Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas is the No.1 happiest place to travel to in North America—here's what else made the list

Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in North America after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
Las Vegas woman’s car towed from assigned space because it was in same spot for 72 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked there for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
Las Vegas Strip Growth Threatened by New Rules

Las Vegas is a technological marvel. Forget the fact that the Sin City is in the middle of a vast desert, the grand architecture, world-class amenities and party atmosphere of the Vegas is being copied in other places like Dubai and Macau. The city's location gives it a more mythical...
Jerry’s forecast: Saturday, Aug. 27

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The heat is returning in the Las Vegas valley following the monsoonal rains. No weather alerts have been issued for Saturday, Aug. 27, and clear skies are expected throughout the weekend. The moisture felt last week is moving eastward out of Nevada, and in its wake...
Fried chicken fans will find their fill in Las Vegas

Fried chicken is a classic dish of the South. It’s a fast-food phenomenon. It’s a hearty, homey meal everyone craves. It’s all those things and more, and dashing around the diverse restaurant scene in Las Vegas, it’s clear there are many different and dynamic ways to enjoy it.
Clear sky, heat in Las Vegas forecast; lake rise nearing 3 feet

Goodbye, monsoon (for now)! Hello, late-August heat!. That sums up the Las Vegas forecast for the final week of the month after a month-long rainy season that drenched the region on a majority of the days. The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday is sunny with a high near 103,...
Las Vegas’ Legendary Ghostbar Relaunches At The Palms

The interesting reawakening of Palms Casino Resort continued at the top of the month with the grand opening of Ghostbar, the 55th-floor nightclub returning to its original name after a significant renovation under previous ownership. With its unparalleled Vegas views and high energy atmosphere, Ghostbar of old was one of those legendary local hot spots. This one is different. Is it still a bumping club, or more of a relaxed ultra lounge? Are there still DJs controlling the rhythm of the room, or some other form of innovative entertainment that appeals to different audiences? So far, the answer to all our questions is yes. Under San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality, all things Palms are designed for broader appeal, and Ghostbar is emblematic. It’s an indoor/outdoor social cocktail spot with DJs and vibes until Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m., when a full-on production show created by beloved local performer Skye Dee Miles kicks into gear.
A Canadian punk legend will be the face of the new punk rock museum in Las Vegas

Back when 102.1 The Edge/Toronto had its storefront studio on Yonge Street, a Talli Osborne dropped in all the time. Her brother, John, was a behind-the-scenes guy, working in the music department and as a technical operator, so she may have had a little more access to the place than most. That was fine with the staff because she was fun to have around.
Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
Grown kids recall Vegas dad whose bones ID'd from Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The identification of bones found in May on the receding shoreline of Lake Mead has resurfaced family memories of a 42-year-old Las Vegas father believed to have drowned 20 years ago. Thomas Erndt's son, also named Tom Erndt, told KSNV-TV in Las Vegas...
North Las Vegas company helps keep valley cars running

North Las Vegas company helps keep valley cars running. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Staff members at a North Las Vegas company say making sure...
Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp

Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a crash with injury reported on...
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
