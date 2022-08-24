Read full article on original website
Deadly ATV crash in southern Indiana
Knox County (FOX59) – A 64-year-old Knox County man is dead after an early morning ATV crash. Indiana State Police said Charles Hunt of Edwardsport was driving his ATV around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road when he went off the roadway, into a ditch and was ejected from the […]
Two men killed in separate crashes on I-465, I-70
Two men died after separate crashes within five hours of each other on Central Indiana interstates Saturday night.
thedailyhoosier.com
Look: IU basketball posts quick Q&A with the freshmen
The IU basketball Twitter account posted a video on Sunday of freshmen C.J. Gunn, Malik Reneau, Kaleb Banks and Jalen Hood-Schifino answering questions about why they chose IU, what they like to do in their free time, and more. The foursome formed a top-10 national recruiting class for head coach...
WISH-TV
Person stable after shooting at apartments on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot Sunday afternoon on the city’s southeast side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 5000 block Edinborough Lane. That’s at the Hidden Oak Estates Apartments southwest of the interchange for I-70 and Sam Jones Expressway. The...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football to wear ‘90s throwback uniforms during the 2022 road games
Indiana football will wear throwback uniforms on the road during the 2022 season, according to an Indiana Football Twitter post Friday. The uniforms are inspired by former head coach Bill Mallory from the 1990s. The uniforms will look similar to what the Hoosiers wore against the University of Cincinnati in...
'Minor conflict' led to deadly shooting of teen in Greenwood, police chief says
The fatal shooting of a Whiteland Community High School sophomore was caused by a "minor conflict" between him and the young man accused of killing him, Greenwood's police chief now says.
WIBC.com
Fatal Crash and Fire on I-70
GREENFIELD, Ind.--Interstate 70 east of Indianapolis is clear after a fatal crash had the eastbound and westbound lanes closed for about seven hours because of a fatal crash and fire Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say a pickup pulling a car trailer broke down in the right lane of the...
WANE-TV
Fatal 4-vehicle crash shuts down highway near Indianapolis for 7 hours
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating the details of a 4-vehicle crash that shut down part of a highway near Indianapolis for seven hours overnight. Emergency crews responded around midnight to the crash in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the 97 mile-marker in Greenfield. The initial...
Tri-City Herald
Hoosier Favorite No. 43? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back to our summer series where Hoosier basketball fans can vote on their favorite Indiana players to ever wear each number. Today, we resume with all the best to wear No. 43. Hoosier favorite?. Every day we're going to give you four choices along with...
3 Dutch soldiers injured, 2 critically, in after shooting in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded early Saturday outside a downtown hotel in Indianapolis, authorities said. In a news release, the Netherlands Ministry of Defense said one of the soldiers was in critical condition. Officials with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department said two of the soldiers were in critical condition, WRTV, WTTV and the Indianapolis Star reported.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football staff will be locked in on Illinois during college football’s week zero
Planning to find a comfy spot on the couch to watch some Big Ten football this weekend? Somewhere in Bloomington, IU coach Tom Allen will be doing the same thing, perhaps with a bit more purpose than you. Indiana has been thinking about Illinois since the Big Ten placed them...
Indianapolis shooting: 3 Dutch soldiers shot outside hotel in entertainment district
The soldiers were in Indiana for training when the shooting occurred during their free time in front of the hotel where they were staying.
Indy mother killed inside Northeast side motel
27-year-old Alexis Ford was a mother. Police say Ford, 27, was found shot and killed at the Red Roof Inn off North Shadeland Avenue. That is near East 82nd Street and Interstate 69.
WANE-TV
Motorcycle hits 2 cars, bursts into flames on I-65
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Seymour, Indiana Thursday afternoon. An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling Interstate 65 around 5:30 p.m., spotted 26-year-old Robert Pettry and attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to a registration violation and Pettry’s driving behavior.
Chief: ‘Minor conflict’ led to shooting that killed Whiteland Community High School student
GREENWOOD, Ind. – A “minor conflict” led to the shooting death of a Whiteland Community High School student, police say. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison provided few concrete details about what led up to the shooting, but he made it clear that 16-year-old Temario Stokes and 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El had been involved in […]
cbs4indy.com
Two deadly motorcycle accidents; one in construction zone on I-70
INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – Indiana State Police responded to two deadly crashes Saturday night involving motorcycles. The first crash happened on I-465 eastbound near East Street on the south side of Indianapolis around 7:15 p.m. Indiana State Police said someone called 911 to report a motorcycle that had gone off the left side of the road. First responders found 40-year-old John Byers of Indianapolis unconscious and unresponsive. They were unable to save his life and he died at the scene.
WISH-TV
Clark-Pleasant Schools issues statement following shooting death of student
WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation said Friday it was saddened for the family of Temario Stokes Jr., the 16-year-old Whiteland Community High School sophomore who was shot and killed Thursday in Greenwood. Clark-Pleasant schools also acknowledged in a statement provided to News 8 that the...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer drops season opener 3-2 in exhilarating matchup with No. 1 Clemson
Before No. 13 Indiana men’s soccer took on the No. 1-ranked Clemson University Tigers on Friday night in Clemson, South Carolina, head coach Todd Yeagley stressed the hostile environment that his squad would be thrust into. Despite a 3-2 loss, Yeagley’s squad displayed offensive firepower and nearly converted a couple more quality looks into goals.
Indiana Daily Student
No. 13 Indiana men’s soccer keeps pace with No. 1 Clemson, comes up short in 3-2 loss Friday
In an exhilarating potential College Cup preview between two men’s college soccer powerhouses, No. 13-ranked Indiana men’s soccer came up short in a 3-2 loss against No. 1-ranked Clemson University on Friday at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson, South Carolina. The Hoosiers began yet another journey for an...
Police search for suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened Friday morning, August 26. A press release sent out by the department said one vehicle struck another vehicle in Worthington. A burgundy Chevy, possibly a Trailblazer 2003-2009, fled the scene. This vehicle will have front-end damage and the […]
