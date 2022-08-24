Read full article on original website
Related
Alleged Twin Cities abduction victim calls 911 at Casey's, 2 police chases follow
A suspect in an alleged Twin Cities abduction is in custody after leading authorities on two police chases Saturday. The incident began when a woman called 911 from the Casey's General Store on the south side of Cannon Falls, saying she had just escaped after being abducted in the Twin Cities, according to Cannon Falls Police Department.
Road Rage Shooter At-Large, Man Hurt In Central Pennsylvania: Police
A man was hurt in a road rage shooting in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The Swatara Township Police were called to a "road rage incident" that "resulted in gunshots" along Route 322 East around 10:24 a.m. on August 25, 2022, according to a release from the department. The man had...
TRF man sentenced in fatal drug overdose case
by April Scheinoha Reporter A Thief River Falls man was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 23 in Pennington County District
Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
kfgo.com
Man accused of murdering ex-wife was a lawyer for N.D. Atty General, Insurance Dept
BISMARCK (KFGO) – The man who was charged Thursday in the beating death of his ex-wife previously worked for the state of North Dakota as an attorney from 2018-2020. 31-year old Anders Odegaard of Warren, Minn. is being held in the Marshall County Jail. He is charged with second-degree murder of Carissa Odegaard at his home on Wednesday. The Odegaards were parents of five children, ages 3-9, all of whom reportedly witnessed the attack. Carissa Odegaard was air-lifted to a Fargo hospital where she died of her injuries.
Thousands of dollars in stolen items found during traffic stop near Sioux City
Two Siouxland men were arrested after officials allegedly found stolen items from at least three separate victims during a traffic stop.
Community reacts to death of Minnesota mom allegedly beaten to death by ex-husband
Members of a mom group in reminisce times with Carissa Odegaard, a 31-year-old woman who was allegedly beaten to death by her ex-husband in front of their kids. KVLY'S Bailey Hurley reports.Aug. 27, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times-Online
North Dakota Army National Guard Commissions New Officers
CAMP GRAFTON TRAINING CENTER, N.D. — Members of the 65th Officer Candidate School (OCS) class officially joined the North Dakota Army National Guard’s officer ranks during a graduation ceremony, Aug. 20, 2022, at the 164th Regiment Regional Training Institute (RTI). Fifteen Soldiers were awarded diplomas for completing the intensive officer training program, which is administered by staff and cadre from the RTI’s 2nd Training Battalion (Modular) at Camp Grafton Training Center, near Devils Lake, North Dakota.
BCA: Teen reported missing at Minnesota State Fair has been found safe
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday has been located Sunday by law enforcement.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the girl was reported as a missing person Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Officials announced early Sunday afternoon that she "has been located by law enforcement and is safe."
kxnet.com
Washington man arrested for sending explicit images to a North Dakota minor
DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — An arrest has been made on a Washington state man Tuesday evening for allegedly sending explicit images to a 12-year-old Dickinson girl. Dickinson Police detectives began investigating a 19-year-old man on August 17 after a caller reported the man sending suspicious text messages to the girl.
Iowa man accused of decapitating woman allegedly had 'Satanic' goat's head in his home
OSAGE, Iowa (TCD) -- A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly killing a 30-year-old woman whose skull was discovered in a state park last year. According to the criminal complaint, on July 12, 2021, at approximately 5:27 p.m., a teenager found a human skull at the Greenbelt River Trail Park. A deputy reportedly responded to the scene and recovered the skull.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gun sales in North Dakota
High inflation has slowed down buying, including when it comes to guns. Americans have more guns than anywhere else in the world, but so far this year, firearm sales have slowed down, including here in North Dakota. According to the FBI, over 41 thousand guns were sold in our state from January through July 2022. […]
Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In St. Louis County
A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
Baiting restrictions in North Dakota
With Deer Archery season starting this Friday, September 2nd, North Dakota Game and Fish want to remind everyone of something very important. Game and Fish say hunting big game over bait or baiting for any purpose is prohibited on almost all state and federal land. The restriction is in place to help slow the spread […]
nbc15.com
Man found dead after farming accident in Iowa Co.
TOWN OF RIDGEWAY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 69-year-old man was found dead after a farming accident in Iowa County, officials said Tuesday. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office stated that the incident happened before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 7000 block of Rock Road in the Town of Ridgeway. The...
8 Minnesota counties hit hard by severe weather granted emergency assistance
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight counties in the state impacted by severe weather and flooding during the spring and summer. On Friday, Walz’s office announced that he had authorized assistance for Becker, Benton, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Cottonwood, Freeborn and Rock counties. These counties were impacted by four separate weather and flooding events between April 22 and July 5.
North Dakota: Owner Of Glasser Images Files For Bankruptcy
The business owner filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy; documents show millions of dollars is owed.
fox9.com
Video: Minnesota State Fair flash flooding during thunderstorm
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The area near the Grandstand was also impacted:. People rushed to shelter. No injuries have been reported so far. Earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area around the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday evening. Rain and wind hit the State Fair:. There was...
Should North Dakota Switch To A 4-Day School Week?
Yay or Nay - Four Day School Week In North Dakota?
Comments / 0