Great Mills, MD

Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

Possession of Contraband- On August 10, 2022, Dep. Gardiner responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported found contraband. Investigation determined Caitlin Ann Mossbarger, age 32 of Park Hall, had an unmarked pill hidden on her person. Mossbarger was charged with Possession of Contraband at Place of Confinement.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Motorcycle Crash In P.G. County

FORESTVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash that occurred late Wednesday evening in Prince George’s County. At about 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the outer loop of Interstate-495 at MD Route 214 for a reported pedestrian that was struck.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Motorcyclist Transported To Hospital After Crash In Mechanicvsille

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. –  On September 1, at approximately 6:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a single motorcycle accident on Three Notch Road, in the area of Loveville Road. Crews arrived and found the motorcycle off the roadway with one person reportedly injured. The driver was...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Great Mills, MD
Saint Mary's County, MD
Saint Mary's County, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
Great Mills, MD
Bay Net

MISSING: Peyton Butler, Age 16; Last Seen August 18

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m., in the area of 33 West Street, Peyton Butler (W/M DOB 06/04/2006), the above pictured male was dropped off by his guardians to complete job applications. Mr. Butler informed his guardians that he would call them...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of August 22, 2022 – August 28, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,476 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-49046. On August 26, 2022, Deputy Krueger responded to the 1400 block of Sollers Wharf...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Patricia Ann Friend

Patricia Ann (Edison) Friend of Lexington Park, MD died peacefully in hospice care on August 19, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 60 years, Billy Joey Friend. She is also survived by sons Trevor (Catherine) Friend and Todd (Kristin) Friend; grandsons, Evan and Jeremy Friend; and brother Ralph (Pat Sepowski) Edison.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Peter Scott
Bay Net

One Transported After Crash In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash that took place this evening in Leonardtown. At approximately 4:32 p.m. on September 1, first responders were dispatched to Fairgrounds Road in the area of Clay Hill Road for a reported crash involving two vehicles. Crews arrived...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

James Harvey Morgan, Sr.

James Harvey Morgan, Sr, 79, of Mechanicsville MD peacefully passed away at home on August 22, 2022. Harvey was born on June 25, 1943, to John and Elizabeth Morgan in Oraville, MD. In 1944 he met Elizabeth Morgan, his childhood friend who later became his wife. Harvey and Elizabeth were...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
#Missing Person#The Sheriff S Office
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Four New Deputies

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Today, four Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputy recruits were sworn in, pinned, and signed their oath of office during the Calvert Board of County Commissioners’ public meeting. The recruits will graduate along with their classmates from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy on...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Deputies Arrest Armed Carjacking Suspect

OXON HILL, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Xavion Tyrell Proctor, on August 23, 2022, on a warrant for Armed Carjacking obtained by county police on August 7, 2022. According to the warrant, on August 7, 2022, police responded to the...
OXON HILL, MD
Bay Net

Man Stabbed In Annapolis By His Child’s Mother

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 30, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance on West St. near Westgate Circle. Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper left arm. The victim advised that his child’s mother had...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Ernest Franklin Buracker

Ernest Franklin “Frank” Buracker, Jr., 65, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home. He was born on December 26, 1956 in Prince Georges County, MD to Ernest Franklin Buracker, Sr. and May Belle Rosson Buracker. Frank graduated from...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Team Responds To Mental Health Calls

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Almost 46,000 people died by suicide in the United States in 2020, while millions more seriously thought about suicide, made a plan or attempted to take their own life, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Deputies with...
Bay Net

Phyllis Martha-Lynn Dixon

Phyllis Martha-Lynn Dixon, 75, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on August 22, 2022 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s with her loving family by her side. “Lynn” was born on March 12, 1947 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Leonard Thomas Dixon and Phyllis Martha (Graves) Dixon. Lynn...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD

