New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to start Week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. The Jets still haven't officially announced a starter, but with Zach Wilson still recovering from August 16 arthroscopic surgery on his meniscus, Flacco is in line to start the season against his former team. According to multiple accounts, the 37-year-old quarterback has been crushing it since Wilson suffered the injury.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO