mynbc5.com
Saint Michael's captain leads mental health movement on campus
COLCHESTER, Vt. — It takes a lot of hard work to be able to perform at the highest level as a student-athlete, causing some to ignore other aspects of their life. "I sometimes put a lot of pressure on myself to always be on top of my game," said Saint Michael's College senior Izzy Ruprecht. "Sometimes that doesn't happen for me."
mynbc5.com
Champlain Valley Fair celebrates 100 years amid heavy rainfall
ESSEX, Vt. — The Champlain Valley Fair celebrated their 100th anniversary Friday. It's the largest annual event in the Green Mountain State and mother nature didn't stop people from coming out and having some fun. It's a summer time tradition that brings 120,000 people to the Champlain Valley Expo...
mynbc5.com
Tyler shows us the new NBC5 First Warning Weather Lab
BURLINGTON, Vt. — NBC5 News has a powerful new tool to track the worst that Mother Nature sends our way. Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski shows us the new NBC5 First Warning Weather Lab. The truck will be at the Champlain Valley Fair for fans to see!
mynbc5.com
Several cows killed after storm destroys barn on Rutland County farm
CLARENDON, Vt. — Community members helped to pick up the pieces at a Rutland County farm on Saturday after it was damaged during Friday night's storm. Chris Garrow Billings sent NBC5 News photos from the Bromley Farm, after spending the day with community members cleaning up. Billings said the...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh mayor plans to remove Crete Civic Center
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said his mind is made up about taking down the Crete Civic Center. “This is something the city of Plattsburgh can no longer keep saddling,” Rosenquest said. “It’s just too much.”. In a memo he released earlier this week...
mynbc5.com
Jersey Mike's opening date delayed due to lack of staff
WILLISTON, Vt. — Staffing shortages in the restaurant industry continue to plague our area, and Jersey Mike's Subs is no exception to the rule. The new sandwich shop in Williston has pushed its grand opening back due to a lack of new hires, general manager Tom King told NBC5 on Friday.
mynbc5.com
New York man arrested in Northeast Kingdom on $20,000 warrant for drug trafficking, false information
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A New York man was arrested on Saturday in St. Johnsbury for an active $20,000 arrest warrant connected to drug trafficking and false information to police officers. Michael PauPaw, 24 of Far Rockaway, N.Y, had that active warrant out of Windsor County Superior Court, related...
mynbc5.com
New York police ask for help finding missing man last seen in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Police have located a man who went missing earlier this morning. Officials say Fred Kelly, 86, was located and is in stable condition. Kelly was found about half a mile from his home and is in stable condition, police said. He was given minor medical attention.
mynbc5.com
Champlain Valley Fair celebrates 100th anniversary
ESSEX, Vt. — The Champlain Valley Fair kicks off on Friday, and Thursday marked the last day of preparation for the annual summer spectacular. “You never know what’s going to come through the gates today or tomorrow, but sometimes it’s pretty special,” said Jeffrey Bartley, marketing director of the Champlain Valley Exposition.
mynbc5.com
Four people arrested following shooting incident
NEWPORT, Vt. — Newport police arrested four people on Thursday after multiple shots were fired into a home. Police say they began receiving multiple calls on Thursday around 5:15 p.m. about possible gunshots. An investigation found that multiple shots were fired into a three-family property on Third Street. Several...
