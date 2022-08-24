MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County is discussing dropping the amount it charges to grow cannabis in the area.

Ordinance Chapter 7.1000 would affect nursery cultivation of pot plus mixed-light and indoor cultivation.

Currently, the county charges $1 dollar per square foot for nursery cultivation, $5 dollars per square foot for mixed-light cultivation and $8 dollars per square foot for indoor cultivation.

The new ordinance would lower that to $1 per square foot for nursery cultivation, $2, and $3 dollars per square foot for mixed light and indoor cultivation, respectively.

If approved, the county says they could lose cannabis tax revenue but would save money for growers who have long complained about being heavily taxed.

The county will decide whether to implement this ordinance in early September.

The post Monterey County suggest ordinance to lower cannabis growing charges appeared first on KION546 .