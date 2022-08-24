Read full article on original website
wufe967.com
Chicago woman shot on train during verbal confrontation: Police
Chicago police say that a woman was shot early Saturday morning inside a CTA Red Line train. Police say the shooting happened during a verbal confrontation at around 12:09 a.m. on Saturday at the 100 Block of N. State St. A 30-year-old woman was found with one gunshot wound to...
Chicago Police investigate deadly shooting at Humboldt Park restaurant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating how a man who was just sitting inside a Humboldt Park restaurant eating dinner ended up shot to death. They believe he was not the intended target of the shooting. Officers said that man was just sitting inside the Curramba Restaurant off Division Friday night when a shooter fired through the window, but they have not said who that shooter was trying to hit. The victim, who was shot in the neck was not the target. Neither was a 40-year-old woman who was also inside. She suffered a graze wound to the finger. Investigators believe those bullets came from a car that pulled up to the restaurant around 9:45 p.m. The car sped away, and police later arrived. Medics took the 50-year-old injured man to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. No one from the restaurant wanted to speak on camera as all were clearly shaken, however, one worker said their surveillance camera picked up the shooter's vehicle. Police said Saturday they are questioning a person of interest.
fox32chicago.com
Lawndale man faces assault, carjacking charges: Chicago police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old Lawndale man is facing assault and carjacking charges after forcefully taking a man's vehicle in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, police say. Donald Nolton was identified as the offender that assaulted a 45-year-old man and took his car in May 2022 in the 4800 block of West Division Street.
Rising safety concerns on the CTA after woman shot at Red Line stop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman is recovering after being shot on the CTA Red Line, and that is just the latest incident in a wave of violence involving Chicago's mass transit system. The shooting happened as police continue to say they're beefing up security. Just this week the CTA announced a renewed effort -- getting canines to accompany armed guards to sniff out problems. It is violence that continues to hurt and traumatize riders. CTA rider Autumn Chestre was caught up in the chaos early Saturday morning, just after midnight on the Red Line. It all happened at the buse State and Lake...
At Least 7 Dead, 15 Injured in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
At least seven people have been killed and 15 others have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, authorities said. In the first fatal incident of the weekend, a 65-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a shooting Friday evening in the 400 block of North Hamlin, according to law enforcement. The victim was near the front of a residence at approximately 7:16 p.m. when he was struck to the chest, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.
Man Shot and Killed When Gunman Fires Into Humboldt Park Restaurant, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police are investigating after a man was fatally shot inside a restaurant Friday night in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to authorities. The shooting was reported at approximately 9:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Division. Police say a 50-year-old man was inside a restaurant when an offender fired from outside the establishment and one shot went through a glass window, striking the victim.
fox32chicago.com
Man suffers gunshot wound to the head in Near West Side drive-by
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man is in good condition following a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood late Saturday. Chicago police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Hoyne Avenue when he saw a black truck approach and an unknown man fired shots at him.
3 teens shot near Michele Clark High School in South Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three teenagers were shot Friday afternoon just steps from Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, one of the teens was left in critical condition and was fighting for his life at Stroger Hospital of Cook County Monday night.Earlier at the scene, a resident said she watched a fight that preceded the shooting happen right outside her window. We also obtained video of the moment the fight amongst multiple young people got out of control – spilling from the parkway onto the sidewalk before shots were fired...
Two people killed in shooting in South Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two people were shot dead in the city's South Chicago neighborhood on Saturday. The victims were both found with gunshot wounds, lying on South Paxton Avenue near 83rd, around 3:15 p.m. The victims were two men: one was 32-years-old, and the age of the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Nervous and somber, students at Chicago high school return to campus as more details about shooting emerge
CHICAGO — As the Carl Schurz High School students passed under the school’s brown iron gates Thursday morning, community members greeted them with doughnuts and flowers outside the Northwest Side school, a day after a shooting that left four teens wounded, including two Schurz students. Thursday couldn’t be...
ABC7 Chicago
Man stabbed multiple times on Loop Red Line platform, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- A man was stabbed during a robbery early Sunday at a CTA Red Line station in the Loop. The man, 44, was standing on the platform about 2:30 a.m. in the 100-block of North State Street when he was approached by four people, Chicago police said. One of...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in face on South Side drove himself to police station for help
CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in the face on Chicago's South Side early Saturday. The victim was in an alley located in the 10500 block of South Yates in South Deering around 12:11 a.m. when he was shot in the face, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 24, shot in back, abdomen in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot in Englewood Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 6900 block of South Carpenter. At about 7:04 p.m., the 24-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and back by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. No...
fox32chicago.com
29-year-old man found shot on porch in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man is good condition after being shot on a porch in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 11:46 p.m. Saturday, the victim was shot in the abdomen. Chicago police say the victim was very uncooperative with officers about the incident and refused to answer any questions. He...
fox32chicago.com
4 killed, 7 others wounded in shootings since Friday evening in Chicago
About 9:20 p.m., a 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Humboldt Park while inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m., Chicago police said. Someone outside of the restaurant shot him through the window, striking him once in the neck. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man, 26, found fatally shot in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was found fatally shot in Bridgeport Saturday morning. Chicago police say the man was dead when they arrived at the scene just before 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Poplar Avenue. The victim had a gunshot wound to the head. The circumstances are...
msn.com
Man shot by known offender during argument in Ashburn
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded after being shot during an argument in the Ashburn neighborhood Saturday just before noon. The shooting happened in the 3700 block of West 83rd Street around 11:58 a.m. Police said the victim, 35, was shot in the leg after getting into an...
Stunt drivers caught on video taking over Chicago streets again near McCormick Place
"I can't even put it into words... 300 to 400 young people just converge on this community and it becomes gridlock."
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after being shot in neck in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Sunday. Chicago police say the victim was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck around 2 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Superior Street. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai...
