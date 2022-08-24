Read full article on original website
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
A Riverview man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday.
A FedEx truck caught fire in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Tampa Friday morning.
TAMPA—According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue reports, a man survived quite an ordeal after getting into a nighttime accident Aug. 25 on southbound I-75. HCFR crews responded to the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the Little Manatee River overpass. Reports state one of the three vehicles flipped and ejected its driver, who then managed to leap over the barrier and into the river to avoid being struck by another vehicle.
Three pedestrian deaths shines light on need for safer roads in Tampa Bay
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Three pedestrians were killed in three different incidents in Pinellas and Pasco counties Friday. One was a 15-year-old walking to his school bus while the two others were senior citizens. The first pedestrian crash happened at 4:17 a.m. when a 71-year-old was crossing against the light...
South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning. Deputies and...
No injuries after CSX train hits car in Polk County
Authorities are trying to figure out if anyone was hurt after a CSX train hit a car that was stopped on the tracks in Auburndale early Friday morning.
Firefighters battling a 2-alarm mobile home fire in Hudson
HUDSON,FLA- Pasco County Fire Rescue is on scene of a fully involved two-story mobile home on Evening Star Lane in Hudson. According to a spokesperson for Fire Rescue, the fire broke out around 9:16 p.m. Friday evening and a second alarm was called for manpower. Firefighters are working to knock the fire down. No injuries reported at this time.
3 pedestrians killed in Tampa Bay area crashes before sunrise Friday
SEMINOLE — Three pedestrians, including a 15-year-old boy, died before sunrise Friday in unrelated crashes across the Tampa Bay area, according to authorities. A 71-year-old man from Holiday was killed while trying to cross a Pasco southbound stretch of U.S. 19 at Mile Stretch Drive around 4:15 a.m. when the driver of a Ford F-150 drove into the intersection and struck the man, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The pickup had a green traffic signal at the time, according to troopers, who did not release the names of the people involved.
One person has died and another was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Hillsborough County Thursday night, authorities said.
Friday Night Blitz: Clearwater Tornadoes vs Lakeland Dreadnaughts
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Tornadoes faced the Lakeland Dreadnaughts in week one. The Dreadnaughts took home the win, beating the Tornadoes 42-6. To see the final scores for other high school football games, click here.
Pinellas County student dies walking to his bus stop: How are bus stops deemed safe?
LARGO, Fla. — A teenage boy was hit and killed walking to a bus stop, and it's a tragedy the entire Largo community feels. A 15-year-old Largo High School student, Ethan Weiser, was crossing Belleair Road to get to his bus stop early Friday morning when he was hit.
Family files lawsuit after mother of 5 killed in Palm Harbor gas station fire last December
Eight months have passed since the tragic death of 46-year-old Sheryll Caballes at a Palm Harbor Circle K.
Family of St. Pete woman found burned in alley demands justice
The family of a St. Petersburg woman found “burned beyond recognition” is demanding justice.
1 person dead, 2 injured during early morning shooting in Tampa
The incident happened in the area of North Nebraska Avenue between East Estelle and East 3rd. Avenue.
Feeding Tampa Bay, principal to open first food pantry in Polk County schools
As food costs remain high, Feeding Tampa Bay is expanding its school pantry program into Polk County for the first time.
RIVERVIEW, Fla — One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a head-on crash late Thursday night between an SUV and pick-up truck, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said. Crews said when they arrived at the crash on County Road 672 in Hillsborough County, they found a...
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – A 46-year-old Riverview man was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened around 6:25 pm on Saturday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling northbound on US-41, approaching West Bloomingdale Avenue, when for an unknown reason, he lost control
Police: SUV hits, injures man in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was left with serious injuries after being hit by an SUV Thursday night in St. Petersburg. According to police, a blue SUV hit the man just before 9 p.m. on 4th Street N, near 23rd Avenue N. The driver of the car left...
