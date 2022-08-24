ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
Man survives accident and leap into Little Manatee River

TAMPA—According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue reports, a man survived quite an ordeal after getting into a nighttime accident Aug. 25 on southbound I-75. HCFR crews responded to the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the Little Manatee River overpass. Reports state one of the three vehicles flipped and ejected its driver, who then managed to leap over the barrier and into the river to avoid being struck by another vehicle.
South Florida man dies at Crescent Beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a South Florida man died at Crescent Beach on Saturday afternoon. According to SCSO, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Seaside Drive at Crescent Beach shortly after noon for a report of a drowning. Deputies and...
Firefighters battling a 2-alarm mobile home fire in Hudson

HUDSON,FLA- Pasco County Fire Rescue is on scene of a fully involved two-story mobile home on Evening Star Lane in Hudson. According to a spokesperson for Fire Rescue, the fire broke out around 9:16 p.m. Friday evening and a second alarm was called for manpower. Firefighters are working to knock the fire down. No injuries reported at this time.
3 pedestrians killed in Tampa Bay area crashes before sunrise Friday

SEMINOLE — Three pedestrians, including a 15-year-old boy, died before sunrise Friday in unrelated crashes across the Tampa Bay area, according to authorities. A 71-year-old man from Holiday was killed while trying to cross a Pasco southbound stretch of U.S. 19 at Mile Stretch Drive around 4:15 a.m. when the driver of a Ford F-150 drove into the intersection and struck the man, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The pickup had a green traffic signal at the time, according to troopers, who did not release the names of the people involved.
