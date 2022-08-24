Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating fatal daytime shooting near Caribbean Carnival Parade route
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot inside a parking lot near Blue Hill Avenue and Westview Street in Dorchester around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. The 31-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. The shooting happened...
whdh.com
Hamilton police round up horse and donkey on the loose Friday
HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hamilton police had tracked down a horse and donkey that escaped from their home Friday morning. The officers said that this wasn’t the first time the pair have went out on their own. The two were caught at a school after running through traffic and...
whdh.com
Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
nbcboston.com
Dump Truck Backs Into MBTA Bus, Transit Police Say
A dump truck driver was injured late Saturday morning when they backed into an MBTA bus in Boston, police said. According to the Transit Police Department, the dump truck driver was taken to a local hospital after complaining of neck and back pain following the collision on Hyde Park Avenue around 11 a.m.
nbcboston.com
Early Morning Crash in Chelsea Leaves Operator Dead
One man was killed when his car rolled over on Route 1 in Chelsea early Sunday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Troopers responded to a single-car crash on Route 1 northbound around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, state police said, where they discovered a Nissan traveling northbound had struck the median and rolled over with two occupants inside, a 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman.
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting which took place Saturday night shortly after 6 p.m. in Dorchester. The shooting took place in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Westview St, according to police. When officials arrived on scene, they say they located an adult man...
Charlton police: Motorist in hit-run with bicyclist charged with cellphone violation
CHARLTON — The driver accused of leaving the scene after striking a bicyclist on Route 20 was apparently using his cellphone at the time of the crash, according to police. The crash occurred in the early morning of July 16; authorities Friday announced that charges had been filed against the driver. ...
WCVB
Arrest made in Route 20 hit-and-run that left bicyclist seriously injured in Charlton, Massachusetts
CHARLTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Charlton that left a bicyclist severely injured, according to police. Charlton police said the collision happened at about 1 a.m. on July 16 along Route 20, specifically the westbound portion of Worcester...
Man pulled from burning car on Everett Turnpike in NH
MERRIMACK, N.H. – Good Samaritans pulled a man from a car that was engulfed in flames following a single-car crash on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire.It happened around 9 p.m. on the southbound side of the road in Merrimack. New Hampshire State Police arrived and found the 2013 Nissan GTR was heavily damaged and fully engulfed in flames. The driver had been pulled from his burning vehicle by other drivers who were in the area at the time of the crash. The vehicle, driven by a 39-year-old Nashua man, was the only car involved. State Police said the driver was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, then flown to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries.Traffic was impacted following the crash for about two hours.Police said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
whdh.com
Man found dead on Drydock Avenue in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and medical examiners were on scene at a building on Drydock Avenue in Boston overnight. There have been no updates from police on the incident. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
NECN
Man in Worcester Slashed in Forearm After Argument on Street
A man in Worcester told officers he was slashed in the forearm Thursday night following a dispute with another man, according to police. Police responded to the Irving Street area around 10:25 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to Worcester police. When officers arrived, a man told them that he had been hit in the forearm with a bladed weapon after a dispute with another man.
tornadopix.com
They are baaaack. Homebuyers go where they swear they never will.
The median sale price for a single-family home in Boston was $885,500 in July, according to a report issued by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors Aug. 16. . (How can we forget the Boston apartment sellers who were offered $750,000 for one of their parking spaces in February?) Meanwhile,...
Police seek second vehicle possibly involved in fatal Route 1 crash
CHELSEA – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a Chelsea crash that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured another woman.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 16 when a 2005 Nissan struck the median and rolled over. State Police found the 22-year-old driver outside of the car, which was on its side. He did not survive.A 22-year-old Malden woman was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Route 1 North was closed for about three hours after the crash.According to police, several witnesses said there was another vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It was described only as a blue sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Police looking for hit and run driver accused of damaging multiple cars in Essex
ESSEX, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a car allegedly rammed into two vehicles before driving off over the weekend. Essex Police say on August 13, the vehicle pictured hit a parked car and another car travelling on Main Street around 9:30 p.m. Both...
newscentermaine.com
Massachusetts authorities find suspect in 1986 death of Claire Gravel
SALEM, Mass. — Authorities have identified a suspect in the 1986 killing of a Massachusetts college student whose body was found in a wooded area along a highway hours after she was last seen alive. Claire Gravel, a 20-year-old student at Salem State, went to a city pub with...
whdh.com
Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
Have you seen these people? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list. Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals:. Casey Kolenda: Wanted for firearm and drug offenses. Lakeam Bennett: Wanted for firearm offenses. Rodney Cooper: Wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon,...
nbcboston.com
Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief Placed on Leave Amid Investigation
A 30-year veteran of the police department in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett announced Saturday that Deputy Police Chief John Porter had been placed on leave. The police chief did not give any details as to...
nbcboston.com
Neighbors Say Abandoned Train Cars in Medford Are a Danger to Public Safety
The Orange Line shutdown just started a week ago, but in one part of Medford, Massachusetts, the trains have been stuck for weeks. Neighbors said during that time, the abandoned trains have become a public safety hazard and they are calling on the MBTA to have them removed. Covered in...
