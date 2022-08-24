ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mynbc5.com

Saint Michael's captain leads mental health movement on campus

COLCHESTER, Vt. — It takes a lot of hard work to be able to perform at the highest level as a student-athlete, causing some to ignore other aspects of their life. "I sometimes put a lot of pressure on myself to always be on top of my game," said Saint Michael's College senior Izzy Ruprecht. "Sometimes that doesn't happen for me."
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Champlain Valley Fair celebrates 100 years amid heavy rainfall

ESSEX, Vt. — The Champlain Valley Fair celebrated their 100th anniversary Friday. It's the largest annual event in the Green Mountain State and mother nature didn't stop people from coming out and having some fun. It's a summer time tradition that brings 120,000 people to the Champlain Valley Expo...
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Tyler shows us the new NBC5 First Warning Weather Lab

BURLINGTON, Vt. — NBC5 News has a powerful new tool to track the worst that Mother Nature sends our way. Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski shows us the new NBC5 First Warning Weather Lab. The truck will be at the Champlain Valley Fair for fans to see!
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh mayor plans to remove Crete Civic Center

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said his mind is made up about taking down the Crete Civic Center. “This is something the city of Plattsburgh can no longer keep saddling,” Rosenquest said. “It’s just too much.”. In a memo he released earlier this week...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Jersey Mike's opening date delayed due to lack of staff

WILLISTON, Vt. — Staffing shortages in the restaurant industry continue to plague our area, and Jersey Mike's Subs is no exception to the rule. The new sandwich shop in Williston has pushed its grand opening back due to a lack of new hires, general manager Tom King told NBC5 on Friday.
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Champlain Valley Fair celebrates 100th anniversary

ESSEX, Vt. — The Champlain Valley Fair kicks off on Friday, and Thursday marked the last day of preparation for the annual summer spectacular. “You never know what’s going to come through the gates today or tomorrow, but sometimes it’s pretty special,” said Jeffrey Bartley, marketing director of the Champlain Valley Exposition.
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Four people arrested following shooting incident

NEWPORT, Vt. — Newport police arrested four people on Thursday after multiple shots were fired into a home. Police say they began receiving multiple calls on Thursday around 5:15 p.m. about possible gunshots. An investigation found that multiple shots were fired into a three-family property on Third Street. Several...
NEWPORT, VT

