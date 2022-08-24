ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 5 best ways to wipe out invasive spotted lanternflies

By Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lE9Ix_0hU42Qqq00

These pests are not gonna fly!

Spotted lanternfly sightings are soaring in New York City and surrounding areas, with officials calling for folks to kill the invasive bug in the name of plants and agriculture.

The plant-munching insects — which are native to China, with red and gray wings — are wreaking havoc amid their mating season , destroying everything from fruit trees to grapevines and veggie gardens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FlHSi_0hU42Qqq00
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Matt Rourke/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEAhi_0hU42Qqq00
New York officials are urging people to kill the lanternflies.
Christopher Sadowski

Here are five ways to deliver a nature-boosting death blow to the hungry intruders, according to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture .

Squish ‘em

Stomp them quickly with your foot or an object — but be fast and sneaky because these suckers are quick. When you’re sure the bug has met its maker, log the kill on the Squishr app, created to help eradicate the winged jerks.

Crush their eggs

Keep an eye out for masses of the insect’s egg sacs on trees and other surfaces during the colder months. Scrape off the brownish blobs and obliterate their unborn babies using the tool of your choice! Here’s a video tutorial via NJ.com .

‘Stick’ it to ‘em

Set up sticky bands, often sold at gardening shops, on trees and on other spots where the bugs congregate. Add a wire or mesh cage around the trap to avoid accidentally stranding other critters such as birds and squirrels.

Weaponize the trees

In certain situations, experts can inject chemicals into or onto trees to make them toxic for spotted lanternflies. Contact a professional arborist about how to treat your trees.

Blast ‘em with bug spray

Many insect sprays harm good bugs such as bees — but there are horticultural oils commonly sold at garden stores that specifically target lanternflies and other invasive species. Read your labels carefully!

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

