Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Waco-area schools work through teacher exodus

Skye Thomas, a 24-year-old Baylor University graduate teaching at River Valley Middle School, said she has always wanted to be a teacher. Now in her third year in the profession, she has seen the makings of what is often referred to as a widespread teacher shortage. She said many of her colleagues have burned out and left the work they loved after years of public disrespect and lack of positive change.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Critical child care needs in Waco area driving push for solutions

Waco resident Catelia Vázquez was well aware of the difficulty many parents had in finding quality child care in Waco and McLennan County through her work as nonprofit systems coordinator with Transformation Waco schools and supervisor of operations for Inspiracíon, a Spanish-language early childhood program for young at-risk children and their parents.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove ISD parent volunteer named one of 15 top volunteers in Texas

Elizabeth Chase has been volunteering in schools since the age of 13. Her mom was a kindergarten teacher and she spent summers and holidays working on bulletin boards, student desk tags, sorting books and teaching materials. Fast forward nearly three decades later and Chase is still volunteering in Copperas Cove ISD schools and making a huge impact.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
baylorlariat.com

What to Do in Waco: Aug. 26 – 28

“Godspell” | August 24 – 27 | Wednesday – Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theater, 1517 Lake Air Dr. | $20 | Experience Waco Civic Theater’s rendition of the beloved religious musical “Godspell.”. McLennan County Mud Fest 2022...
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Baylor Students Speak Up On President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – With President Biden’s announcement to forgive student loans, Baylor students kicked-off classes this week to further their studies. It’s Board of Regents approved of a three percent tuition increase this academic year to now cost nearly $26,000 a semester. Baylor students had a lot of questions and concerns about President […]
WACO, TX
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Waco

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Waco, TX Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Waco from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
WACO, TX
KWTX

KWTX broadcasting Killeen ISD high football games on the Central Texas CW

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX is kicking off high school football across Central Texas by broadcasting - on air and online - five Killeen ISD football games. This is the second season KWTX has embarked on broadcasting games live with the first season being in 2020 when the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic left many fans unable to attend games in person because of restrictions.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Central Texas organization spays and neuters feral cats

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - According to PETA, there are between 60 and 100 million feral, or stray cats, in the U.S. In Killeen mobile home parks in particular can see a high number of feral cats as people move out and leave their furry friends. The sheer number of...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Waco community mourns loss of beloved creator and entrepreneur

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco community is mourning the loss of Jonathan Martin, a teacher, a creator, and a role model. ”I wonder if he knew how many people looked to him as a role model and to the Martin family as an oasis of kindness, hospitality, laughter, love, and a source of support and advice,” Fiona Bond, of Creative Waco, said.
WACO, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Grace United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor

Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove has been under new leadership with a new pastor since July after their previous pastor, Rev. Kissa Vaughn, was reassigned to be the pastor at St. Barnabus United Methodist Church in Arlington earlier this summer. Her replacement is Rev. Brad Slaten, who came...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

New Killeen city official aims to bring new life to downtown

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Katlin Kizito is hoping to bring some love to downtown Killeen. She’s the city’s first ever downtown revitalization director. “Whether you’ve been here for generations or are new to Killeen, really come downtown and see what it has to offer,” she said at a press conference introducing her new role.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Midway ISD schools on brief lockout

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Midway ISD campuses were forced into a brief lockout early Thursday morning following what authorities describe as a road rage incident with gunfire. According to Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin, the middle and high school campuses were secured as a precautionary measure while a suspect was being sought by police in the area of State Highway 84 and Imperial Drive.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Watch now — Woodturners return to Waco

The annual Southwest Association of Turners symposium was back at the Waco Convention Center on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Held in Waco since 2008, the gathering will continue through the weekend, with free public access to the display and vendor area from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Music: https://www.purple-planet.com.
WACO, TX

