5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe
The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
Holy wedding fail! Guests evacuated as NJ venue burns (Opinion)
I hope the couple doesn’t believe too much in signs. A couple tying the knot and having their wedding reception at one of New Jersey’s top-rated venues had to run for their lives along with all their guests. It happened Thursday around 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh in Bergen County.
The NJEA Went Down to Georgia to Find Extremist Parent Because There Were None in New Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – We all know how the old song goes. The devil went down...
30 people died when Ida hit N.J. a year ago, yet state has not installed emergency flood rules
Three months ago, Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration briefed environmentalists, local leaders, and developers on a plan to install emergency rules for new construction in flood-prone inland parts of New Jersey — areas that were battered last summer by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, an event that killed 30 people in the state.
Positively New Jersey: The case of the mysterious Meadowlands surfboard
The list of strange things found in New Jersey's Meadowlands is a long one.
364 days for beating puppy to death not enough time for NJ creep (Opinion)
When did the American judicial system become the game show “Let’s Make A Deal?” Are prosecutors today only concerned with good enough and clearing caseloads? Seems it. Take for example the case of a 24-year-old guy from Linwood, Kyle Blythe. He pleaded guilty to beating his own puppy Dolce to death after getting angry that she chewed his clothing.
boatlyfe.com
A New Jersey Tripletail?
College kid Steve Coponi had been heading out on his family’s boat, the Liv-Ven 4 Reel, all summer. On August 25, they were fishing around the hi-flier lobster pot markers 20 miles off the New Jersey coastline looking for mahi mahi. Instead they found something strange: a tripletail!. After...
New Jersey Beach Named The Absolute Best On The East Coast
New Jersey prides itself on great beaches, so this should make us happy. A well-known beach website has named one New Jersey beach the best beach on the entire East Coast. Of course, we are from the Garden State, so there must be something we can find wrong with this news, right?
Today Explained: Death to the Spotted Lanternfly
New York and New Jersey have seen a major influx of Spotted Lanternflies this summer. These bugs are known to cause detrimental effects to agriculture, and experts are urging those who run into them to squish and kill them immediately.
New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’
Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
Multiple riders hurt on roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in NJ: officials
JACKSON, N.J. (PIX11) — More than a dozen people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey Thursday evening, officials said. Six Flags Great Adventure notified the NJ Department of Community Affairs, via its amusement ride incident hotline, that witnesses reported hearing a loud bang and seeing a […]
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
A tropical-looking bird species is now calling NJ home
A rather exotic bird, which normally makes its home in Florida or on the Gulf Coast near Texas, has set up camp in New Jersey. It is called the white ibis, and when you see it, you immediately think of the tropics, said Devin Griffiths, marketing and communications specialist at The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor.
tornadopix.com
Here are 5 lakefront homes in New Jersey that you can buy before the end of summer
Living in the Lake Front has its appeal. Boating, fishing, swimming – and don’t forget the sunset. For those shopping for the ultimate backyard accessory in New Jersey – a lake – there are quite a few homes to choose from. Realtor.com has 157 current listings in New Jersey that contain the word “lakefront”.
Humid Sunday before hot start to workweek in New Jersey
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says it will be a bit more humid on Sunday with a small chance of a shower.
msn.com
Did a flawed pandemic tool lead to more deaths among Blacks, Hispanics? N.J. docs call for answers.
One of the critical diagnostic tools used during the coronavirus pandemic failed to detect dangerously low oxygen levels in darker-skinned COVID-19 patients, according to recent research, alarming New Jersey doctors who call for the sobering problem to be addressed. A flaw in pulse oximeters led health care providers to delay...
How unhappy is New Jersey? We have the results and it’s not pretty!
New Jersey is unhappy, very unhappy, according to HouseFresh, an indoor air quality company. They used Microsoft’s Azure feature to read thousands and thousands of selfie pictures including pictures from the top 100 cities across the country. The app focuses on telltale signs in the pictures for emotion and...
msn.com
Feast On Fresh Crab At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In New Jersey
Craving seafood, but don’t want to drive all the way down the shore? Head to Williamstown, where a little family-owned seafood shack is sitting right on the side of the Black Horse Pike. Big Daddy’s is a roadside restaurant that serves up some of the best fresh seafood in South Jersey. Stop in for seafood and soul food!
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year Reagan Reese...
The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
There are lots of things we are proud of here in New Jersey, and right up there at the top of our list is the amazing bread we enjoy so much here in the Garden State. Lots of people say it's all in the water here in New Jersey, and that's what makes the bagels, the pizza, and the bread so amazing here in New Jersey.
