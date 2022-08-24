Read full article on original website
Palmdale road construction updates [Aug. 29 – Sept. 4]
ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE IN THE CITY OF PALMDALE FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 29 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4, 2022. The City of Palmdale has contracted with Manhole Adjusting Inc. to implement the local road cape seal program which is currently under construction in various neighborhoods across the City. This is the third phase of a multiphase project and impacted residents will get a notice explaining the work phase and further notice of any street closures and/or parking restrictions. During the upcoming phase (chip seal placement), there will be brief daytime street closures and restricted parking that may require you park a short walking distance away while the chip seal is placed and allowed to cool prior to driving on it. Roads will be open to traffic at the end of the workday, but in-street parking restrictions remain in effect per the dates shown on the temporary no-parking signs. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience while this important work is completed.
Fire razes longtime Lancaster store
LANCASTER — Arrow Appliance, a Lancaster institution for some 70 years, was consumed by a fire, early Tuesday morning. Owner Christy Savoie said the fire began sometime around 4:45 a.m., and was discovered by employees arriving at the store at 44932 Yucca Ave., at 5 a.m.
“Antelope Valley Walls” returns to the Antelope Valley
LANCASTER – Previously known as “POW! WOW! Antelope Valley”, Antelope Valley Walls is coming back for its fourth installment in the region with a new set of lively murals to adorn the community. Antelope Valley Walls is a week-long event hosted by the international organization, Worldwide Walls,...
Person hit by freight train and killed in Palmdale area
PALMDALE – A person was struck and killed by a Union Pacific freight train Friday morning in Palmdale, authorities said. The fatality was reported around 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in the 38800 block of Clocktower Plaza Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. According to...
1 Trapped After 2-Vehicle Lancaster Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was trapped after a two-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection on Avenue M and 70th Street West in the city of Lancaster around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Witnesses stated that the gray sedan was traveling east on Avenue M and came to...
28 citations issued, no one arrested for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint
PALMDALE – No one was arrested for driving under the influence, but 28 citations were issued for other violations at a DUI checkpoint in Palmdale Friday night and early Saturday morning, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, to...
Inglewood begins issuing 90 day notices to long-time business owners near Intuit Dome
INGLEWOOD – The city of Inglewood continues to move full steam ahead with clearing out a pathway for NBA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer to build the Intuit Dome. Long-time businesses owners in close proximity to the project site have been issued 90 day notices to vacate while the city’s attorney Royce K. Jones is enriched with hundreds of thousands of dollars for representing the city in the process. He and his sister are long time friends of Inglewood Mayor James Butts, with his sister earning a six figure salary while working in the city’s Information Technology department.
1 dead in 3-car crash in Whittier Narrows
A three-car crash in Whittier Narrows killed at least one person Saturday evening. The crash at 5:37 p.m. resulted in a fatality at the scene near the intersection of Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to Officer Kimball of the California Highway Patrol. No information has been released about the number of other people involved […]
Brush fire burns nearly 100 acres in hills above Glendora
A brush fire in the hills above Glendora scorched nearly 100 acres Thursday. The fire — dubbed the East Fire by authorities — was first reported about 2:15 p.m. and was burning along Glendora Mountain Road and East Fork Road within the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Sprouts Farmers Market hiring 100 employees for new Palmdale location
PALMDALE – Sprouts Farmers Market will open its Palmdale location on Oct. 28, and the grocer is looking to hire 100 full- and part-time workers for the new location, the company announced. The new store will be located in the Palmdale Marketplace, at 39258 10th Street West. In-person hiring...
Gov. Newsom hails effort to clear highway homeless camps. Here’s what he calls a success
Caltrans has removed 1,213 tons of trash — enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools — while clearing hundreds of homeless encampments in the past year, an achievement hailed this week by Gov. Gavin Newsom despite ongoing criticism of the highway program. In total, Caltrans has cleared 1,262...
DUI Driver Arrested After Crashing into Mountainside
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was arrested for DUI after crashing on the 10600 block of Soledad Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita late Saturday night, Aug. 27. California Highway Patrol responded to the location just after 11:00 p.m. for a traffic collision involving a...
Eastbound side of SR-138 in the Cajon Pass closed due to fatal crash
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The eastbound side of Highway 138 on the Phelan side is closed due to a fatal traffic accident investigation. The crash was reported at 4:54 pm, on August 24, 2022, on State Route 138, approximately two miles from the I-15 freeway, near Lone Pine Canyon Road.
Man assaulted with a stick in Palmdale
PALMDALE – A man was assaulted early Friday morning in Palmdale and his alleged assailant is still at large. The victim walked into Los Angeles County Fire Department Station No. 37 and told firefighters he had been assaulted with a wooden stick, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station watch commander.
California City Uses Botts’ Dots To Kill Street Takeovers
Earlier in the month, the city of Compton in California decided to try out installing Botts’ Dots in certain intersections where street takeovers have become common. The idea is that the raised dots will make performing burnouts and donuts more difficult and so kids will go elsewhere to have lawless fun. We’re not entirely sure this will actually solve the problem but applaud cities for at least trying to combat street takeovers.
Lost Angels plan giveaway of classic pickup truck
LANCASTER — Gearheads or classic car enthusiasts can win a 1962 Chevy C-10 Pickup Truck built by the Lost Angels youth vocational training class. Students fabricated the frame, installed a new engine and wheels, did a custom paint job and worked on many additional features to ensure this truck will stand out in a crowd.
LASD searching for missing woman, 55, suffering from depression
Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a 55-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing. Kim Dianne Manfredonia was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in the 45000 block of 32nd Street West in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Kohl’s in Valencia has power problems
Patrons of Kohl’s in Valencia Crossroads might have been surprised Wednesday afternoon after the business closed for the day due to power issues. “We apologize for the inconvenience due to power issues,” read a note posted on Kohl’s front doors. “We are currently closed until further notice.”
Plans made for inland port at Mojave Air and Space Port
MOJAVE, Calif. — Fifteen Years after Los Angeles County launched an ultimately unrealized campaign to create an inland port in Palmdale, Kern County’s Board of Supervisors signed a proclamation of support for a proposal to build a new generation transportation hub adjacent to Mojave Air and Space Port.
Details released on head-on collision in the AV, deceased driver ID’d
Authorities Thursday released more information on the two-vehicle crash that happened in the Antelope Valley area Monday afternoon, which left one driver dead and another with major injuries. The collision happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, on Avenue O west of 220th Street East, according to a California Highway...
