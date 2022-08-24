Read full article on original website
Related
California considers legislation giving fast food workers more power, protections
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since she came to California from Mexico 24 years ago, Maria Bernal has been supporting her family by often working two jobs at fast food restaurants. But she says she wound up living in a small Kia with her two youngest children, then ages 3...
School districts roll out mental health initiatives for teachers as staffing woes, burnout plague educators
School districts across the country are rolling out initiatives to help alleviate stress among educators, which was exacerbated during government-ordered pandemic lockdowns and has continued to this year as districts struggle with staffing issues and students who have fallen behind socially and academically since the lockdowns. "The demands on all...
Affirmative Action Was Banned at Two Top Universities. They Say They Need It.
Leaflets against proposition 2, which reversed affirmative action, on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor, Mich., Oct. 26, 2006. (Fabrizio Costantini/The New York Times)
NYC officials say Texas Gov. Abbott is using wristbands to place bar codes on migrants bused to city
New York City officials claim that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is placing bar codes on migrants who were bused to the city, calling the move an intimidation tactic amid the escalating feud over migrants in the U.S. CBS affiliate WCBS published a video on Wednesday showing migrants arriving in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Dakota community fights to stop Chinese company Fufeng from opening corn mill near US Air Force base
More than 300-acres of North Dakota farmland could soon be home to a massive corn mill, owned by the Chinese company Fufeng. Fufeng plans to invest $700 million to open the mill. But the community is weary because state and local officials said the company has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
Arizona hiker dies after becoming dehydrated, separating from group; 3 others rescued
A hiker in Arizona was found dead Saturday after he separated from his group when they had all run out of water and became dehydrated, officials said. The four hikers, a 63-year-old female, a 61-year-old male, a 31-year-old male and a 27-year-old female had set out earlier in the day at Sara Park in Mohave County, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said.
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President...
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold claimed Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi flooding: Governor declares state of emergency with river expected to crest at 36 feet Monday
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday ahead of expected flooding from the Pearl River. The river is projected to crest at 36 feet by early Monday morning. "The City of Jackson is advising residents who were affected by the 2020 flood to make evacuation plans in...
RON DESANTIS: Charlie Crist, Kathy Hochul think conservatives are 'second-class citizens'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" he was appalled to hear Democratic lawmakers disparage Republican voters. GOV. RON DESANTIS: I do think people like Hochul and Crist are representative of this leftist mindset that they do believe the conservative half of the country are effectively second-class citizens, so when she's telling all the Republicans to get on a bus and get out of New York… they'd lose the NYPD, they'd lose the FDNY, they'd lose guys from the Port Authority.
Larry Hogan flirts with 2024 run, warns against GOP nominating ‘unelectable’ candidates
Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., appeared on CBS’s "Face the Nation" Sunday where he hinted at presidential ambitions and gave a dire warning to the GOP. Host Major Garrett observed that the term-limited governor had recently traveled to Iowa and New Hampshire and asked, "When are you announcing your 2024 bid?"
Teenage Pennsylvania National Guard soldier serving with twin sister dies during training in South Carolina
A 17-year-old member of the Pennsylvania National Guard has died after suffering a medical emergency during training, the U.S. military said. Officials at South Carolina’s Fort Jackson said that PFC Alyssa Cahoon died on Aug. 25 after collapsing during physical training on Aug. 20, WLTX-TV reported. "We extend our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York stores begin enforcing ban on sale of whipped cream canisters to those under 21
ID checks for whipped cream are rolling out at stores in New York as more retailers begin to enforce a year-old state law banning the sale of whipped cream canisters to anyone under 21. The law passed last year amid concern that teenagers are increasingly getting high by inhaling the...
Police search for suspect after report of man without pants attacking woman on Virginia trail
Police are searching for a suspect after a Virginia woman claimed to have been attacked Friday by a man without pants on a popular trail in Fairfax County, Virginia, outside Washington, D.C. Fairfax County Parkway Police responded at the Washington and Old Dominion Trail at approximately 8:12 a.m. to a...
Florida flight instructor, passenger killed in small plane crash
A flight instructor and a passenger were killed Wednesday when a small airplane crashed into a swamp in Florida. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
Arizona CBP agents seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people in latest border drug bust
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl pills on Wednesday evening. The seizure happened in the Tucson, Arizona Sector when agents conducted a vehicle stop on a white Chevy Equinox and observed several duffel bags in the car, according to a press release. Agents also noticed that the female driver was "noticeably nervous as she was questioned." Another female was in the car, and both are U.S. citizens, according to officials.
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was convicted and...
Colorado drunk driving suspect crashes into DMV while street racing, police say
A 20-year-old man crashed into a Department of Motor Vehicles building while allegedly intoxicated and street racing in Pueblo, Colorado, police said. The Colorado DMV released surveillance video of the wreck, which shows the dark-colored sedan skipping a curb and slamming into the building before coming to a stop. The...
Washington sheriff pleads guilty to covering up his son’s DUI crash
A former county sheriff in Washington state has pleaded guilty to charges relating to his role in trying to cover up his son’s alleged drunk driving crash. Former Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of rendering criminal assistance in the third degree, KREM reported. He was sentenced to 40 hours of community service.
VMAs red carpet 2022: MTV Video Music Awards' stars make fashion statements ahead of live show
Lizzo, BLACKPINK and Kane Brown took center stage on the star-studded red carpet as MTV celebrated music videos and the artists who created the sounds of the year at the Video Music Awards in New Jersey. The "Good as Hell" singer wore a black Jean Paul Gaultier Couture strapless gown...
Fox News
782K+
Followers
177K+
Post
651M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0