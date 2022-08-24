ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Murray's long-term deal secure, Cards push for more success

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PswNr_0hU3xGdN00

ARIZONA CARDINALS (11-7, Lost in wild-card round)

New faces: WR Marquise Brown, G Will Hernandez, TE Trey McBride, RB Darrel Williams, LB Nick Vigil.

Key losses: EDGE Chandler Jones, LB Jordan Hicks, RB Chase Edmonds, WR Christian Kirk, DL Jordan Phillips.

Strengths: QB Kyler Murray is with the Cardinals for the foreseeable future after signing a $230.5 million, five-year deal during the offseason. Entering his fourth season, he’s already a two-time Pro Bowl selection and is one of the league’s most exciting players with his ability to scramble and extend plays. RB James Conner is back after scoring a career-high combined 18 touchdowns last season and WR DeAndre Hopkins — when he returns from a six-game suspension — is still among the league’s best pass catchers. Tight end is a deep spot with Zach Ertz, Maxx Williams and rookie Trey McBride. DE J.J. Watt is still a potent pass rusher who other teams must account for in the game plan. The Cardinals are also solid at the safety position with Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.

Weaknesses: It’ll be interesting to see how the Cardinals adapt without Hopkins during the first six games of the season. The Murray-Hopkins combo has been crucial to the team’s success the past two seasons and when Hopkins was hurt last year, the offensive production took a nosedive. The defense must figure out a way to make up for the loss of Jones, who had 71 1/2 sacks over the past six seasons. There isn’t much depth at cornerback after Byron Murphy Jr. and second-year player Marco Wilson. There’s also uncertainty at linebacker: Young players Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins have shown ability in spurts, but the Cardinals need them to be much more consistent this fall.

Camp Development: CB Antonio Hamilton has had a good camp, which is a welcome development for a team that really needs a No. 3 cornerback. WR Greg Dortch has also impressed and there’s an opening for him to get considerable playing time.

Fantasy Player To Watch: WR A.J. Green has a lot of miles on his body at 34 years old, but the seven-time Pro Bowl selection has a history of making plays. He could have some vintage production over the first six games of the season since Hopkins is out for the first six games because of his suspension. TE Zach Ertz should also get a lot of looks, too.

FanDuel Says: Win Super Bowl: 30-1. Over/under wins: 8.5.

Expectations: The Cardinals have steadily improved over the past three years, making the playoffs last season after going 11-6. Another jump is expected after locking down Murray to a long-term extension. However, it’s unclear how realistic those expectations are considering Hopkins will miss a big chunk of the season with a suspension. It’s also hard to point to any spot on the roster and say the Cardinals got better during the offseason.

___

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Five takeaways from the Arizona Cardinals' preseason loss to the Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE — The Arizona Cardinals played their third and final preseason game Saturday night at Nissan Stadium against the Tennessee Titans, a 26-23 loss to finish 1-2.   All of the projected starters for when the regular season opens next month sat out the game, a few due to injury. A number of them watched from the sideline, including pass rush specialist Markus Golden, safety Budda Baker, wide receivers A.J. Green, Hollywood Brown, and Rondale Moore, starbacker Isaiah Simmons, running...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Associated Press

Browns' Odom, USFL star, suffers season-ending knee injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Odom, the USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year signed during training camp, suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s exhibition loss to the Chicago Bears. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the 27-year-old Odom tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in the fourth quarter. The Browns signed Odom on Aug. 5, and while he was a longshot to make Cleveland’s 53-man roster, he had shown positive flashes. “He was doing a really nice job,” Stefanski said Sunday on a Zoom call. “A very, very good pass rusher, had a knack for it. Did a nice job in practice and had some nice moments in the preseason games.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrel Williams
FOX Sports

Mariners extend Julio Rodriguez with 14-year deal

The Seattle Mariners have locked up the potential 2022 AL Rookie of the Year for the long haul. According to reports, Seattle extended 21-year-old outfielder Julio Rodriguez on a base eight-year, $120 million deal. The contract, initially reported by MLB.com, includes both player and team options and $210 million guaranteed. Rodriguez could potentially be under contract through 2037 for as high as $470 million in total value, ESPN reported.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
508K+
Post
503M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy