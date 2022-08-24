ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Court lists defendants to appear in Criminal Division on Thursday

A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, September 1, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KTAL

Shreveport police investigate Sunday-afternoon shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of an early-afternoon shooting in the Highland neighborhood. Just after 1 p.m., SPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Triple JJJ convenience store at the intersection of Stoner and Creswell Avenues. According to police, when they...
SHREVEPORT, LA
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Friday, Aug. 26

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KTAL

Shreveport business owner catches equipment theft on camera

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A robbery was captured on surveillance footage Thursday morning, and now a Shreveport business owner is sharing the footage in hopes that someone can identify the man in the video. The owner of Quality Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Road says the robbery happened between...
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Vehicle, drugs seized by LPSO

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered drugs and an alleged stolen vehicle during an investigation Wednesday evening. On Tuesday a victim reported his vehicle had been stolen. On Wednesday, the owner reported he had located his vehicle on a factory-installed GPS tracking device. Deputy J. McHenry located the vehicle...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KTBS

Police seek 2 men for shooting Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for two men suspected of being involved in a shooting Sunday that injured a woman. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Kemp, 30, for illegal use of a firearm. A second man so far has not been identified, but an image from a store's security camera was released by police in the hopes the public can put a name with the face.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Demetric “D.J.” Henderson

Demetric “D.J.” Henderson, 23, of Stamps passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Ouachita County Medical Center from injuries suffered in an automobile accident in Camden. R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC of Magnolia will be in charge of arrangements.
STAMPS, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County COVID-19 cases up two

Active COVID-19 cases increased in Columbia and Lafayette counties, but dropped in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,068. Total Active Cases: 62, up two since...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Manhunt underway in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence in a Bossier City neighborhood. Authorities say 2 males robbed another male Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street. The clincher: It went down in front of a police officer they did not know was watching.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Shreveport Police Officer Indicted by the FBI

SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment, which was returned today, charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, with six counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges that beginning on or...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Suspect held in Murphy's Jewelers robbery

Lester Moody, 39, a suspect in a recent robbery at Murphy’s Jewelers in Magnolia, has been apprehended in Natchitoches, LA. Magnolia Police said in a statement that on May 12, a Murphy’s employee was hit with pepper spray while a suspect stole a tray of diamond earrings. Police...
MAGNOLIA, AR
KTAL

Shreveport: Woman fights for life after late morning stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of a late morning stabbing in southwest Shreveport. Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, SPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2700 block of Stanberry Drive. When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old woman suffering from stab...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Family of Texarkana murder victim meets donor recipient

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Organ donations are often born out of tragic circumstances, and now a Texarkana murder victim is giving hope to families after her death. The family of Jaqualyn Paxton say she signed up to be an organ donor long before she was killed. Now, they've finally met someone who is benefitting from that decision.
TEXARKANA, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Shooting suspect in custody

A West Monroe man was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center Friday in connection with a March 25 shooting at Bulldog Crossing Apartments at 2011 West Alabama Avenue in Ruston. Tomaz C. Austin, 21, of West Monroe, was picked up at the Ouachita Correctional Center by Ruston Police Friday...
RUSTON, LA

