The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales to Shop Right Now

When is the best time to buy a mattress? It depends on how much you’re willing to spend.

Manufacturers tend to release new mattresses between June and September , so it’s no surprise that Labor Day is one of the best times of year to find a mattress on sale.

Although shopping for a new mattress online can be tricky, it’s certainly not impossible. Customer reviews are a good way to gage the quality of the product, but you can take it a step further by searching TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Reddit and other forums.

Major retailers like Macy’s , Amazon , Overstock , Wayfair and Walmart have started rolling out Labor Day deals on tons of mattresses, but also bedding and other household essentials, in addition to electronics , grills , apparel and other must-have items. With just over a week until the Labor Day holiday kicks off, we’ve collected a list of 11 of the best Labor Day mattress sales that you can start shopping now.

Don’t wait to save! See the list below, along with some of our top mattress picks.

Casper – Save up to $600 on mattresses and up to 50% off select items. This offer excludes bundles, final sales and clearance items and clearance items and ends on Sept. 13. Click here fore more details.

Tempurpedic – Shoppers can save up to $500 off mattresses until September 13.

Leesa – Get up to $700 off mattresses plus two free pillows and 10% off all bedding at Leesa through Sept. 12.

Saatva – Save $225-$525 off during Saatva’s Labor Day Early Access . The special promo ends on Aug. 29.

Mattress Firm – Save up to $700 on select adjustable mattress sets (plus, a $300 instant gift), up to $800 off Purple adjustable mattresses, up to $1500 on Serta iSeries Hybrid Adjustable Mattress and other great deals through Sept. 17. Find more details here .

Nectar Sleep – Nectar’s biggest sale ever includes a $699 Labor Day special offer , $200 off and $499 in accessories (premium pillows, sheets set and a mattress protector).

Tuft & Needle – Up to $600 off mattresses and up to 20% off sleep essentials pillows, mattress toppers and other sleep essentials. Offer ends on Sept. 5 at 11:59 PST.

Cocoon by Sealy – Save 35% on Chilli Mattresses, plus a free pillow (valued at up to $199) during Cocoon by Seal’s Early Access Labor Day Sale . The early-bird deal ends Thursday (Aug. 25).

Slumberland – Save up to $500 on Sealy adjustable mattress sets and up to $700 on select adjustable Tempur mattress sets through Sept. 14.

Naturepedic – Take 20% off Naturepedic certified-organic mattresses and sleep accessories. Offer ends Sept. 8.

Big Fish Mattress – Save up to $400 with code: LABORDAY . Offers ends Sept. 13.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

$from $339



Buy Now

1

Over 44,000 customer reviews and a 4.8 out of 5-star rating confirm why this is “America’s most comfortable mattress.” Nector’s premium, memory foam mattress cradles your body and keeps you cool for a more restful night’s sleep. As one customer wrote, “I haven’t slept this good in 20 years! ”

Avenco 12-Inch Spring and Gel Memory Foam Mattress

$from $459.87



Buy Now

1

An affordable, mattress-in-a-box option, this 12-inch mattress from Avenco features gel memory foam, comfort foam, and high-density foam. The mattress is made to absorb your weight, relieve pressure and block the innerspring for a comfortable rest. Save an additional 15% off this mattress when you apply the instant coupon.

LUCID Comfort Collection 10-inch Luxury Gel Memory Foam Mattress

$from $232.19

$275.49



Buy Now

1

Comfort at a great price! If you’re on a tight budget, Lucid Comfort Collection 10-Inch Gel Mattress is an affordable, best-seller on Overstock.com with thousands of positive reviews. The mattress is available in sizes ranging from twin to California King and equipped with gel-infused memory foam, support foam and a base foam. Like others on our list, this mattress comes in three comfort levels: firm, medium and plush.

Saatva Classic Mattress

$from $687

$912



Buy Now

1

Save up to $250 on Saatva’s best-selling Classic Mattress. Choose between plush, luxury firm and firm in sizes ranging from twin to split California king. The Classic Mattress is available in 11 inches and 14 inches.