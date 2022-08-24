ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy to Make Passive Income

Devon Energy continues to reward shareholders with dividends, share buybacks, and impressive stock gains. Enterprise Products Partners has several growth drivers on the way. Medical Properties Trust is largely insulated against inflation and is less risky than many investors think. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Down 51% and 86% I'd Buy Without Hesitation

Nvidia is shaping the future of revolutionary technologies like genomic sequencing, autonomous machines, and the metaverse. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and its ad-support streaming service is gaining momentum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 150% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Lemonade just unveiled its latest and most advanced artificial intelligence model for pricing insurance premiums. The company's recent second quarter was one of its best ever in terms of financial results. One Wall Street investment firm predicts major upside in Lemonade stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool

Is It Still Possible to Become a Millionaire With Crypto?

In the past, crypto's claim to fame has been its explosive returns. However, as prices sink, some investors are questioning its potential. It's still possible to make a lot of money with crypto, but it requires the right strategy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) stock splits, gets new target at $360 a share

Tesla’s (TSLA) stock has now officially split 3-for-1 after closing at $891 per share yesterday, which means it should start trading at around $297 per share this morning. But now it already got its first price target update post-split at $360 a share. Tesla’s stock is an important indicator...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Ford And Tesla Stock

Ford Motor Company F and Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower during Friday's trading session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Aggressive monetary policy could continue to weigh on economic sentiment.
Motley Fool

These 2 Hard-Hit Stocks Are Bouncing Back Big on Friday

Markets were prepared for turbulence Friday due to Federal Reserve comments. Farfetch moved higher after releasing solid financial results. Gap shares also got a boost despite ongoing sales weakness. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool

If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in 2022, I'd Pick These

Five Below has found a niche in the retail sector with its focus on affordable and trending products. Home Depot continues to grow both its DIY and professional sales in a challenging macro environment. Lululemon is now a dominant brand in the apparel industry serving both men's and women's lines.
Motley Fool

2 Mega-Growth Stocks That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

Israel Englander recently increased his stake in Tesla, while David Shaw added to his position in Datadog. Tesla's revenue climbed 60% over the past year, and the company achieved an industry-leading operating margin. Datadog's revenue rose 79% over the past year, and free cash flow soared 168%. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Warrior Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash into Growing Wealth

Extra Space Storage is a great stock to store your idle cash. Realty Income can turn your cash into a passive income stream. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Forever

Thermo Fisher has a long history of growing via acquisition, and it'll continue to do so. PerkinElmer is a diagnostics powerhouse, and it's also a major player in the biomedical research market. Both companies stand to benefit from the growth of the life sciences sector in the long term. You’re...
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

Shiba Inu, inspired by its predecessor Dogecoin, is a token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. Shiba Inu has no real utility, and its colossal circulating supply makes price appreciation difficult. Investors should look to put their money into more promising cryptocurrencies, as a $1 target is unlikely. You’re reading...
