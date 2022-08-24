ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

theavtimes.com

Palmdale road construction updates [Aug. 29 – Sept. 4]

ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE IN THE CITY OF PALMDALE FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 29 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4, 2022. The City of Palmdale has contracted with Manhole Adjusting Inc. to implement the local road cape seal program which is currently under construction in various neighborhoods across the City. This is the third phase of a multiphase project and impacted residents will get a notice explaining the work phase and further notice of any street closures and/or parking restrictions. During the upcoming phase (chip seal placement), there will be brief daytime street closures and restricted parking that may require you park a short walking distance away while the chip seal is placed and allowed to cool prior to driving on it. Roads will be open to traffic at the end of the workday, but in-street parking restrictions remain in effect per the dates shown on the temporary no-parking signs. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience while this important work is completed.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Fire razes longtime Lancaster store

LANCASTER — Arrow Appliance, a Lancaster institution for some 70 years, was consumed by a fire, early Tuesday morning. Owner Christy Savoie said the fire began sometime around 4:45 a.m., and was discovered by employees arriving at the store at 44932 Yucca Ave., at 5 a.m.
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

“Antelope Valley Walls” returns to the Antelope Valley

LANCASTER – Previously known as “POW! WOW! Antelope Valley”, Antelope Valley Walls is coming back for its fourth installment in the region with a new set of lively murals to adorn the community. Antelope Valley Walls is a week-long event hosted by the international organization, Worldwide Walls,...
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

Person hit by freight train and killed in Palmdale area

PALMDALE – A person was struck and killed by a Union Pacific freight train Friday morning in Palmdale, authorities said. The fatality was reported around 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in the 38800 block of Clocktower Plaza Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. According to...
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

28 citations issued, no one arrested for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint

PALMDALE – No one was arrested for driving under the influence, but 28 citations were issued for other violations at a DUI checkpoint in Palmdale Friday night and early Saturday morning, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, to...
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood begins issuing 90 day notices to long-time business owners near Intuit Dome

INGLEWOOD – The city of Inglewood continues to move full steam ahead with clearing out a pathway for NBA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer to build the Intuit Dome. Long-time businesses owners in close proximity to the project site have been issued 90 day notices to vacate while the city’s attorney Royce K. Jones is enriched with hundreds of thousands of dollars for representing the city in the process. He and his sister are long time friends of Inglewood Mayor James Butts, with his sister earning a six figure salary while working in the city’s Information Technology department.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

1 dead in 3-car crash in Whittier Narrows

A three-car crash in Whittier Narrows killed at least one person Saturday evening. The crash at 5:37 p.m. resulted in a fatality at the scene near the intersection of Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to Officer Kimball of the California Highway Patrol. No information has been released about the number of other people involved […]
WHITTIER, CA
theavtimes.com

Sprouts Farmers Market hiring 100 employees for new Palmdale location

PALMDALE – Sprouts Farmers Market will open its Palmdale location on Oct. 28, and the grocer is looking to hire 100 full- and part-time workers for the new location, the company announced. The new store will be located in the Palmdale Marketplace, at 39258 10th Street West. In-person hiring...
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

Man assaulted with a stick in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man was assaulted early Friday morning in Palmdale and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander.
PALMDALE, CA
Motorious

California City Uses Botts’ Dots To Kill Street Takeovers

Earlier in the month, the city of Compton in California decided to try out installing Botts’ Dots in certain intersections where street takeovers have become common. The idea is that the raised dots will make performing burnouts and donuts more difficult and so kids will go elsewhere to have lawless fun. We’re not entirely sure this will actually solve the problem but applaud cities for at least trying to combat street takeovers.
Antelope Valley Press

Lost Angels plan giveaway of classic pickup truck

LANCASTER — Gearheads or classic car enthusiasts can win a 1962 Chevy C-10 Pickup Truck built by the Lost Angels youth vocational training class. Students fabricated the frame, installed a new engine and wheels, did a custom paint job and worked on many additional features to ensure this truck will stand out in a crowd.
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

LASD searching for missing woman, 55, suffering from depression

Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a 55-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing. Kim Dianne Manfredonia was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in the 45000 block of 32nd Street West in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
signalscv.com

Kohl’s in Valencia has power problems

Patrons of Kohl’s in Valencia Crossroads might have been surprised Wednesday afternoon after the business closed for the day due to power issues. “We apologize for the inconvenience due to power issues,” read a note posted on Kohl’s front doors. “We are currently closed until further notice.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
aerotechnews.com

Plans made for inland port at Mojave Air and Space Port

MOJAVE, Calif. — Fifteen Years after Los Angeles County launched an ultimately unrealized campaign to create an inland port in Palmdale, Kern County’s Board of Supervisors signed a proclamation of support for a proposal to build a new generation transportation hub adjacent to Mojave Air and Space Port.
KERN COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Details released on head-on collision in the AV, deceased driver ID’d

Authorities Thursday released more information on the two-vehicle crash that happened in the Antelope Valley area Monday afternoon, which left one driver dead and another with major injuries. The collision happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, on Avenue O west of 220th Street East, according to a California Highway...
PALMDALE, CA

