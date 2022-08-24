Johnny Depp made an appearance at this year’s MTV VMAs as the Moon Person, popping in for a few one-liners as the awards show returned from commercial breaks. Though Depp was not at the VMAs in his physical form, his face appeared in the helmet of a Moon Person floating above the stage. “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need,” Depp said at the beginning of the show. “Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the fucking music, shall we?” he said in another appearance, though...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO