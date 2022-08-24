ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

shaman Perskin
3d ago

I believe that there are several different herbs that have been used for 1000's of years by the Chinese and the American Indians, however, what proof do we have that what they send us is truly those herbs that have been documented in different countries and cultures for centuries?

Stephen Howk
3d ago

She had a white mulberry leaf in her stomach so it may have contributed to her death! Sounds like it's just another way to put more regulations on the books! Many societies use nature's healing plants to treat their ailments! Native Americans have for centuries! If you do use the substances it's at your own risk!

Tony Scott
4d ago

FDA in the 1970's has been forbidden from test supplements unless they cause harm. Most vitamins do not have what they claim in them.

International Business Times

Congressman's Wife Died From Consuming Herbal Supplement, Report Reveals

Lori McClintock, the wife of U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif, died from consuming white mulberry leaf, a herbal supplement that's often marketed for weight loss. The adverse consequences of ingesting the leaf reportedly resulted in inflammation of the stomach and intestines, which led to her death. A report by Sacramento...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS LA

Wife of U.S. Congressman died "accidentally" after using white mulberry leaf supplement

Consumers of herbal supplements are being urged to double check what items they are putting into their body. This comes after the Sacramento County Coroner's office announced Wednesday that Lori McClintock, the late wife of U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, died in Dec. 2021 from dehydration due to gastroenteritis resulting from ingesting white mulberry leaf.The report was released to the public on Wednesday but is dated to March 10, according to CBS Bay Area.Lori McClintock was found unresponsive by her husband in their Elk Grove home. Her death was ruled an accident by the Sacramento Coroner.White mulberry leaf is a supplement often...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Tom Mcclintock
