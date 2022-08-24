Consumers of herbal supplements are being urged to double check what items they are putting into their body. This comes after the Sacramento County Coroner's office announced Wednesday that Lori McClintock, the late wife of U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, died in Dec. 2021 from dehydration due to gastroenteritis resulting from ingesting white mulberry leaf.The report was released to the public on Wednesday but is dated to March 10, according to CBS Bay Area.Lori McClintock was found unresponsive by her husband in their Elk Grove home. Her death was ruled an accident by the Sacramento Coroner.White mulberry leaf is a supplement often...

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO