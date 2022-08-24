Read full article on original website
Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Kansas City
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Saturday morning.
Blue Springs, Gravois Mills women die in Friday evening UTV crash
Two women died and three others were injured in a crash Friday evening on Avalon Way in Gravois Mills, Missouri.
Suspected hit-and-run leaves bicyclist dead in Lee’s Summit
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspected hit and run Saturday morning left a bicyclist dead. Kansas City Police Captain Leslie Foreman said officers responded to a reported fatality hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival and investigation, Foreman said information revealed the bicyclist was traveling southbound on View High Drive, just north of Longview Road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southbound on View High Drive.
2 killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in mid-Missouri
Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a UTV crash Friday evening in mid-Missouri.
Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a Suzuki motorcycle that crashed and was killed Thursday evening has been identified as Adrian E. Wright, 50, of Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Police Department said they were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, to the site of a two-vehicle collision at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
INDEPENDENCE MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 27-year-old Independence man was injured in a motorcycle accident in Lafayette County on Saturday, August 27. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when the motorcycle driven by Corey Walters ran off the highway on to a gravel road, overturned and ejected Walters.
Six Injured When Car Strikes Horse & Buggy in Johnson County
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a horse and buggy Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Mercury, driven by 71-year-old Glenn. R. Gilbert of Holden, was on Highway 58 at SW 1001 Road around 1:30 p.m., when Gilbert failed to observe an eastbound horse and buggy, driven by 38-year-old Truman K. Gingerich, also of Holden, and struck the buggy.
Alan Jackson’s concert postponed Saturday in Kansas City
Country singer Alan Jackson's concert at T-Mobile Center Saturday night is being postponed.
Weekend events include family fun
CLAY COUNTY — While Northland farmers markets continue to bustle on Saturday mornings in Kearney, Gladstone and Liberty, there are plenty of other things to try as well over this weekend. On Saturday morning, it’s time for Dunkin’ Dogs at the outdoor pool in Gladstone, 7011 N. Holmes St....
Three Amish children seriously injured when their buggy is struck by a car near Warrensburg
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports its second serious accident involving an Amish buggy in the last three days. The most recent accident happened Saturday afternoon in western Missouri just east of the town of Holden. An elderly man from Holden was driving on Highway 58 when he failed to notice the buggy in front of him and struck it from behind.
Kansas City man killed after boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMIZ) One person is dead after a boat hit a wake on the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F investigated the crash that happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon at the 13 mile-marker of the main channel. According to the online crash report, the driver 31-year-old The post Kansas City man killed after boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Zip Trip Detours: Don’t miss these stops in Wyandotte County
Featured during FOX4’s Zip Trip to Bonner Springs, check out these nearby detours. In Kansas City, Kansas, the Strawberry Hill neighborhood is full of hidden gems like the Strawberry Hill Museum and Cultural Center. “The museum is an 1887 home that was built for Margaret and John Cruise-Scroggs. They...
Independence woman becomes victim of tree service scam
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been a homeowner for decades and never had a problem hiring contractors...until this summer.
Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
Accident on I-670 leaves one with critical injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. Investigations revealed that a brown Ford F250 was traveling westbound on I-670 at a very high rate of speed. The Ford then hit the back end of a black Chevrolet Cruze that was also traveling westbound on I-670. The Ford started sliding before […]
Once known as ‘Four Houses,’ see the evolution of Bonner Springs
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Bonner Springs sits on the north side of the Kansas River. It’s mostly in Wyandotte County, but parts of it are also in Leavenworth and Johnson counties. The city is bordered to the north by Kansas City, Kansas, east by Edwardsville, and south across the river by Shawnee.
Charges filed in deadly KC-area crash into a woman sitting at hotel
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman has been charged in the death of a woman who was sitting on curb at a Lee's Summit hotel parking lot on Wednesday, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Camden E. Hager, 23, faces a charges of Driving While Intoxicated --...
Crews continue work on Bonner Springs intersection after crash
Multiple lanes remains closed at Kansas Highway 7 and Interstate 70 Friday as crews continue to work on restoring the traffic lights in the area following a crash Thursday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital.
1 person dead in Thursday evening traffic crash in Kansas City
A traffic crash killed one person Thursday evening in Kansas City, Missouri. The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.
Man found dead near street in Kansas City now considered a homicide
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of William L Pearson at East 33rd and Indiana Avenue as a homicide.
