Guilford County, NC

Guilford County EMS workers hailed as heroes

By Alliyah Sims
 4 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pair of Guilford County Emergency Service workers are being recognized for jumping into action during separate close calls.

There were nine total lives saved last week, and one dynamic duo was responsible for a third of them.

Three days out of the week, you can find Guilford County EMT Chelsea Dye and her paramedic partner Tena Maher at the Guilford County Emergency Services Building in Greensboro,

Before starting the day, they make sure their peak demand unit medic 80 has everything in place and everything stocked.

Tena has more than two decades of experience, and her partner Chelsea has nearly four years.

The dynamic duo has grown to work successfully together.

“January of this year, we became permanent partners. We’re assigned to medic 80–a peak demand unit–so we’re stuck together all the time,” Maher said.

It’s not uncommon for things to get busy, averaging about ten calls on their 12-hour shifts.

Last week was no exception. When the two had to jump into action to save three patients who experienced cardiac arrests.

The pair tells FOX8 that it’s not their typical work week.

“It varies. Not that many CPRs in one week. We got hit pretty hard,” Maher said. “I’ve been here long enough to know when you see certain notes, you just have that feeling…so you have to get ready. “

Even after years of doing the job, they still get emotional when they can help a family in need.

“Being able to say goodbye. Being able to have a little more time. It’s not always the best outcome, but at least it gives someone a little more time,” Dye said.

The Guilford County EMS Facebook page recognized the two along with other EMS workers.

“We’re appreciative because we like the public to know what we do,” Maher said.

They don’t refer to themselves as heroes but instead as just as two people making a difference.

“It’s our job, and we just do it,” Maher said.

In between saving people’s lives, Dye also travels around to local shelters to give elderly dogs a second chance at life.

Recently, she traveled more than three hours to the coast to help bring a 16-year-old dog named Paw-Paw to safety to avoid being put down.

“Paw-Paw was surrendered at the shelter due to arthritis by his original owner. I found a lady
out on the coast who was willing to adopt him for hospice care,” Dye said. “Keep an eye on rescue pages. It’s not just about the puppies and kittens. It’s also about the old guys sitting in the shelter. That’s my goal right now: to pull the elderly out and take them to safety.”

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

