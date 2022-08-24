ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, MS

More than 100 kids rescued from flooding at Florence daycare

By Leah Williams
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

FLORENCE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Flash flooding led to the evacuation of more than 100 children at a Florence daycare on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the Railroad Daycare.

Peach Tree Village evacuated due to flooding

Florence Mayor Bob Morris said there were 104 children, ages six-weeks to five-years-oldm in the building when the water began to rise.

Daycare staff called Florence police because they concerned that the water would get inside the building. Police, along with the Rankin County Sherriff’s Department and the Florence Fire Department, were able to rescue all the children and staff inside the daycare.

They mayor said the children were evacuated to a nearby facility, and they have all made it back home safely.

WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 17. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Officials warn neighbors to prepare for expected flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is still bracing for the possibility of major flooding in the next few days. The mayor is warning people in low-lying areas to evacuate. The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) is holding discharge at the Reservoir at 60,000 cubic feet per second. But it could […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Barnett Reservoir inflows crest on Sunday

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced the Barnett Reservoir inflows have crested. However, they said there is still a lot of water that must flow downstream. After a conference call with the National Weather Service (NWS), the PRVWSD will hold the current discharge at the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Safe Water Rally to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Association of Educators (JAE) and the Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE) will host a Safe Water Rally in Jackson on Saturday, August 27. The event will be held at the MAE’s office in the back parking lot at 775 North State Street. The event will be held from 10:00 […]
JACKSON, MS
