WacoTrib.com
Waco-area schools work through teacher exodus
Skye Thomas, a 24-year-old Baylor University graduate teaching at River Valley Middle School, said she has always wanted to be a teacher. Now in her third year in the profession, she has seen the makings of what is often referred to as a widespread teacher shortage. She said many of her colleagues have burned out and left the work they loved after years of public disrespect and lack of positive change.
WacoTrib.com
Critical child care needs in Waco area driving push for solutions
Waco resident Catelia Vázquez was well aware of the difficulty many parents had in finding quality child care in Waco and McLennan County through her work as nonprofit systems coordinator with Transformation Waco schools and supervisor of operations for Inspiracíon, a Spanish-language early childhood program for young at-risk children and their parents.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove ISD parent volunteer named one of 15 top volunteers in Texas
Elizabeth Chase has been volunteering in schools since the age of 13. Her mom was a kindergarten teacher and she spent summers and holidays working on bulletin boards, student desk tags, sorting books and teaching materials. Fast forward nearly three decades later and Chase is still volunteering in Copperas Cove ISD schools and making a huge impact.
'I want to have a sound process': Belton ISD superintendent weighs in on controversial, viral banned book display
BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith weighed in on the controversial banned book display that's causing a stir at one of its schools, saying he is not in favor or banning books "arbitrarily," nor is he interested in having "obscene material" easily accessible to students. "I am...
baylorlariat.com
What to Do in Waco: Aug. 26 – 28
“Godspell” | August 24 – 27 | Wednesday – Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theater, 1517 Lake Air Dr. | $20 | Experience Waco Civic Theater’s rendition of the beloved religious musical “Godspell.”. McLennan County Mud Fest 2022...
fox44news.com
Habitat For Humanity Holds Ceremony For Waco Woman Owning First Home
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – The hunt for affordable housing is hard with many of us feeling the burden of inflation. It can take months to find a decent place to live, but one Waco woman just beat the challenge. “For over four years Jessica Dugan has been living...
Baylor Students Speak Up On President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – With President Biden’s announcement to forgive student loans, Baylor students kicked-off classes this week to further their studies. It’s Board of Regents approved of a three percent tuition increase this academic year to now cost nearly $26,000 a semester. Baylor students had a lot of questions and concerns about President […]
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Waco
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Waco, TX Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Waco from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
KWTX
KWTX broadcasting Killeen ISD high football games on the Central Texas CW
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX is kicking off high school football across Central Texas by broadcasting - on air and online - five Killeen ISD football games. This is the second season KWTX has embarked on broadcasting games live with the first season being in 2020 when the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic left many fans unable to attend games in person because of restrictions.
Love LEGOs? 2nd Annual Bricks Event Coming to Killeen, Texas
Your child as well as the kid in you can celebrate and save money at the same time. Who doesn't want that?. LEGO lovers, put this on your calendar. The 2nd Annual Bricks event is headed to Killeen, Texas, with everything from art sculptures to mosaic LEGO floors on display.
KWTX
Central Texas organization spays and neuters feral cats
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - According to PETA, there are between 60 and 100 million feral, or stray cats, in the U.S. In Killeen mobile home parks in particular can see a high number of feral cats as people move out and leave their furry friends. The sheer number of...
Killeen ISD Hosts Dedication Ceremony For Joseph L. Searles III Stadium
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) – A local legend is getting a new Killeen ISD football stadium dedicated under his name. Joseph L. Searles III, graduated from Killeen High School in the 1959 being one of the first African American’s to do this in the integrated school district. It’s an amazing experience here at the stadium […]
KWTX
Waco community mourns loss of beloved creator and entrepreneur
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco community is mourning the loss of Jonathan Martin, a teacher, a creator, and a role model. ”I wonder if he knew how many people looked to him as a role model and to the Martin family as an oasis of kindness, hospitality, laughter, love, and a source of support and advice,” Fiona Bond, of Creative Waco, said.
coveleaderpress.com
Grace United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor
Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove has been under new leadership with a new pastor since July after their previous pastor, Rev. Kissa Vaughn, was reassigned to be the pastor at St. Barnabus United Methodist Church in Arlington earlier this summer. Her replacement is Rev. Brad Slaten, who came...
KWTX
New Killeen city official aims to bring new life to downtown
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Katlin Kizito is hoping to bring some love to downtown Killeen. She’s the city’s first ever downtown revitalization director. “Whether you’ve been here for generations or are new to Killeen, really come downtown and see what it has to offer,” she said at a press conference introducing her new role.
Temple announces new multimillion-dollar plan for police department
The City of Temple recently announced a new plan to pour more funding into its police department. The plan will be implemented between fiscal years 2023 through 2028.
KWTX
Waco community rallies around family who lost everything to electrical fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family is still picking up the pieces after an electrical fire left the couple without a home or any belongings. Now, their community is coming together, having held a benefit for the Ratliff family to help them get back on their feet. it’s been...
KWTX
Midway ISD schools on brief lockout
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
The true issues in downtown North Killeen through the eyes of residents
The City of Killeen now has its new revitalization director, Kaitlin Kizito, on board. Her duty is to bring life back into the downtown Killeen area.
WacoTrib.com
Watch now — Woodturners return to Waco
The annual Southwest Association of Turners symposium was back at the Waco Convention Center on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Held in Waco since 2008, the gathering will continue through the weekend, with free public access to the display and vendor area from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Music: https://www.purple-planet.com.
