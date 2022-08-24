Read full article on original website
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Possession of Contraband- On August 10, 2022, Dep. Gardiner responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported found contraband. Investigation determined Caitlin Ann Mossbarger, age 32 of Park Hall, had an unmarked pill hidden on her person. Mossbarger was charged with Possession of Contraband at Place of Confinement.
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Conducting Sobriety Checkpoint On Friday
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a roadside sobriety checkpoint on Friday evening, Sept. 2, 2022. The sobriety checkpoint will take place on Route 235 in the California area where law enforcement officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Motorcycle Crash In P.G. County
FORESTVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash that occurred late Wednesday evening in Prince George’s County. At about 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the outer loop of Interstate-495 at MD Route 214 for a reported pedestrian that was struck.
Motorcyclist Transported To Hospital After Crash In Mechanicvsille
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On September 1, at approximately 6:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a single motorcycle accident on Three Notch Road, in the area of Loveville Road. Crews arrived and found the motorcycle off the roadway with one person reportedly injured. The driver was...
MISSING: Peyton Butler, Age 16; Last Seen August 18
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m., in the area of 33 West Street, Peyton Butler (W/M DOB 06/04/2006), the above pictured male was dropped off by his guardians to complete job applications. Mr. Butler informed his guardians that he would call them...
19-Year-Old Arrested After Annapolis Shooting Sent One To The Hospital
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 3, 2022 at approximately 1:00am, officers responded to the unit block of Marcs Ct. in regards to a shooting. Upon officers arrival they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was air lifted to an area trauma center in critical condition.
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of August 22, 2022 – August 28, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,476 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-49046. On August 26, 2022, Deputy Krueger responded to the 1400 block of Sollers Wharf...
Patricia Ann Friend
Patricia Ann (Edison) Friend of Lexington Park, MD died peacefully in hospice care on August 19, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 60 years, Billy Joey Friend. She is also survived by sons Trevor (Catherine) Friend and Todd (Kristin) Friend; grandsons, Evan and Jeremy Friend; and brother Ralph (Pat Sepowski) Edison.
Naloxone Emergency Boxes Placed Throughout St. Mary’s County To Help Prevent Fatal Overdoses
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – International Overdose Awareness Day is observed annually on August 31st to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death. It also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have met with death or permanent injury as a result of drug overdose.
One Transported After Crash In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash that took place this evening in Leonardtown. At approximately 4:32 p.m. on September 1, first responders were dispatched to Fairgrounds Road in the area of Clay Hill Road for a reported crash involving two vehicles. Crews arrived...
James Harvey Morgan, Sr.
James Harvey Morgan, Sr, 79, of Mechanicsville MD peacefully passed away at home on August 22, 2022. Harvey was born on June 25, 1943, to John and Elizabeth Morgan in Oraville, MD. In 1944 he met Elizabeth Morgan, his childhood friend who later became his wife. Harvey and Elizabeth were...
Family Of Unarmed 20-Year-Old Killed By Anne Arundel Police To File Civil Rights Lawsuit
CROFTON, Md. — On January 30th at around 4:00 PM, police responded to a 911 call in Crofton, Maryland. The caller was a woman named Mikel Quarles, who was having a major domestic dispute with her 20-year-old son, Dyonta Quarles Jr. The incident ended with the unarmed man being...
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Four New Deputies
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Today, four Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputy recruits were sworn in, pinned, and signed their oath of office during the Calvert Board of County Commissioners’ public meeting. The recruits will graduate along with their classmates from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy on...
Charles County Sheriff’s Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty To Misdemeanor Charge
WALDORF, Md. – On August 31, NiJee Pierre McWillis, a Charles County correctional officer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of misconduct in office. In May, McWillis was indicted on two misdemeanor charges: misconduct in office and unauthorized access to computers and related material. An additional charge of copy / possession of a database was later added.
Flags Lowered To Half-Staff To Honor Army Retired Veteran & Firefighter/EMT Gary Curtis
LA PLATA, Md. – Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. ordered the Charles County flag lowered half-staff effective immediately & returned to full-staff at sunset on Sept. 7, to honor Army retired veteran & lifetime member of the Bryans Rd Vol Fire Dept & Rescue Squad, Inc., Gary Curtis.
Deputies Arrest Armed Carjacking Suspect
OXON HILL, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Xavion Tyrell Proctor, on August 23, 2022, on a warrant for Armed Carjacking obtained by county police on August 7, 2022. According to the warrant, on August 7, 2022, police responded to the...
Man Stabbed In Annapolis By His Child’s Mother
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 30, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance on West St. near Westgate Circle. Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim suffering from a stab wound to his upper left arm. The victim advised that his child’s mother had...
Ernest Franklin Buracker
Ernest Franklin “Frank” Buracker, Jr., 65, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home. He was born on December 26, 1956 in Prince Georges County, MD to Ernest Franklin Buracker, Sr. and May Belle Rosson Buracker. Frank graduated from...
Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Team Responds To Mental Health Calls
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Almost 46,000 people died by suicide in the United States in 2020, while millions more seriously thought about suicide, made a plan or attempted to take their own life, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Deputies with...
Phyllis Martha-Lynn Dixon
Phyllis Martha-Lynn Dixon, 75, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on August 22, 2022 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s with her loving family by her side. “Lynn” was born on March 12, 1947 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Leonard Thomas Dixon and Phyllis Martha (Graves) Dixon. Lynn...
