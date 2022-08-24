JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Johnson Memorial Health announced it has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network. "We are honored to enter into this collaborative relationship with Mayo Clinic," said David Dunkle, M.D., president and CEO of Johnson Memorial Health. "Our patients will have access to Mayo Clinic’s research, diagnostic and treatment resources through their Johnson Memorial Health provider at no extra cost to them."

JOHNSON COUNTY, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO