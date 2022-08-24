ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Man Fatally Struck by Car on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett

A man died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a car while walking along the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, Massachusetts, state police said. Troopers responded to Route 16 westbound at Vine Street around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian crash and found a man in the roadway.
EVERETT, MA
NECN

Man Critically Injured in Dorchester Shooting; Search Underway for Suspect

A search was underway Saturday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood after a man was shot, and now authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect. Boston police officers responded to multiple scenes connected to the shooting and subsequent suspect search. Several officers were seen near the intersection...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Dump Truck Backs Into MBTA Bus, Transit Police Say

A dump truck driver was injured late Saturday morning when they backed into an MBTA bus in Boston, police said. According to the Transit Police Department, the dump truck driver was taken to a local hospital after complaining of neck and back pain following the collision on Hyde Park Avenue around 11 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peabody, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Peabody, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Everett man killed in early morning crash

Chelsea, MA — State Police are asking for the public’s help after a crash on Route one in Chelsea Sunday morning claims the life of an Everett man. According to State Police the vehicle, a 2005 Nissan 350, struck the median and rolled over with 2 people inside.
EVERETT, MA
wgan.com

Maine woman arrested for drug possession

Lewiston (WGME) — A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin is under arrest in Boston. 33-year-old Jennifer Shaker of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of...
LEWISTON, ME
CBS Boston

Man pulled from burning car on Everett Turnpike in NH

MERRIMACK, N.H. – Good Samaritans pulled a man from a car that was engulfed in flames following a single-car crash on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire.It happened around 9 p.m. on the southbound side of the road in Merrimack. New Hampshire State Police arrived and found the 2013 Nissan GTR was heavily damaged and fully engulfed in flames. The driver had been pulled from his burning vehicle by other drivers who were in the area at the time of the crash. The vehicle, driven by a 39-year-old Nashua man, was the only car involved. State Police said the driver was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, then flown to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries.Traffic was impacted following the crash for about two hours.Police said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash. 
MERRIMACK, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peabody Police#Robbery#Violent Crime#Popular Peabody Bike Path#K9
whdh.com

Man found dead on Drydock Avenue in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and medical examiners were on scene at a building on Drydock Avenue in Boston overnight. There have been no updates from police on the incident. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man

It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
HAMPTON, NH
tornadopix.com

They are baaaack. Homebuyers go where they swear they never will.

The median sale price for a single-family home in Boston was $885,500 in July, according to a report issued by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors Aug. 16. . (How can we forget the Boston apartment sellers who were offered $750,000 for one of their parking spaces in February?) Meanwhile,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police seek second vehicle possibly involved in fatal Route 1 crash

CHELSEA – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a Chelsea crash that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured another woman.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 16 when a 2005 Nissan struck the median and rolled over. State Police found the 22-year-old driver outside of the car, which was on its side. He did not survive.A 22-year-old Malden woman was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Route 1 North was closed for about three hours after the crash.According to police, several witnesses said there was another vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It was described only as a blue sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call police.
CHELSEA, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newscentermaine.com

Massachusetts authorities find suspect in 1986 death of Claire Gravel

SALEM, Mass. — Authorities have identified a suspect in the 1986 killing of a Massachusetts college student whose body was found in a wooded area along a highway hours after she was last seen alive. Claire Gravel, a 20-year-old student at Salem State, went to a city pub with...
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief Placed on Leave Amid Investigation

A 30-year veteran of the police department in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett announced Saturday that Deputy Police Chief John Porter had been placed on leave. The police chief did not give any details as to...
HOPKINTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pedestrian struck, killed by car on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett early Saturday morning, authorities said. Troopers responding to reports of crash involving a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street shortly before 2 a.m. found a man in the road who had been hit by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.
EVERETT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy