ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Monterey County suggest ordinance to lower cannabis growing charges

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s7TO9_0hU3yeeu00

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County is discussing dropping the amount it charges to grow cannabis in the area.

Ordinance Chapter 7.1000 would affect nursery cultivation of pot plus mixed-light and indoor cultivation.

Currently, the county charges $1 dollar per square foot for nursery cultivation, $5 dollars per square foot for mixed-light cultivation and $8 dollars per square foot for indoor cultivation.

The new ordinance would lower that to $1 per square foot for nursery cultivation, $2, and $3 dollars per square foot for mixed light and indoor cultivation, respectively.

If approved, the county says they could lose cannabis tax revenue but would save money for growers who have long complained about being heavily taxed.

The county will decide whether to implement this ordinance in early September.

The post Monterey County suggest ordinance to lower cannabis growing charges appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
pajaronian.com

Hospital to begin under new owners Sept. 1

WATSONVILLE—With the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital now a certainty, the nonprofit formed to make the acquisition got another bit of good news Tuesday when Kaiser Permanente announced it was donating $4.5 million to the cause. With a goal of $67 million to cover the purchase and operating expenses...
WATSONVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
County
Monterey County, CA
Local
California Government
Monterey County, CA
Government
Monterey County, CA
Business
KRON4 News

Romanians arrested in Morgan Hill for having skimmer

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested in Morgan Hill on Tuesday after they were found with a skimming device, the Morgan Hill Police Department said on Friday. Both suspects are in the United States from Romania. A police sergeant conducted a “vehicle enforcement stop” at 8:50 p.m. The suspects provided false identification […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
KSBW.com

El Charrito Express to open Sept. 1 in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — Popular Salinas restaurant El Charrito is opening a second location, this time on the Monterey Peninsula, on Sept. 1. It was announced that El Charrito Express and alejandro's will open as a 2-for-1 restaurant on Alvarado Street and Calle Prinicpal in Monterey. El Charrito Express will...
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Why is a Monterey County candidate suing the registrar of voters?

SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, KSBW 8 received a flurry of reports from viewers and Central Coast politicos asking why a lawsuit had been filed against the Monterey County Registrar of Voters by a local candidate. Here's what we know. What happened?. Monterey County Supervisor District 2 candidate Regina...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Cultivation#Nursery#Politics State#Politics Local
msn.com

Focal Point | Begonia Festival

Floats line up along Soquel Creek for the 65th and last Capitola Begonia Festival in 2017. The festival theme that year was Jungle Safari. The Capitola Begonia Festival, which evolved from the Capitola Water Fantasy of the early 1950s, officially began in 1954. The Begonia Festival was one of the longest running annual festivals in Santa Cruz County. Capitola had to bid a fond farewell to the festival when the last source of local blossoms, the Golden State Bulb Growers, ceased operations in the area. Over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-4, the Capitola Arts & Cultural Commission is mounting a tribute to the Begonia Festival’s colorful history. Commemorative events will take place throughout the weekend at Capitola City Hall and Esplanade Park. (Capitola Historical Museum)
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville shop specializes in rare currency, tokens

Few people may be aware, but Watsonville once had its own currency. From circa 1902 through 1929 there were $5 and $10 bills with the words “Pajaro Valley National Bank of Watsonville” printed on them. “I have bought them in the past, but not so much anymore,” said...
WATSONVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
benitolink.com

Law enforcement shoot, capture mountain lion in Hollister

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Authorities shoot and captured a mountain lion in Hollister on Aug. 26 about 10 a.m. The mountain lion is being transported to the Oakland Zoo. According to a police news release, at about 4:42 a.m., a resident on the block of...
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies say homicide off Arroyo Seco Road was result of attempted break-in

ARROYO SECO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found in the Sycamore Flats area of Arroyo Seco Thursday morning. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, and they say 29-year-old Jose Gomez Jr. of Salinas was shot while trying to break into a home The post Deputies say homicide off Arroyo Seco Road was result of attempted break-in appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister Police Planning announces DUI/driver’s license checkpoint

Information provided by Hollister Police Department. The Hollister Police Department announced it will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. The advisory said that in recent years, California has seen a disturbing increase in...
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Pure Water Monterey receives over $10 million in federal grant

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- An expansion of the Pure Water Monterey Project will now be aided by $10,316,822 in federal grant funding. The U.S. Department of Interior has recognized the project as meeting the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law requirements. According to the Bureau of Reclamation’s Commissioner Camille Touton, "Water reuse helps communities diversify their water The post Pure Water Monterey receives over $10 million in federal grant appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Inmates graduate job prep program in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Nine inmates had a graduation ceremony celebrating the completion of a five-week job skill program. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office held the ceremony in Watsonville. The "In2Work" Program is designed to give graduates job-ready food service skills while in custody to help them transition back into the workforce and community. "I The post Inmates graduate job prep program in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Central Coast secures $62.4 million for transportation infrastructure

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Transportation Commission has added $2.2 billion to help with repairs and improve transportation infrastructure in California, $62.4 million will be allocated to projects on the Central Coast. The following projects will receive funding: $46 million will be used to change the pavement and improve the ride quality and safety on US 101 in Monterey The post Central Coast secures $62.4 million for transportation infrastructure appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies investigating homicide off Arroyo Seco Road

ARROYO SECO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found in the Sycamore Flats area of Arroyo Seco Thursday morning. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, and they say at least one person was killed. The only other details investigators would share is that The post Deputies investigating homicide off Arroyo Seco Road appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy