ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Housing crisis hits women harder in California, group's research finds

By Anabel Munoz via
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVRA9_0hU3zQHp00

Woman are much more likely than men to struggle with the cost of housing in California, according to a new report.

"It was stunning how extreme the difference is between women and men," said Nancy Cohen, president of the Gender Equity Policy Institute, which produced the report on housing and gender in California.

Researchers found that 49% of women are "rent-burdened" compared to 43% of men, meaning they spend 30% or more of their income on rent.

"Black women are facing the most acute crisis of affordability," Cohen said. "Latinos, single mothers and elderly women, particularly those who are living alone, are really struggling to afford housing in our state."

In Los Angeles County, some of the greatest gaps impact single mothers of color.

In LA County, about 31% of all households spend more than half of their income on rent. For women-led households, it's about 41%. And for households led by a Black or Latina single mother, it's 51%."

The report was conducted at the request of the California Assembly Committee on Housing and Community Development.

Cohen cautions that the data was gathered prior to the pandemic and the cost of housing has only risen since then, meaning the gap now could be even higher than what was reported in the study.

Comments / 20

Remaven
3d ago

then how come it's mostly men that you see hanging around those homeless encampments? you see a very small percentage of women compared to men

Reply(3)
8
Live&LetLive
3d ago

Years ago I heard a big shot say they wanted to clean house, making CA for high-end people only. Did they really think everyone else could just move away? Costs thousands to move out of state. I'm paying well over $1000 just for two men to move my stuff 2 hours away.

Reply(2)
3
Freebird
4d ago

Well.....you wanted open borders which impacts the cost of living so deal with it! 🤟

Reply
10
Related
SFGate

California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since she came to California from Mexico 24 years ago, Maria Bernal has been supporting her family by often working two jobs at fast food restaurants. But she says she wound up living in a small Kia with her two youngest children, then ages 3...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California's labor market defies history

Despite inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and declining economic indicators, the Golden State's hiring juggernaut keep moving forward at an astonishing pace. The best and most recent data shows that California job growth continues to defy economic gravity.
CALIFORNIA STATE
yovenice.com

Proposed Bill Could Lower The Number Of Renter’s Application Fees Potential Tenants Pay

Reusable Tenant Screening Reports Could Mean Relief For Potential Tenants. In Los Angeles, the difficult and high-priced rental market has one particular stumbling block for many potential renters. Quite often, they are required to pay a potentially exorbitant fee every time that they apply for an apartment or other rental property. With rental prices already sky high, this poses a big challenge for many renters who are not in the top income brackets. It frequently limits their ability to search for the best apartment for them and the times that they can apply which makes it more difficult to secure a rental property at all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Business
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Local
California Society
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Government
FOX40

California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state.  Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Women And Men#Women Of Color#Single Mothers#Linus Realestate
CBS Sacramento

"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California

SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Gov. Newsom vs Gov. Abbott in Twitter battle over gas-powered cars, abortions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The governors of California and Texas had a testy exchange on Twitter as they slammed each other for recent moves made by the country's largest states. Governor Abbott started the smackdown in a tweet ripping California's plan to require all new cars, trucks, and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. The new plan backed by Governor Newsom was announced Wednesday and seeks to dramatically cut carbon emissions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
kiiky.com

University of the People Online Degrees That are Tuition-Free| 2022

University of the People is one university whose online programs are receiving good ratings and reviews. It is even more interesting to know that some University of the People online degrees are tuition-free. Hence, this article compiles all online degrees that are free at the University of People. In addition,...
KTLA

Can you remain anonymous when claiming California lottery winnings?

Chad Fry just won $20 million from a California lottery scratch-off ticket purchased in Placer County. It’s the largest prize from a scratcher in California Lottery history. The California Lottery announced his winnings this week, and as part of the announcement, released his name, his total winnings, as well as where he purchased the ticket. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Gavin Newsom on donating $100K to Ron DeSantis' opponent: 'I like Charlie Crist and I don't like bullies'

LOS ANGELES - The Gubernatorial feud between California's Gavin Newsom and Florida's Ron DeSantis continues. The latest came from Newsom revealing he had donated $100,000 to DeSantis' opponent and former Florida Governor Charlie Crist. Newsom explained in his Los Angeles visit that he prefers Crist and doesn't support politicians who "demean people."
FLORIDA STATE
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
133K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy