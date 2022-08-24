ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Hickory, TN

Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched

By Stephanie Langston
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine that was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.

The limo was stolen from a parking lot in Old Hickory and later found in Robertson County, burnt to a crisp.

The crime has left the family-owned business devastated. Not only is it a significant loss to Allstars Limousine, but also for more than a dozen little girls who had big birthday plans in the coming weeks.

“I’ve never had anyone steal a limousine. I’ve been doing this personally for 12 years, never heard of anyone much less a pink one,” Trey Harris owner of Allstars Limousine told News 2.

For nearly a decade, the pink 25-foot limo has been a top pick of the company, catering every special occasion from bachelorette to birthday parties and fundraising events for breast cancer.

“We really enjoy the kids’ smiles, just how they light up when they pull up with the pink limousine. It’s brought so much joy to so many people,” Harris explained.

It was around 1:30 in the morning Monday when the pink limo went on a ride unlike any other.

“We have the only pink limousine in all of Nashville and unfortunately it was stolen off our lot early Monday morning. We are just beside ourselves.”

It’s what Harris learned after a call from a Robertson County deputy that’s left his family-owned business baffled.

“It’s been scorched, burned to the ground,” the deputy told him.

Surveillance footage shows a white Ford F-150 with a trailer pulling into Allstars Limousine’s lot near Old Hickory Country Club and then leaving while the pink limo followed close by.

The limo was found torched later Monday morning on private property off Smiley Hollow Road, a windy, desolate road in Goodlettsville. A police report states the property owner called police after an employee saw the burnt vehicle abandoned near a pond on his property.

“For it to be stolen and destroyed, just who would do such a thing? I just can’t wrap my mind around that. There’s no one we can pinpoint that would have such hate in them to do such a thing,” Harris questioned.

This pink limo was new to Allstars’ fleet. Harris said their first pink limo was recently totaled after being hit, leaving his driver seriously injured and still in the hospital.

“He was hit while he was standing behind it and it’s been a very traumatic experience for everyone, we’ve just been devastated by that,” he explained.

Now, to see the new limo barely recognizable, Harris says only adds to the heartache.

“I just pray to God and ask for answers and I’m hoping that your viewers can help us find the person who did this just awful, awful, awful act.”

Harris pointed out the suspect’s white truck has a missing hubcap on the back driver’s side and the truck makes a knocking noise while moving.

If you have any information about the case, contact Metro police at (615) 862-8600.

Allstars Limousine is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest in the case. You can text or call (615) 516-5701.

