NBA

hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Predicts Russell Westbrook's Future

Patrick Beverley was recently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers which is a very interesting choice by the team when you consider how Beverley had an ongoing feud with Russell Westbrook. While Beverley is putting the feud behind him, that doesn't mean Russ is going to feel the same. In fact, some believe Russ is going to be slighted by this, especially since the two players effectively play the same position.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 Set To Drop In "Multi-Color" Offering: Photos

Zion Williamson will return to the New Orleans Pelicans this season in what will hopefully prove to be a return to form for the Pelicans star. Zion is one of the most exciting players in the entire league, and when he is playing at an elite level, the league is more fun to watch. Zion also just so happens to be promoting the brand-new Jordan Zion 2, which is his latest signature shoe with Jordan Brand.
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Kyrie Irving pursuit gets harsh reality check from Skip Bayless

Despite Kyrie Irving unlikely to be traded now with the Kevin Durant trade drama over, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still hoping they can land the All-Star guard. However, this pursuit confuses the hell out of Skip Bayless, who can’t understand why the Purple and Gold want Kyrie in the first place. Speaking on […] The post Lakers’ Kyrie Irving pursuit gets harsh reality check from Skip Bayless appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Gives James Harden $250,000 For His Birthday

The bromance between rapper, Lil Baby, and NBA player, James Harden, has existed for quite some time now. The two have referred to each other as "brothers" and have been spotted with each other on numerous occasions. From ditching their duties and spending time together to getting in trouble in Paris, the two men seem to be the best of friends.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA's 'Top 50 assists of the 2021-22 season' clip features Boston Celtics

At the end of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Boston Celtics were the 25th-worst team in the NBA at assists per game, and the results bore that out on the court with the team underachieving to the level of talent on the team. But after head coach Brad Stevens gave up the reigns to his successor in one Ime Udoka to make the leap to team president, that jumped up to 14th in the league by the end of the 2021-22 Celtics season.
Yardbarker

KD and the NYK? Knicks 'made calls' on Kevin Durant

At this point, everyone remotely associated with New York Knicks basketball knows that the team is inching closer toward a fateful 2022-23 season. But new reports center not upon Donovan Mitchell, but rather his fellow NBA All-Star Kevin Durant. Shams Charania, appearing on the STUpodity podcast, mentioned over the weekend...
hotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole Spotted Showing Off His Off-Season Basketball Skills

J. Cole may have left the Scarborough Shooting Stars, but that hasn't stopped him from honing his basketball skills. The Grammy Award winning rapper turned basketball star was recently spotted showing off his athletic abilities on the court during his time off from he Canadian Elite Basketball League team. The Cole sighting comes just weeks after the Fayetteville native was seen in Ottawa cheering on his former team as they went up against the Hamilton Honey Badgers in a championship game.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 Mid "Rookie Season" Pays Homage To Michael Jordan: Photos

Michael Jordan is the most legendary basketball player ever, and his sneaker legacy certainly matches what he was able to do on the court. Over the years, there have been plenty of shoes that have paid homage to him, and now, another is set to come out onto the market.
