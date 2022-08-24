ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

FOX59

Deadly ATV crash in southern Indiana

Knox County (FOX59) – A 64-year-old Knox County man is dead after an early morning ATV crash. Indiana State Police said Charles Hunt of Edwardsport was driving his ATV around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road when he went off the roadway, into a ditch and was ejected from the […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Look: IU basketball posts quick Q&A with the freshmen

The IU basketball Twitter account posted a video on Sunday of freshmen C.J. Gunn, Malik Reneau, Kaleb Banks and Jalen Hood-Schifino answering questions about why they chose IU, what they like to do in their free time, and more. The foursome formed a top-10 national recruiting class for head coach...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Person stable after shooting at apartments on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot Sunday afternoon on the city’s southeast side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5000 block Edinborough Lane. That’s at the Hidden Oak Estates Apartments southwest of the interchange for I-70 and Sam Jones Expressway. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Fatal Crash and Fire on I-70

GREENFIELD, Ind.--Interstate 70 east of Indianapolis is clear after a fatal crash had the eastbound and westbound lanes closed for about seven hours because of a fatal crash and fire Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say a pickup pulling a car trailer broke down in the right lane of the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Fatal 4-vehicle crash shuts down highway near Indianapolis for 7 hours

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating the details of a 4-vehicle crash that shut down part of a highway near Indianapolis for seven hours overnight. Emergency crews responded around midnight to the crash in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the 97 mile-marker in Greenfield. The initial...
WHIO Dayton

3 Dutch soldiers injured, 2 critically, in after shooting in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded early Saturday outside a downtown hotel in Indianapolis, authorities said. In a news release, the Netherlands Ministry of Defense said one of the soldiers was in critical condition. Officials with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department said two of the soldiers were in critical condition, WRTV, WTTV and the Indianapolis Star reported.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Motorcycle hits 2 cars, bursts into flames on I-65

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Seymour, Indiana Thursday afternoon. An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling Interstate 65 around 5:30 p.m., spotted 26-year-old Robert Pettry and attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to a registration violation and Pettry’s driving behavior.
SEYMOUR, IN
cbs4indy.com

Two deadly motorcycle accidents; one in construction zone on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – Indiana State Police responded to two deadly crashes Saturday night involving motorcycles. The first crash happened on I-465 eastbound near East Street on the south side of Indianapolis around 7:15 p.m. Indiana State Police said someone called 911 to report a motorcycle that had gone off the left side of the road. First responders found 40-year-old John Byers of Indianapolis unconscious and unresponsive. They were unable to save his life and he died at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Clark-Pleasant Schools issues statement following shooting death of student

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation said Friday it was saddened for the family of Temario Stokes Jr., the 16-year-old Whiteland Community High School sophomore who was shot and killed Thursday in Greenwood. Clark-Pleasant schools also acknowledged in a statement provided to News 8 that the...
WHITELAND, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s soccer drops season opener 3-2 in exhilarating matchup with No. 1 Clemson

Before No. 13 Indiana men’s soccer took on the No. 1-ranked Clemson University Tigers on Friday night in Clemson, South Carolina, head coach Todd Yeagley stressed the hostile environment that his squad would be thrust into. Despite a 3-2 loss, Yeagley’s squad displayed offensive firepower and nearly converted a couple more quality looks into goals.
CLEMSON, SC
WTWO/WAWV

Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This vehicle will have front-end damage and the […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN

