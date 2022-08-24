Read full article on original website
Related
In Leandro education case, a question lingers: Who has final say on funds and fixes?
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina Supreme Court will hear arguments this week on how the state can comply with an 18-year-old high court order in a high-profile public education adequacy lawsuit. The case — known as “Leandro,” after one of the original plaintiffs — has volleyed about the...
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
HARTFORD, Conn. — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Since she came to California from Mexico 24 years ago, Maria Bernal has been supporting her family by often working two jobs at fast food restaurants. But she says she wound up living in a small Kia with her two youngest children, then ages 3 and 15, for six months after she lost her housing in 2019 when one of her employers began paying her minimum wage for eight hours even when she worked a 16-hour double shift.
Puerto Rico super PAC president sentenced in dark money case
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The president of a super PAC in Puerto Rico who pled guilty to hiding the identity of donors who supported the U.S. territory's governor during his 2020 election campaign was sentenced Friday to 14 months in federal prison. Joseph Fuentes Fernández also served as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana woman denied abortion wants 'vague' ban clarified
BATON ROUGE, La. — A pregnant Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion — even though her fetus has a rare and fatal condition — demanded on Friday that Gov. John Bel Edwards and the legislature call a special session to clarify the state's restrictions on the procedure.
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
CHICAGO — The Environmental Protection Agency temporarily lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply. The emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, EPA Administrator...
Mastriano wore Confederate uniform for faculty photo
CARLISLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, three years before retiring from the U.S. Army, posed in a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College. The photo, which Reuters said Friday it obtained after a request under the Freedom of Information Act, shows...
HUD, Texas at odds over flood relief discrimination claim
HOUSTON — The faded and weathered construction permits still taped to Houston resident Mal Moses’ front door are reminders of the difficulties he faced in trying to get his mold-infested walls and leaky roof repaired after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. But living in his neighborhood of Trinity-Houston Gardens...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spotted lanternflies are on the most wanted list: Get ready to stomp
State agricultural departments across the United States are asking you to commit murder -- bug murder, that is. Your victim: the spotted lanternfly, or Lycorma delicatula, a beautiful creature with large brownish gray wings with black spots that open to reveal striking red underwings. Your mission, should you choose to...
Newspaper publisher cries foul over political ad arrest
CONCORD, N.H. — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire is accusing the state attorney general’s office of government overreach after she was arrested on charges that she published advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising. The six misdemeanor charges allege that...
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries agreed Friday to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude. The U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles said in a statement that...
Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding
JACKSON, Miss. — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi's capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020. On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the water was then...
How to watch the Artemis I mission lift off to the moon
CNN — For the first time in 50 years, a spacecraft is preparing to launch on a journey to the moon. The uncrewed Artemis I mission, including the Space Launch System Rocket and Orion spacecraft, is targeting liftoff on August 29 between 8:33 a.m. ET and 10:33 a.m. ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
No. 24 East Surry gets late stop to edge out rival Mount Airy, 14-12
Mount Airy, N.C. — Friday's rivalry game between East Surry and Mount Airy came right down to the wire as the Cardinals held on to win 14-12 on the road. Following junior QB Ian Gallimore's 10-yard TD scramble on third and goal, the Granite Bears trailed 14-12 with a chance to tie it with a 2-point conversion. But East Surry's defense was able to get into the backfield and drag Gallimore to the ground to preserve the lead.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0