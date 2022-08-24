Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with VictoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The most expensive home for sale in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions Continuing to Fail as Numbers IncreaseLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat HomelessnessTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'
Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
Cowboys reached out to retired Pro Bowler
The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their best offensive linemen for at least the majority of the 2022 season, and it appears they are exploring all options to replace him. Starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a knee injury in practice this week that will require surgery. He...
Yardbarker
Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez believes QB Jimmy Garoppolo deserved better from the San Francisco 49ers
By all accounts, the only thing for sure about the working relationship between the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo heading into the final weekend of August is that it's about to come to an end. The 49ers have 2021 rookie Trey Lance atop their depth chart at the...
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback: Fans React
Over the past few weeks, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has maintained that the team isn't sure who its starting quarterback will be. In fact, earlier this week, he said the team might have two No. 1 quarterbacks. Well, he backtracked on those comments on Thursday afternoon when he revealed the clear leader in the quarterback battle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jaguars Released Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran quarterback Jake Luton on Friday. In corresponding moves, the team also picked up kicker Jake Verity and waived linebacker Grant Morgan. The release of Luton leaves E.J. Perry as the only active quarterback for tomorrow's preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons, per ESPN NFL insider...
Cowboys Trade for Denzel Mims? Dallas' Connection with New York Jets WR
Mims is a Texas native and a product of a Baylor football program that the Cowboys scouting department knows very well. (And yes, we were told in 2020 that Dallas scouts liked him.)
Steelers Finish Preseason Perfect But Suffer Three Big Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers secure their third win of the preseason.
Dallas Cowboys Shoot Their Best (Hender)Shot, Get Comeback Win vs. Seahawks
This is about winning jobs. And losing jobs. And, for a Dallas team that most critics think is shy at the receiver and tackle spots, this is about the hoped-for answering of questions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Veteran NFL Player Announces Retirement at 31, Announces Future Plans
A veteran NFL offensive lineman is done playing football but is staying close to the league. This week, JC Tretter announced his retirement from the NFL at 31 years old. However, Tretter also announced that he will remain president of the NFL Players Association, a position he has healed since March 2020.
numberfire.com
Seahawks name Geno Smith Week 1's regular season starter against Broncos
According to head coach Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will start in Week One's regular season contest against the Denver Broncos. After Drew Lock's two interception performance in Friday's preseason game, Smith will start under center for Seattle's regular season opener. Behind Pro Football Focus' worst rated offensive line, the veteran quarterback is a last resort option at his current average draft position in superflex 12-team leagues (via Fantasy Football Calculator) in the 14th round.
numberfire.com
Joe Flacco expected to start for Jets Week 1
New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to start Week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. The Jets still haven't officially announced a starter, but with Zach Wilson still recovering from August 16 arthroscopic surgery on his meniscus, Flacco is in line to start the season against his former team. According to multiple accounts, the 37-year-old quarterback has been crushing it since Wilson suffered the injury.
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett batting sixth on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Garrett will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Ketel Marte moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garett for 7.3 FanDuel points on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges catching for Cleveland Sunday
The Cleveland Guardians listed Austin Hedges as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Hedges will hit eighth and handle catching duties Sunday while Luke Maile takes a seat. Our models project Hedges to score 6.7 fantasy points in this afternoon's game. FanDuel has set his salary...
Comments / 0