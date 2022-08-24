Have two Braves starting pitchers emerged as Cy Young award candidates?

92.9 The Game Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley joined Dukes and Bell for his regular appearance on the show and talked about how the Braves could have multiple pitchers receive CY Young award votes.

When asked if Kyle Wright was a legitimate candidate to win the Cy Young award.

“I think that he’s gonna get some votes, it’s probably gonna be more down ballot because the top of that vote right now, to me has Sandy Alcantara up there it’s got Carlos Rodon of the San Francisco Giants up there and I think Max Fried, he’s in my top three at the very least,” McAuley said. “Corbin Burnes, last year’s winner also knocking on the door there, I know Aaron Nola’s gonna get some looks, probably Zack Wheeler as well, Spencer Strider may even get some Cy Young consideration, now again down ballot. But Kyle Wright finishing in the top ten for Cy Young would not surprise me this year.”

McAuley talked about how Kyle Wright has come in the last few years.

“When you think about how far he’s come in the last four years, the fact that he didn’t win a game for the major league Braves last year and came into this season with two career victories, I would say he’s covered a lot of ground and has given the Braves reason to believe that he’s gonna be here for some time to come as a fixture in this rotation.”