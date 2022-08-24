Read full article on original website
NECN
Man Fatally Struck by Car on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett
A man died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a car while walking along the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, Massachusetts, state police said. Troopers responded to Route 16 westbound at Vine Street around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian crash and found a man in the roadway.
NECN
Man Critically Injured in Dorchester Shooting; Search Underway for Suspect
A search was underway Saturday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood after a man was shot, and now authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect. Boston police officers responded to multiple scenes connected to the shooting and subsequent suspect search. Several officers were seen near the intersection...
whdh.com
Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
NECN
Dump Truck Backs Into MBTA Bus, Transit Police Say
A dump truck driver was injured late Saturday morning when they backed into an MBTA bus in Boston, police said. According to the Transit Police Department, the dump truck driver was taken to a local hospital after complaining of neck and back pain following the collision on Hyde Park Avenue around 11 a.m.
Everett man killed in early morning crash
Chelsea, MA — State Police are asking for the public’s help after a crash on Route one in Chelsea Sunday morning claims the life of an Everett man. According to State Police the vehicle, a 2005 Nissan 350, struck the median and rolled over with 2 people inside.
wgan.com
Maine woman arrested for drug possession
Lewiston (WGME) — A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin is under arrest in Boston. 33-year-old Jennifer Shaker of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of...
WCVB
Arrest made in Route 20 hit-and-run that left bicyclist seriously injured in Charlton, Massachusetts
CHARLTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Charlton that left a bicyclist severely injured, according to police. Charlton police said the collision happened at about 1 a.m. on July 16 along Route 20, specifically the westbound portion of Worcester...
Man pulled from burning car on Everett Turnpike in NH
MERRIMACK, N.H. – Good Samaritans pulled a man from a car that was engulfed in flames following a single-car crash on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire.It happened around 9 p.m. on the southbound side of the road in Merrimack. New Hampshire State Police arrived and found the 2013 Nissan GTR was heavily damaged and fully engulfed in flames. The driver had been pulled from his burning vehicle by other drivers who were in the area at the time of the crash. The vehicle, driven by a 39-year-old Nashua man, was the only car involved. State Police said the driver was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, then flown to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries.Traffic was impacted following the crash for about two hours.Police said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.
whdh.com
Man found dead on Drydock Avenue in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and medical examiners were on scene at a building on Drydock Avenue in Boston overnight. There have been no updates from police on the incident. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
tornadopix.com
They are baaaack. Homebuyers go where they swear they never will.
The median sale price for a single-family home in Boston was $885,500 in July, according to a report issued by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors Aug. 16. . (How can we forget the Boston apartment sellers who were offered $750,000 for one of their parking spaces in February?) Meanwhile,...
Police seek second vehicle possibly involved in fatal Route 1 crash
CHELSEA – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a Chelsea crash that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured another woman.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 16 when a 2005 Nissan struck the median and rolled over. State Police found the 22-year-old driver outside of the car, which was on its side. He did not survive.A 22-year-old Malden woman was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Route 1 North was closed for about three hours after the crash.According to police, several witnesses said there was another vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It was described only as a blue sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Police looking for hit and run driver accused of damaging multiple cars in Essex
ESSEX, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a car allegedly rammed into two vehicles before driving off over the weekend. Essex Police say on August 13, the vehicle pictured hit a parked car and another car travelling on Main Street around 9:30 p.m. Both...
newscentermaine.com
Massachusetts authorities find suspect in 1986 death of Claire Gravel
SALEM, Mass. — Authorities have identified a suspect in the 1986 killing of a Massachusetts college student whose body was found in a wooded area along a highway hours after she was last seen alive. Claire Gravel, a 20-year-old student at Salem State, went to a city pub with...
whdh.com
Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
NECN
Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief Placed on Leave Amid Investigation
A 30-year veteran of the police department in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett announced Saturday that Deputy Police Chief John Porter had been placed on leave. The police chief did not give any details as to...
Pedestrian struck, killed by car on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett
EVERETT, Mass. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett early Saturday morning, authorities said. Troopers responding to reports of crash involving a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street shortly before 2 a.m. found a man in the road who had been hit by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.
NECN
Neighbors Say Abandoned Train Cars in Medford Are a Danger to Public Safety
The Orange Line shutdown just started a week ago, but in one part of Medford, Massachusetts, the trains have been stuck for weeks. Neighbors said during that time, the abandoned trains have become a public safety hazard and they are calling on the MBTA to have them removed. Covered in...
liveboston617.org
Troopers Recover Two Illegal Firearms During Traffic Stop On Seaver Street in Roxbury
On August 25 2022, at approximately 01:40 hours, Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police as well as Boston Police Officers from District B-2 did make two firearm arrests in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Seaver Street in Roxbury that resulted in charges against Nikolas Laronde, 23, of Roxbury and Jabbar White, 21, of Boston.
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 18: 16 Year-Old Served Summons; 7-8 Juveniles Riding Bikes Dangerously
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Thursday, August 18, 2022:. A juvenile was served a summons for Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle; Junior Operator With Passenger Under 18; and Lights Violation. (1:35am) Police was able to free a skunk that was stuck...
