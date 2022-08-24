Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
One of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sons Is Hitting the Dance Floor for DWTS Season 31
Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger's Special Birthday Post to Youngest Son. Joseph Baena is bringing his muscles to the mamba. The 24-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger has joined the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars, E! News can confirm. Baena joins Charli D'Amelio and her mom Heidi D'Amelio as the only...
Richard Simmons Makes Rare Statement Days After Documentary on His Disappearance Airs
Richard Simmons is briefly returning to the spotlight to share a sweet message. Days after the premiere of a TMZ documentary about his sudden departure from the public eye, the fitness icon resurfaced on social media to show his appreciation to his fans. "Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Shia LaBeouf Confirms the Name of His Newborn Child With Wife Mia Goth
Watch: Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde. Shia LaBeouf is giving a rare glimpse into his family life. The 36-year-old revealed the name of his daughter with wife Mia Goth in an email published by Variety on Aug. 26. According to the publication, the actor said he had sent the email to Olivia Wilde, who recently claimed that Shia had been fired from her movie Don't Worry Darling, before forwarding it to them.
Below Deck Mediterranean Midseason Trailer Teases Shocking Confrontations
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" "What's the worst that could happen?" Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Natasha Webb innocently poses the question in E! News' exclusive first look at the series' dramatic midseason trailer, and naturally, it doesn't take long for her to get an answer.
Abby De La Rosa Has a Hilarious Response to Nick Cannon Expecting Another Baby
Watch: Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell. Move over Gen Z, it's all about "Gen C" at the moment. After Nick Cannon recently announced he was expecting his third child with model Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa—who shares 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with the Wild N' Out star—posted her light-hearted reaction to the news.
American Idol Winner Just Sam Posts From a Hospital: "I Seriously Need Help"
Watch: "American Idol" Winner Just Sam Reacts to "Life Changing" Win. Just Sam is on the road to healing after a harrowing week. The former American Idol winner, whose real name is Samantha Diaz, recently documented what appeared to be at least one hospital stay this week on her Instagram Story. The 23-year-old singer did not disclose her ailment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Fate of Netflix's Resident Evil Revealed
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. We won't be returning to New Raccoon City anytime soon. Netflix's Resident Evil series has not been renewed after just one season, Deadline reports. The show, which debuted on July 14, was loosely based on the popular video game series of the same name, but did not have a strong showing on Netflix's Top 10.
Taylor Swift Just Made An Enchanting Appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs
The night is sparking, and we're wonderstruck over Taylor Swift's appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs. The singer—who is nominated for five awards at the event—dazzled in a diamond Oscar de la Renta cutout dress and matching metallic silver heels during the red carpet. This year, Taylor earned nods in the Video of the Year category for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)." The video also earned praise for Best Longform Video, Best Cinematography, Best Direction and Best Editing.
Gabrielle Union Pitches Bring It On Sequel on Movie's 22nd Anniversary
Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Get your spirit fingers ready, because Gabrielle Union has a Bring It On sequel idea so fine that it might blow your mind. On Aug. 25, the actress shared a Twitter post touting the cult cheerleading comedy film's 22nd...
Johnny Depp Makes Appearance at 2022 VMAs as Moon Person
Johnny Depp made an appearance at this year’s MTV VMAs as the Moon Person, popping in for a few one-liners as the awards show returned from commercial breaks. Though Depp was not at the VMAs in his physical form, his face appeared in the helmet of a Moon Person floating above the stage. “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need,” Depp said at the beginning of the show. “Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the fucking music, shall we?” he said in another appearance, though...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Shows the Dutton Family Gearing Up for Battle
“Yellowstone” is back in the first teaser for the fifth season of Paramount Network’s hit Western series. Paramount Network premiered the first footage during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday evening. The fifth season of “Yellowstone” will premiere on the Paramount Network in a two-hour event on Nov. 13. “All will be revealed,” the promotion teases, between footage of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, firearms being reloaded and the Dutton family gearing up to defend their ranch land. The teaser reveal arrives just days before Paramount Network launches its “Yellowstone” series marathon for Labor Day weekend, beginning on Friday. “Yellowstone” has grown...
2022 MTV VMAs: Couples Take Over the Red Carpet
On Aug. 28, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples stepped out on the red carpet for a date night at the 2022 MTV VMAs at New Jersey's Prudential Center—and they looked nothing short of amazing. Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown were one of the first couples to...
Sylvester Stallone Shares Family Photos After Jennifer Flavin's Divorce Filing
Watch: Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Divorce After 25 Years. Just weeks after his wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce, Sylvester Stallone took to social media to celebrate their daughter Sophia Rose Stallones' 26th birthday by sharing some sweet family photos. "A VERY HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY TO MY VERY SPECIAL...
Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Who Inspired Her Character in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Watch: Whoopi Goldberg on Movie Roles: "People Are Not Asking" Impossible things are happening every day. That's what we learned in the 1997 Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella movie, starring Brandy, Whitney Houston, and Whoopi Goldberg. But this sentiment proved to be true when, 25 years later, fans saw the cast of the Disney film reunite on ABC's special edition of Cinderella: The Reunion on Aug. 23. During the special, Goldberg shared what it took to create the beloved Queen Constantina.
Ghosts Enlists a Gilmore Girls Fan Favorite For Season 2
Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls" A beloved star will appear on season two of Ghosts—and discovered a spooky connection along the way!. Rose Abdoo, who played Stars Hollow mechanic Gypsy on the series from 2001 to 2007, will guest star on the upcoming season of the CBS comedy, E! News can confirm.
Watch: Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Paramount Network released the first teaser for Season 5 of its contemporary western, "Yellowstone," on Sunday night.
2022 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Winners
Watch: MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About. The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards—and the ongoing list of the night's biggest winners—has officially arrived and we're more excited than ever. The star-studded event, held this year at New Jersey's Prudential Center Aug. 28, saw a slew of historic nominations for some of music's most influential artists.
Lil Nas X Gets Dramatic in Feathered Outfit With Skirt & Crown at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022
Lil Nas X took cutouts and feathers for a whimsical spin at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the “Montero” musician posed in a Harris Reed ensemble featuring a textured skirt and massive round crown — a look directly from Reed’s fall 2022 collection, originally similar to the gold outfit he created for Iman at the 2021 Met Gala. Lil Nas X’s ensemble included its original wide circular crown and matching skirt with a structured base, overlaid with sprays of wispy black feathers. The collection’s skirt...
E! News
207K+
Followers
50K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1