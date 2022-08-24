Read full article on original website
Sherry Belden
8d ago
anything to make it hard on those who try to help others. If it's not broke don't fix it.
Debbie Hensley
7d ago
Oh my gosh are they serious . There are so many things to worry about in this inside down world . Now going to give people a hard time for helping people .
Freddie Curry
7d ago
totally not necessary! Any violence that occurs is not an every time thing. We're talking maybe once in thousands of events. So how that even got in here is quite a bit of fearmongering. So stop Von. This is not a good looks for your political career.
WTHR
Butter returns to Indianapolis
Butter is a celebration of Black artists. It's expected to draw thousands of people to the Stutz Building near downtown.
Indianapolis releases youth housing grant recipients
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders announced recipients of the Youth and Young Adults Transitional Housing Grant Program on Monday. The $4 million program provides youths and young adults emergency and transitional housing for the next three years. “Addressing the root causes of violence is critical to making Indianapolis a safer...
Doctor started Broad Ripple community garden to benefit seniors
INDIANAPOLIS — Behind a row of houses in the heart of Broad Ripple are rows of vegetables. Dr. Bobbie Jellison primarily cares for geriatric patients. When she's not working, she and her husband are tending that garden. During the pandemic, she learned many seniors had significant health and social...
10 Black women honored in Indianapolis for philanthropic work across US
INDIANAPOLIS — Ten Black female philanthropists from across the country were honored at the Black Women Give Back awards hosted at the Madam Walker Legacy Center. The philanthropists' summit was all about celebrating Black Philanthropy Month. They were honored for their efforts to make the world a better place.
More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
IUPUI study measures impact of gun violence on survivors' families
INDIANAPOLIS — The gun violence we've been seeing in Indianapolis is having an impact beyond the survivors. A new study from IUPUI found nonfatal shootings increased by nearly 10% during the pandemic. The research concluded the impact of gun violence has a ripple effect on the survivor's family. Researchers...
Marion County prosecutor blames Indy gun violence on permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS — Candidates for Marion County prosecutor spoke out against a weekend of gun violence in Indianapolis. Incumbent Ryan Mears, a Democrat, blamed some of the violence on Indiana’s new permitless carry law, while his Republican challenger blamed the current prosecutor’s policies. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office...
Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
Indiana Supreme Court upholds Cathedral's firing of teacher for same-sex marriage
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court upheld the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis, Inc.'s decision in firing a Cathedral High School teacher for being in a same-sex marriage. In Wednesday's ruling, the court determined Joshua Payne-Elliott's dismissal under Trial Rule 12(B)(1), which allows dismissal for "[l]ack of jurisdiction over...
IMPD asks for public's help locating man wanted for battery
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for battery resulting in serious bodily injury in a June incident. Aggravated assault detectives are attempting to locate 33-year-old Freddie Orr Jr. On June 20, 2022, officers responded to the 500 block of Massachusetts Avenue on...
Danville PD cracking down on school bus stop-arm violators
DANVILLE, Ind. — Police officers in Danville are working overtime to help stop people from driving around school buses when they shouldn’t be. It's part of the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement, or S.A.V.E., program that’s federally funded with grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. The...
Elderly man hit by school bus in Castleton
INDIANAPOLIS — An elderly man was injured when he was hit by a bus in the Castleton area Thursday morning. Police officers responded to the Ivy Knoll Apartments, near East 82nd Street and Interstate 465, around 6:45 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. Police found an elderly...
Dump truck nearly hits kids at Center Grove bus stop
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind — Changes for student safety are being made after a dangerous morning at the bus stop in Johnson County. Parents say it was a near-tragedy Wednesday, as 15 Center Grove kids narrowly missed getting hit by a dump truck. It happened right near a portion of...
Johnson Memorial Health joining with Mayo Clinic Care Network
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Johnson Memorial Health announced it has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network. "We are honored to enter into this collaborative relationship with Mayo Clinic," said David Dunkle, M.D., president and CEO of Johnson Memorial Health. "Our patients will have access to Mayo Clinic’s research, diagnostic and treatment resources through their Johnson Memorial Health provider at no extra cost to them."
Fishers firefighters show artistic talents with unique American flags
FISHERS, Ind. — (NOTE: See the video below for Carlos Diaz's entire interview with Fishers firefighters Scott Carr and Rob Demlow.) Two Fishers firefighters have discovered a way to honor America and their fellow first responders, while also showing off their artistic side — and making a little extra money on the side.
Dutch defense minister concerned about US gun violence after 3 Dutch soldiers shot in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren expressed concern Tuesday about gun violence in the United States in the aftermath of a shooting in Indianapolis over the weekend that left one Dutch soldier dead and two wounded. "We do many trainings of our servicemen in the United States, and...
Compete in your favorite game show at new Castleton business
INDIANAPOLIS — A new business in Castleton puts guests in their own game show, complete with their very own host. Game Show Battle Rooms invites friends, family, coworkers or teammates to face off against each other. Competitors choose between two different experiences, which are split into two rooms. Each...
Franklin man arrested for kidnapping after allegedly driving 11-year-old Illinois girl to Indiana
FRANKLIN, Ind. — A 19-year-old Franklin man is awaiting extradition to Illinois. That's where Dylan Clark is accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old girl and bringing her back to his parents' Johnson County home. The girl is back safe with her family, but it's not clear why the man and girl were together.
Police seek missing Indianapolis teenager
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Indianapolis. According to IMPD, 17-year-old Alan Turcios is missing and detectives believe he may be a danger to himself. He was last seen on the west side of Indianapolis near West 34th Street and...
People living near Ritter Avenue and East 21st Street concerned about recent violence
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting early Monday morning at East 23rd Street and Ritter Avenue left a teenager in critical condition. IMPD said Monday afternoon that the 19-year-old died from his injuries. People living in the area have been concerned about recent violence. Last Thursday, another shooting around 21st Street...
