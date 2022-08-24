Skye Thomas, a 24-year-old Baylor University graduate teaching at River Valley Middle School, said she has always wanted to be a teacher. Now in her third year in the profession, she has seen the makings of what is often referred to as a widespread teacher shortage. She said many of her colleagues have burned out and left the work they loved after years of public disrespect and lack of positive change.

WACO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO