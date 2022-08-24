Read full article on original website
Custody assistant pleads no contest to attempted jail drug smuggling
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s custody assistant pleaded no contest Friday to trying to bring methamphetamine into Men’s Central Jail nearly four years ago. Jose Flores, 43, was immediately sentenced to 300 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of attempting to bring an illegal substance into a jail, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Homeowners zip-tied, 1 shot during Temple City home invasion
Two people were zip-tied and a third was shot during a home invasion in Temple City Sunday morning. Detectives say the brazen robbery happened while a baby was inside the home. It happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home on the 9700 block of Longden Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Three […]
2urbangirls.com
Stolen ID theft suspect sought
Westminster police are seeking the public’s cooperation in finding a woman suspected in using a stolen “Real ID” state diver’s license or identification card for some financial transactions. According to the WPD. the suspect is described as a white female in her 40s, with blonde hair,...
More than 120 stolen forklifts found in city of Commerce, police say
Police believe all the equipment was stolen because warehouse employees were stripping ID numbers and repainting the equipment, investigators said.
1 adult shot, 2 others zip-tied during Temple City home invasion; baby unharmed
One victim was shot and two residents were zip-tied during a home invasion early Sunday morning in Temple City, authorities said.
3rd suspected ‘follow away robber’ arrested while in court on different case: Police
A Compton man was arrested in connection with a so-called “follow away robbery” while he was in court for another case on Friday, police said. Deantone Guillory, a 24-year-old man from Compton, had been released on bail for four different cases before he was taken into custody Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in […]
signalscv.com
burbankpd.org
Convicted Felon Arrested For Possession Of An Assault Weapon
On August 21, 2022, at about 8:00 p.m., the Burbank Police responded to the 100 block of Linden Court to investigate a suspicious bag left on the sidewalk. An alert citizen called the police and said she saw a male place a duffle bag next to a street sign and then walk away.
Authorities pursue motorcyclist in Orange County; chase ends in arrest
Authorities pursued a motorcyclist in Orange County Friday night in a dangerous chase that brought the rider – and at times, police vehicles – within inches of other cars. The motorcyclist topped 100 miles per hour at times as they traveled south on the 5 Freeway through Anaheim and then into Garden Grove. The motorcyclist […]
sgvcitywatch.com
House Ransacked, $10,000 Taken During Duarte Burglary Aug. 18
DUARTE – A suspect or suspects shattered their way through a glass door and ransacked a home, authorities said. Between 9:50 a.m. and 1:10 p.m. entry was made through a rear sliding glass door in the 900 block of Livermont Lane August 18. Taken from a bedroom was $10,000. Damage to the sliding door was $400, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station.
Abducted 2-year-old rescued in San Bernardino after mother is brutally attacked
A 2-year-old girl that was abducted from her mother’s home was rescued by the San Bernardino Police Department Saturday morning. The girl was recovered after police served a search warrant at an undisclosed location. Police say the girl was taken by her biological father after he brutally assaulted his ex, the girl’s mother. San Bernardino […]
howafrica.com
Califonia Cops Made Fun Of Fatal Shooting Of Black Man, New Racist Text Messages Show
The Torrance Police Department has again come under scrutiny over racist and homophobic text messages officers in the department shared. The recently obtained documents reveal the officers discussed lynching people and fatally shooting Black minors. The excessively redacted documents, which were obtained by the Los Angeles Times, contained 390 “anti-Semitic,...
3 suspected of catalytic converter thefts arrested after pursuit
Three people were arrested Thursday after a law enforcement pursuit in North County, authorities said.
Los Angeles County DA George Gascon declined to charge man months before he allegedly murdered off-duty cop
A man accused of killing an off-duty Los Angeles-area police officer this month would have been locked up if authorities had prosecuted him for prior strikes in a February felony domestic violence case, meaning he would have faced prison time. Carlos Delcid, 20, allegedly shot Monterey Park police officer Gardiel...
16-year-old hospitalized after arriving at family's doorstep in South LA with gunshot wound to neck
A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the neck after arriving at his family's doorstep and collapsing, authorities said.
Jewelry store clerks fight back against smash-and-grab robbers (video)
More than $200,000 in jewelry was stolen in a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Montclair Place Mall Thursday evening, but not before store employees were able to land a few shots of their own. It was just after 6 p.m. when three men came in to Anthony and Co. Jewelers armed with sledgehammers, […]
msn.com
LAPD was chasing suspect at time of crash that killed 2 innocent victims, police report says
Family members claim Los Angeles police officers were chasing a driver involved in a crash that killed two innocent victims.
Comments / 3