, but also bedding and other household essentials, in addition to electronics , grills , apparel and other must-have items. With just over a week until the Labor Day holiday kicks off, we’ve collected a list of 11 of the best Labor Day mattress sales that you can start shopping now.

Don’t wait to save! See the list below, along with some of our top mattress picks.

Casper – Save up to $600 on mattresses and up to 50% off select items. This offer excludes bundles, final sales and clearance items and clearance items and ends on Sept. 13. Click here fore more details.

Tempurpedic – Shoppers can save up to $500 off mattresses until September 13.

Leesa – Get up to $700 off mattresses plus two free pillows and 10% off all bedding at Leesa through Sept. 12.

Saatva – Save $225-$525 off during Saatva’s Labor Day Early Access . The special promo ends on Aug. 29.

Mattress Firm – Save up to $700 on select adjustable mattress sets (plus, a $300 instant gift), up to $800 off Purple adjustable mattresses, up to $1500 on Serta iSeries Hybrid Adjustable Mattress and other great deals through Sept. 17. Find more details here .

Nectar Sleep – Nectar’s biggest sale ever includes a $699 Labor Day special offer , $200 off and $499 in accessories (premium pillows, sheets set and a mattress protector).

Tuft & Needle – Up to $600 off mattresses and up to 20% off sleep essentials pillows, mattress toppers and other sleep essentials. Offer ends on Sept. 5 at 11:59 PST.

Cocoon by Sealy – Save 35% on Chilli Mattresses, plus a free pillow (valued at up to $199) during Cocoon by Seal’s Early Access Labor Day Sale . The early-bird deal ends Thursday (Aug. 25).

Slumberland – Save up to $500 on Sealy adjustable mattress sets and up to $700 on select adjustable Tempur mattress sets through Sept. 14.

Naturepedic – Take 20% off Naturepedic certified-organic mattresses and sleep accessories. Offer ends Sept. 8.

Big Fish Mattress – Save up to $400 with code: LABORDAY . Offers ends Sept. 13.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

$from $339


Buy Now

1

Over 44,000 customer reviews and a 4.8 out of 5-star rating confirm why this is “America’s most comfortable mattress.” Nector’s premium, memory foam mattress cradles your body and keeps you cool for a more restful night’s sleep. As one customer wrote, “I haven’t slept this good in 20 years! ”

Avenco 12-Inch Spring and Gel Memory Foam Mattress

$from $459.87


Buy Now

1

An affordable, mattress-in-a-box option, this 12-inch mattress from Avenco features gel memory foam, comfort foam, and high-density foam. The mattress is made to absorb your weight, relieve pressure and block the innerspring for a comfortable rest. Save an additional 15% off this mattress when you apply the instant coupon.

LUCID Comfort Collection 10-inch Luxury Gel Memory Foam Mattress

$from $232.19

$275.49


Buy Now

1

Comfort at a great price! If you’re on a tight budget, Lucid Comfort Collection 10-Inch Gel Mattress is an affordable, best-seller on Overstock.com with thousands of positive reviews. The mattress is available in sizes ranging from twin to California King and equipped with gel-infused memory foam, support foam and a base foam. Like others on our list, this mattress comes in three comfort levels: firm, medium and plush.

Saatva Classic Mattress

$from $687

$912


Buy Now

1

Save up to $250 on Saatva’s best-selling Classic Mattress. Choose between plush, luxury firm and firm in sizes ranging from twin to split California king. The Classic Mattress is available in 11 inches and 14 inches.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

‘God Is a Woman’: Shop Ariana Grande’s New Line of Body Products

Ariana Grande is expanding her successful “God Is a Woman” fragrance into a line of clean body products available exclusively at Ulta Beauty. The products retail for $12-$38 and include a skin-softening Body Scrub Soufflé ($30), Luxurious Body Oil ($35), a multi-purpose hand and body cream ($12) and a God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum Deluxe Travel Set ($38). “Creating fragrances and developing products that I love and can share with my fans is such a rewarding creative process,” Grande said in a statement this week. “My favorite part of my personal routine includes exfoliating with the body scrub and finishing...
RETAIL
Billboard

Kelsea Ballerini’s Favorite Mascara Is $5 on Amazon

Kelsea Ballerini’s favorite mascara is currently $5 on Amazon. The country star, who became the new face of CoverGirl in March, loves the recently launched Exhibitionist Mascara — and she’s not alone. Video reviews and tutorials for Exhibitionist Mascara have racked up 24 million views on TikTok, and if you happen to peruse Twitter or Instagram, you’ll find hundreds of satisfied customers raving about the mascara’s affordable price, smooth application and volumizing ability. CoverGirl’s Exhibitionist Mascara: Stretch & Strengthen Mascara is “the best mascara I have ever used,” Ballerini proclaims in a commercial for the mascara, which provides up to 60 percent...
SHOPPING
Billboard

Billboard

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy