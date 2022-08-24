Read full article on original website
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The always entertaining Zombie Run is coming back to Cornerstone Park in OctoberEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Grabagreen Las Vegas: proving that fast food can be good for your healthEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Meet ‘Blake Mead,’ a darkly-topical 80s-style parody
He's kind of cute, a little damp, smells fishy, seems to be tied up at times, and wears cement loafers. Say hello to "Blake Mead," one of the unfortunate characters to come from the mind of digital illustrator Michael Barnard.
CNBC
Las Vegas is the No.1 happiest place to travel to in North America—here's what else made the list
Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in North America after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman’s car towed from assigned space because it was in same spot for 72 hours
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked there for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
Las Vegas Strip Growth Threatened by New Rules
Las Vegas is a technological marvel. Forget the fact that the Sin City is in the middle of a vast desert, the grand architecture, world-class amenities and party atmosphere of the Vegas is being copied in other places like Dubai and Macau. The city's location gives it a more mythical...
8newsnow.com
Jerry’s forecast: Saturday, Aug. 27
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The heat is returning in the Las Vegas valley following the monsoonal rains. No weather alerts have been issued for Saturday, Aug. 27, and clear skies are expected throughout the weekend. The moisture felt last week is moving eastward out of Nevada, and in its wake...
msn.com
South SF Man Says Receding Lake Mead Waters Unraveled 20 Year Mystery of His Dad's Disappearance
The receding waters of Lake Mead near Las Vegas have brought a glimpse of closure for Tom Erndt, 31, of South San Francisco. Erndt said his father, Thomas Erndt, was lost in the water there back in August of 2002. Erndt said that this week, he and his family were...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Fried chicken fans will find their fill in Las Vegas
Fried chicken is a classic dish of the South. It’s a fast-food phenomenon. It’s a hearty, homey meal everyone craves. It’s all those things and more, and dashing around the diverse restaurant scene in Las Vegas, it’s clear there are many different and dynamic ways to enjoy it.
msn.com
Clear sky, heat in Las Vegas forecast; lake rise nearing 3 feet
Goodbye, monsoon (for now)! Hello, late-August heat!. That sums up the Las Vegas forecast for the final week of the month after a month-long rainy season that drenched the region on a majority of the days. The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday is sunny with a high near 103,...
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas’ Legendary Ghostbar Relaunches At The Palms
The interesting reawakening of Palms Casino Resort continued at the top of the month with the grand opening of Ghostbar, the 55th-floor nightclub returning to its original name after a significant renovation under previous ownership. With its unparalleled Vegas views and high energy atmosphere, Ghostbar of old was one of those legendary local hot spots. This one is different. Is it still a bumping club, or more of a relaxed ultra lounge? Are there still DJs controlling the rhythm of the room, or some other form of innovative entertainment that appeals to different audiences? So far, the answer to all our questions is yes. Under San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality, all things Palms are designed for broader appeal, and Ghostbar is emblematic. It’s an indoor/outdoor social cocktail spot with DJs and vibes until Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m., when a full-on production show created by beloved local performer Skye Dee Miles kicks into gear.
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
A Canadian punk legend will be the face of the new punk rock museum in Las Vegas
Back when 102.1 The Edge/Toronto had its storefront studio on Yonge Street, a Talli Osborne dropped in all the time. Her brother, John, was a behind-the-scenes guy, working in the music department and as a technical operator, so she may have had a little more access to the place than most. That was fine with the staff because she was fun to have around.
Grasshopper pizza! Evil Pie ‘hops’ into action after insect invasion
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inside of Evel Pie in Downtown Las Vegas, Corey Horan is making a pizza. “Start with your red base,” Horan said as he spread sauce on the uncooked dough. “And the finest mozz you can get… a little chorizo to make the flavor pop.” So far, the pizza seems normal enough, […]
Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
Grown kids recall Vegas dad whose bones ID'd from Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The identification of bones found in May on the receding shoreline of Lake Mead has resurfaced family memories of a 42-year-old Las Vegas father believed to have drowned 20 years ago. Thomas Erndt's son, also named Tom Erndt, told KSNV-TV in Las Vegas...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
North Las Vegas company helps keep valley cars running
North Las Vegas company helps keep valley cars running. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Staff members at a North Las Vegas company say making sure...
Golden Retrievers rescued from overseas slaughterhouses arrive in Las Vegas
A dozen golden retrievers arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening after being rescued from overseas.
10 U.S. Towns Totally Overrun by Tourists (and Where to Go Instead)
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. There's...
I-Team: Tony Hsieh planned theme park where visitors paid in seashells, attorneys say nitrous oxide abuse led to alleged exploitation
Tony Hsieh was planning a cashless theme park where visitors would pay in seashells in his drug-fueled final months, which left him "vulnerable to exploitation," lawyers for his estate say.
msn.com
Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp
Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a crash with injury reported on...
msn.com
Heavy rains damage roads in Mojave National Preserve south of Las Vegas
Heavy rains have washed out portions of some roads in the Mojave National Preserve south of Las Vegas. The park said Friday that several damaged paved roads were closed due to flash flooding, and all primary roads were closed until further notice. The latest rains washed out portions of Black...
coloradoboulevard.net
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
