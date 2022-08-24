ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Westridge School Kicks Off 2022-2023 School Year with Convocation

Yesterday, Westridge School kicked off its 2022-2023 school year with Convocation, the annual opening ceremony. This year, the school is thrilled to celebrate the installation Westridge’s 12th Head of School Andrea Kassar during the ceremony! Watch the highlights in the new video (above) and have a great year, Tigers!
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Learning Works 10th Annual Invest in a Dropout!

Calling all Goblins, Ghouls, Witches, and Wizards! Learning Works Charter School (LWCS)’ 10th Annual Invest in a Dropout is taking place on Thursday, October 20th, 2022, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This will be a back yard, outside event. Do you have something cool to donate? Learning Works is...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Alverno Heights’ Upper & Lower School Faculty and Staff Prepares for Year with a Joint Retreat

Alverno Heights’ Upper & Lower School Faculty and staff prepared for the year with a joint retreat. Together they reflected on the past year, collaborated on ideas for the coming year and in true school fashion, did some arts & crafts! Teachers painted boxes that would inspire them throughout the year. They are now sitting in the front office in a pyramid of color and inspiration! AHA love its Faculty & Staff and wish them a great year.
PASADENA, CA
Pasadena, CA
Education
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Education
pasadenanow.com

Interim City Manager and School Superintendent Issue Joint Statement in Aftermath of San Rafael School Incident

Pasadena Interim City Manager Cynthia Kurtz and Pasadena Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Brian McDonald released a joint communique Friday afternoon. “Much has transpired after the incident at San Rafael Elementary School. There have been many difficult conversations in the City and in the District that have surfaced pain points and areas where we can and must grow. It’s now time to look to the future and to put to work what we have all learned together.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

A Community Conversation about Death and Dying

Mia Miller, local death doula and massage therapist, will lead a community conversation on Tuesday, Aug. 30, on how to stay supportive of each other and connected in honoring death while considering its potential for growth. “Death Feeds Life: A Community Conversation about Death and Dying” is an in-person event...
ALTADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Forum at All Saints Pasadena – Post Roe v. Wade: Conversation & Call to Action

On Sunday, August 28, at 9:00 a.m., All Saints Church, Pasadena, offers an important Summer Forum “Post Roe v. Wade: Conversation and Call to Action” — sponsored by All Saints’ Women’s Community, and focused on the current reproductive rights landscape and the rise of White Christian Nationalism and its impacts on religious freedom.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

32 Great Things To Do in Pasadena on Saturday

EVENTS ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 27, 2022 — Saturday, August 27, 2022. Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pasadena Farmers’ Market at Victory Park click for more information ». As a Certified Farmers’ Market, Pasadena Farmer’s Market provide visitors with fresh, nutritious, locally-grown fruits and vegetables. They are proud and active members of the California Federation of Certified Farmers’ Markets. Everyone will love the experience of buying directly from the farmer…
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

We Get Letters: Puzzled

I’m puzzled why Stephen Lipira mischaracterized my comments at the August 10th Planning Commission in his August 22 Letter to the Editor. He insinuated that I was insulting the residents of Northwest Pasadena. In fact, in criticizing the intrusive design of the housing development proposed at Fair Oaks and Villa, I referenced the injustice of the 210 Freeway being deliberately routed fifty years ago to divide the city, part of an historic policy to isolate Black and Brown residents of our city that I wrote about last year in Pasadena Now: “How a Black Pasadena Family’s Challenge to White-only Real Estate Covents Culminated in the U.S. Supreme Court’s Landmark Ruling Outlawing Them Across America.”
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Orwell’s Savage Satire ‘Animal Farm’ Onstage at A Noise Within

A Noise Within presents “Animal Farm,” a highly theatrical musical adaptation of George Orwell’s savage satire, starting Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 7:30 p.m. “Animal Farm” is adapted from Orwell’s book by Peter Hall, with lyrics by Adrian Mitchell, music by Richard Peaslee and directed by Julia Rodriguez-Elliott.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Might Morphin Power Rangers Land in Pasadena for Power Morphicon

Power Morphicon, a three-day event celebrating all things Power Rangers with celebrity guests, panels, and collectible vendors, will be held at the Pasadena Convention Center this weekend, wrapping up Sunday, Aug. 28. Power Morphicon, or PMC, is a biennial convention held primarily and exclusively in California. Although the convention was...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

New City Manager Márquez Talks Police Accountability and Public Safety

Pasadena Now sat down with incoming City Manager Miguel Márquez on Wednesday and discussed a range of topics. This is the second in a series of stories from that interview. [Updated] City Manager Miguel Márquez told Pasadena Now he looks forward to working with the Community Police Oversight Commission, and also said the approach to accountability has to be balanced.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Company Creates “Mind-bending Technology”

A Pasadena-based technology company has merged creativity and advanced technology that lets different people look at the same high-tech screen and see different information — each viewer sees just his or her own personalized information. “Imagine several passengers looking at the same screen at the same time, but each...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Caltech Charts the Course to a Green Electrical Grid

California’s energy grid, an engineering marvel 150 years ago, is due for a makeover. Now, thanks to an interdisciplinary group of researchers, Caltech is working to transform energy systems by developing a “smart grid”: a flexible, responsive, efficient, system that incorporates renewable energy sources while meeting growing power demands.
CALIFORNIA STATE

