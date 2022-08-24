ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, MO

KCTV 5

Suspected hit-and-run leaves bicyclist dead in Lee's Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspected hit and run Saturday morning left a bicyclist dead. Kansas City Police Captain Leslie Foreman said officers responded to a reported fatality hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival and investigation, Foreman said information revealed the bicyclist was traveling southbound on View High Drive, just north of Longview Road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southbound on View High Drive.
KCTV 5

Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a Suzuki motorcycle that crashed and was killed Thursday evening has been identified as Adrian E. Wright, 50, of Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Police Department said they were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, to the site of a two-vehicle collision at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Six Injured When Car Strikes Horse & Buggy in Johnson County

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a horse and buggy Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Mercury, driven by 71-year-old Glenn. R. Gilbert of Holden, was on Highway 58 at SW 1001 Road around 1:30 p.m., when Gilbert failed to observe an eastbound horse and buggy, driven by 38-year-old Truman K. Gingerich, also of Holden, and struck the buggy.
mycouriertribune.com

Weekend events include family fun

CLAY COUNTY — While Northland farmers markets continue to bustle on Saturday mornings in Kearney, Gladstone and Liberty, there are plenty of other things to try as well over this weekend. On Saturday morning, it’s time for Dunkin’ Dogs at the outdoor pool in Gladstone, 7011 N. Holmes St....
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas City man killed after boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMIZ) One person is dead after a boat hit a wake on the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F investigated the crash that happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon at the 13 mile-marker of the main channel. According to the online crash report, the driver 31-year-old The post Kansas City man killed after boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
fox4kc.com

Zip Trip Detours: Don't miss these stops in Wyandotte County

Featured during FOX4’s Zip Trip to Bonner Springs, check out these nearby detours. In Kansas City, Kansas, the Strawberry Hill neighborhood is full of hidden gems like the Strawberry Hill Museum and Cultural Center. “The museum is an 1887 home that was built for Margaret and John Cruise-Scroggs. They...
KCTV 5

Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
FOX4 News Kansas City

Accident on I-670 leaves one with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. Investigations revealed that a brown Ford F250 was traveling westbound on I-670 at a very high rate of speed. The Ford then hit the back end of a black Chevrolet Cruze that was also traveling westbound on I-670. The Ford started sliding before […]
