Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
Related
KWCH.com
Scams targeting student-loan borrowers reported in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Reports of a scam targeting student-loan borrowers include people being targeted in Wichita. The scam attempt involves a phone call from someone claiming to help loan recipients eligible for relief in the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan. Thursday, Eyewitness News investigated the scam call...
KWCH.com
Businesses hopeful bill will reduce credit card ‘swipe fees’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas businesses hope a proposed federal bill will bring changes to what they must pay every time a customer pays with a credit card. Last year, the merchant process fees, or “swipe fees,” cost businesses in the U.S. more than $137 billion. That expense often is passed on to consumers in the costs of items, and since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago, people are using credit cards far more often at store checkouts.
KWCH.com
Community level of COVID-19 low in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County said Friday that the community transmission for COVID-19 is now low, an improvement from a few days ago when the level as at medium. According to the county’s dashboard which was updated Friday, the percent of tests coming back positive continues to trend downward still at 13 percent, down from a peak of more than 17 percent in late July.
KWCH.com
Entertainment in Wichita making a post-pandemic comeback
The Artemis mission is set to launch Monday, and Kansans are connected to the program that will one day send the first woman and person of color to the moon. Unlike most school districts across the country, the Hays School District started off the school year with all of its positions filled.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Derby High School
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - School is in full swing and we’re out in Derby this morning, getting a chance to go to school all over again. We’ll be going through a few grades to see if we remember everything from how to sit in a circle to the stress of algebra! We’ll also check in with teachers to see what’s in store for students for the year!
KWCH.com
Franchisee to open several Whataburger locations in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s official! KMO Burger will open several Whataburger locations in Wichita, hopefully, the first in 2024. The fast-food chain franchisee confirmed the details Friday morning. Last year, KMO Burger announced the opening of 30 Whataburger locations in Kansas and Missouri over the next seven years....
KWCH.com
Kansans prepare for NASA’s Artemis mission Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Artemis 1 is set to launch on Monday morning from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral. Kansans will be watching the program that will one day send the first woman and a person of color to the moon. The Kansas Aviation Museum in southeast Wichita...
KWCH.com
KDHE issues boil water advisory for Mulvane
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Mulvane public water supply system located in Sumner County. The advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved, and the water is tested for bacteria in a lab.
RELATED PEOPLE
KWCH.com
Countdown to Kickoff: TMP
Suspicious death investigation underway in Gordon, KS. The Butler County Sheriff's Office says a body was found in a home near the 7900 block of SW 163rd St. Inflation hits football fans in the tailgating wallet. 6 sports betting apps approved in time for September first launch date. Updated: 13...
KWCH.com
Inflation hits football fans in the tailgating wallet
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The college football season is finally here. You may be excited to see your favorite team back on the field, but you also may see your tailgating totals get more and more expensive. Football season is ramping up, and so are the prices to tailgate, with...
KWCH.com
Sheriff’s office seeking help to find Wichita woman missing for 2 years
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating 38-year-old Sarah Marie Pettit. Pettit was last seen in the fall of 2020 in the Wichita area, where she was living. Pettit, also known as Sarah Marie Hart, was known to travel between Wichita and Denver frequently. Sarah is 5′6″ and 130 pounds.
KWCH.com
Suspicious death investigation underway in Gordon, KS
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says a body was found in a home near the 7900 block of SW 163rd St. near Gordon, Kansas, Saturday morning. Sheriff Sergeant, Robert Albert, says they’re investigating the death as suspicious and waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
Three firefighters injured in east Wichita house fire, all in stable condition
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: All three firefighters have been released from the hospital and are in stable condition. The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) confirmed three firefighters were injured during a house fire near the 500 block of S. Bleckley Saturday afternoon. One firefighter was critically injured, and the other...
KWCH.com
Sheriff’s office releases name of inmate who died
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old inmate Joseph Brueggeman of Wichita died after being found unresponsive in a housing unit of the Sedgwick County Detention Facility. Brueggeman was found unresponsive by staff on Wednesday. CPR was started immediately, but Brueggeman was declared dead at approximately 1:15 p.m.
KWCH.com
Man charged with capital murder in connection with February shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused in a deadly shooting on Super Bowl Sunday is charged with capital murder. Justin Macormac appeared in court Friday afternoon to hear the updated charge. Investigators say on Feb. 13, he and Brandon Prouse shot and killed Bonnie Galloway and Connor O’Callaghan at a Wichita home on South Erie.
KWCH.com
Derby police looking for person of interest in early morning shooting that killed one
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 28-year-old man died following a shooting in Derby early Sunday morning. Police and emergency medical crews were called to the 1200 block of N. Westview around 2:30 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
Hot and dry today, more storms Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just yesterday we were discussing how Wichita and many other areas of Kansas are in the midst of a drought- that continues, despite the beneficial rains last night. However the rain did remove many from the “Top 10 List” of driest Augusts on record. Wichita officially has 1.04″ of rain for the entire month, while #10 on the list comes in at 0.67″. Rainfall totals last night are still coming in this morning, however most areas of central and eastern Kansas picked up 0.25-1.50″ of rain last night (Wichita-ICT 0.99″).
KWCH.com
Storms then a sizzling Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move east northeast Saturday night and into early Sunday. While isolated severe weather can’t be ruled out, the majority of the state will forgo rough weather. Rain amounts won’t be drought-busting either, with most locations staying under a quarter inch. If you happen to be under one of the storms, amounts could reach a half-inch, perhaps slightly more.
KWCH.com
Police identify man found dead in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police have identified a man found dead over the weekend as 34-year-old Cory Addis. Sunday morning, officers found him dead in an alley in the 1800 block of South Spruce. Police believe he had been run over. Exactly how he died is still under investigation....
KWCH.com
Showers and storms today and tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunshine and clouds this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s, scattered showers moving across portions of western Kansas. Another hot day across Kansas, however clouds and scattered showers and storms will keep temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s statewide. Showers this morning will redevelop through the afternoon across central Kansas from Concordia to Dodge City and push eastward during the late afternoon and evening hours. Expect chances of showers and storms in Wichita after 7pm through midnight. Rain and storms move out by early morning and sunshine will dominate the state on Sunday.
Comments / 0