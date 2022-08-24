BISMARCK (KFGO) – The man who was charged Thursday in the beating death of his ex-wife previously worked for the state of North Dakota as an attorney from 2018-2020. 31-year old Anders Odegaard of Warren, Minn. is being held in the Marshall County Jail. He is charged with second-degree murder of Carissa Odegaard at his home on Wednesday. The Odegaards were parents of five children, ages 3-9, all of whom reportedly witnessed the attack. Carissa Odegaard was air-lifted to a Fargo hospital where she died of her injuries.

WARREN, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO