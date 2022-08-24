ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
E! News

Shia LaBeouf Confirms the Name of His Newborn Child With Wife Mia Goth

Watch: Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde. Shia LaBeouf is giving a rare glimpse into his family life. The 36-year-old revealed the name of his daughter with wife Mia Goth in an email published by Variety on Aug. 26. According to the publication, the actor said he had sent the email to Olivia Wilde, who recently claimed that Shia had been fired from her movie Don't Worry Darling, before forwarding it to them.
E! News

Below Deck Mediterranean Midseason Trailer Teases Shocking Confrontations

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" "What's the worst that could happen?" Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Natasha Webb innocently poses the question in E! News' exclusive first look at the series' dramatic midseason trailer, and naturally, it doesn't take long for her to get an answer.
E! News

The Fate of Netflix's Resident Evil Revealed

Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. We won't be returning to New Raccoon City anytime soon. Netflix's Resident Evil series has not been renewed after just one season, Deadline reports. The show, which debuted on July 14, was loosely based on the popular video game series of the same name, but did not have a strong showing on Netflix's Top 10.
E! News

Taylor Swift Just Made An Enchanting Appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs

The night is sparking, and we're wonderstruck over Taylor Swift's appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs. The singer—who is nominated for five awards at the event—dazzled in a diamond Oscar de la Renta cutout dress and matching metallic silver heels during the red carpet. This year, Taylor earned nods in the Video of the Year category for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)." The video also earned praise for Best Longform Video, Best Cinematography, Best Direction and Best Editing.
Variety

Johnny Depp Makes Appearance at 2022 VMAs as Moon Person

Johnny Depp made an appearance at this year’s MTV VMAs as the Moon Person, popping in for a few one-liners as the awards show returned from commercial breaks. Though Depp was not at the VMAs in his physical form, his face appeared in the helmet of a Moon Person floating above the stage. “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need,” Depp said at the beginning of the show. “Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the fucking music, shall we?” he said in another appearance, though...
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Shows the Dutton Family Gearing Up for Battle

“Yellowstone” is back in the first teaser for the fifth season of Paramount Network’s hit Western series. Paramount Network premiered the first footage during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday evening. The fifth season of “Yellowstone” will premiere on the Paramount Network in a two-hour event on Nov. 13. “All will be revealed,” the promotion teases, between footage of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, firearms being reloaded and the Dutton family gearing up to defend their ranch land. The teaser reveal arrives just days before Paramount Network launches its “Yellowstone” series marathon for Labor Day weekend, beginning on Friday. “Yellowstone” has grown...
E! News

2022 MTV VMAs: Couples Take Over the Red Carpet

On Aug. 28, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples stepped out on the red carpet for a date night at the 2022 MTV VMAs at New Jersey's Prudential Center—and they looked nothing short of amazing. Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown were one of the first couples to...
E! News

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Who Inspired Her Character in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Watch: Whoopi Goldberg on Movie Roles: "People Are Not Asking" Impossible things are happening every day. That's what we learned in the 1997 Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella movie, starring Brandy, Whitney Houston, and Whoopi Goldberg. But this sentiment proved to be true when, 25 years later, fans saw the cast of the Disney film reunite on ABC's special edition of Cinderella: The Reunion on Aug. 23. During the special, Goldberg shared what it took to create the beloved Queen Constantina.
E! News

Ghosts Enlists a Gilmore Girls Fan Favorite For Season 2

Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls" A beloved star will appear on season two of Ghosts—and discovered a spooky connection along the way!. Rose Abdoo, who played Stars Hollow mechanic Gypsy on the series from 2001 to 2007, will guest star on the upcoming season of the CBS comedy, E! News can confirm.
E! News

2022 MTV VMAs: The Complete List of Winners

Watch: MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About. The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards—and the ongoing list of the night's biggest winners—has officially arrived and we're more excited than ever. The star-studded event, held this year at New Jersey's Prudential Center Aug. 28, saw a slew of historic nominations for some of music's most influential artists.
Footwear News

Lil Nas X Gets Dramatic in Feathered Outfit With Skirt & Crown at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Lil Nas X took cutouts and feathers for a whimsical spin at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the “Montero” musician posed in a Harris Reed ensemble featuring a textured skirt and massive round crown — a look directly from Reed’s fall 2022 collection, originally similar to the gold outfit he created for Iman at the 2021 Met Gala. Lil Nas X’s ensemble included its original wide circular crown and matching skirt with a structured base, overlaid with sprays of wispy black feathers. The collection’s skirt...
