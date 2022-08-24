Read full article on original website
Ruth Kathleen Costa
3d ago
It reads she's been charged with child abuse before? like who in their right mind gave these poor children back to this mother after the first charge???
VIDEO: Florida gunman shot by deputies after bystanders point out his weapon
Body cam video showed the events leading up to an incident where an Orange County deputy shot a suspect on Aug. 6.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman taking child to school arrested after brawl with another woman
A Leesburg woman taking a child to school was arrested after a brawl with another woman. Witnesses saw 35-year-old Santana Potts pull her red Hyundai in front of the other woman’s car, blocking her ability to drive through the intersection of Orange Avenue and North Bay Street in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
click orlando
2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Ocoee, police say
OCOEE, Fla. – Two men were hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in Ocoee on Saturday, according to the Ocoee Police Department. Police said at about 5 p.m., a dark or black sedan fired shots toward the two men, who were walking on the sidewalk in the area of South Maguire and Highbrooke Boulvevard.
WSVN-TV
Police: Florida man offered to buy mother’s child for $100,000 at grocery store
(WSVN) - A Florida man has been arrested after, police said, he attempted to purchase a female child for $100,000 while the victim and her mother were at a grocery store. According to the Port Orange Police Department, the incident occurred on Aug. 16 at a Winn-Dixie in Port Orange, just northeast of Orlando.
Police: South Daytona Beach woman arrested after toddler tests positive for marijuana
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — A South Daytona Beach woman is facing child abuse charges after her young son was found with marijuana in his system. Evone Clifton was arrested Thursday after her 20-month-old son wasn’t breathing and was unresponsive at a home on Monday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
click orlando
Family fight over cigarette ends with Bunnell man stabbed, arrested, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Bunnell man was arrested Thursday after a fight over a cigarette ended with the suspect being stabbed, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived at a home on Forest Park Street in Bunnell Thursday at about 6 a.m. after receiving a...
orangeobserver.com
Police searching for drive-by shooter
Ocoee police are looking for a suspect in a drive-by shooting that injured two men who were walking on the sidewalk near South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. According to the Ocoee Police Department, the shots were fired from a dark blue or black...
Florida man arrested for trying to buy child, report says
An 85-year-old Florida man who was arrested for trying to buy a child he saw at a Volusia County Walmart in 2018 is back behind bars, according to a report.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Halifax Health Nurse Accused of Rape at Hospital
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A registered nurse anesthetist that worked at Halifax Hospital in Daytona has been arrested and charged after allegedly locking up and raping a girl inside the building. 57 year-old Joel Gingery was charged with both sexual battery and false imprisonment for the incident. Things started when...
Five dogs fatally attack mail carrier after her truck breaks down
Five dogs fatally mauled a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service after her truck broke down along a road in north Florida, officials said.Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital on Monday night, Putnam County Sheriff's Col. Joseph Wells said at a news conference on Tuesday.Putnam County Sheriff's deputies found the woman on the ground when they arrived at the scene in Interlachen Lake Estates on Sunday afternoon, sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post. They also found the dogs inside a fence at a nearby home.A nearby resident told deputies they heard the woman screaming for help...
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
click orlando
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car turning onto University Boulevard, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Winter Park motorcyclist died Saturday after a wreck with a car that turned into his direct path on University Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 44-year-old man was traveling westbound on University Boulevard in the center lane when the driver of a...
Police investigating drive-by shooting near Ocoee
OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police are investigating after two people were shot Saturday evening near Ocoee. Police were called to the area of South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard for a reported shooting just after 5 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said when officers...
flaglerlive.com
75-Year-Old Man Killed, Dive Team Searching for Another Victim at Head-On Crash on US1
A 75-year-old Deland man was killed and a dive team was called out to search for possibly another victim at the scene of head-on, wrong-way crash on U.S. 1 at Eagle Rock Road in Favoretta early this morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the man, who has not...
click orlando
1 dead after wrong-way, head-on crash on US-1 in Flagler County, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 75-year-old DeLand man is dead after a crash early Saturday on U.S. Highway 1 near Eagle Rock Road in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 3:48 a.m. as the man’s vehicle was traveling the wrong direction in the...
westorlandonews.com
Crime Gun & Drugs Taken During Orlando Traffic Stop
The Orlando Police Department’s Parramore Bike Unit has sure been keeping busy with increased crime and drugs around downtown. OPD celebrated Parramore Bike Unit Sgt. Catanzaro recovering the crime gun and drugs pictured below during a recent Orlando traffic stop:. The driver was arrested and charged accordingly. “Great team...
fox35orlando.com
Woman shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman in her 30s was shot and killed Saturday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Shortly after 7 a.m., deputies responded to the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue in reference to a shooting and found a woman who had been shot.
palmcoastobserver.com
DeLand man, 75, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County
A 75-year old man from DeLand died early the morning of Aug. 27 in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County. The man was driving south in the road’s northbound lanes near Eagle Rock at 3:48 a.m. when his car struck a northbound sedan driven by a 36-year-old Daytona Beach woman, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.
click orlando
Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence in Ormond Beach caused traffic issues Friday afternoon as officers investigated a suspicious death after a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed, according to the police department. According to the city of Ormond Beach, the incident happened in...
theapopkavoice.com
Updating Breaking News: Apopka man involved in fatal collision with motorcyclist in Orlando
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle collision yesterday in Orlando that involved an Apopka resident and a collision with a motorcycle that resulted in the rider's death. According to the report, at approximately 3 pm Saturday, a 2012 BMW 5501 driven by a 52-year-old Apopka man was stopped...
