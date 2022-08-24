“Bendix: Sight Unseen” Documentary Inspires Director, Friendship, and Audiences at New Jersey Film Festival

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Jersey City Theater Center presents "Skin Poem for a Cosy House"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- By popular demand, Barcelona, Spain’s Los Escultores del Aire dance theater company is returning to Jersey City Theater Center to present “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30pm and Sunday, September 25 at 4:00pm at the JCTC Studios. A dance theatre show created and performed by choreographers Mai Rojas and Raffaella Crapio, “Skin Poem for a Cosy House” takes the audience on a scenic ride through the five stages of human grief: denial, anger, negotiation, depression and acceptance.
themontclairgirl.com
This Montclair Resident Has Been an Actress on Multiple Movies + TV Shows
Meet Geraldine Leer — a Montclair resident with an impressive acting career. Known in Montclair as Jeri, she was born in New York City, raised in Texas, and went back and forth between New York and California before moving to Essex County in 1998. You may know her from movies and TV shows like Manifest, Law & Order, and Inventing Anna — and we had the chance to talk with Geraldine about her career. Read on to learn more about this actress and why she chose Montclair as a place to raise a family.
Teaneck International Film Festival to Take Place Online and In-Person
(TEANECK, NJ) -- Travel the world with the TIFF as we explore domestic and global issues that are affecting us today. The 17th annual Teaneck International Film Festival will include independent features, documentaries, shorts, and talkbacks that demonstrate our commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, and to inspiring involvement and activism. This year’s festival will be virtual (November 13-15) and in-person (November 17-20).
Holy wedding fail! Guests evacuated as NJ venue burns (Opinion)
I hope the couple doesn’t believe too much in signs. A couple tying the knot and having their wedding reception at one of New Jersey’s top-rated venues had to run for their lives along with all their guests. It happened Thursday around 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh in Bergen County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RVCC Holocaust Institute to Host Exhibition Featuring Artwork by Local Students
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies will host an exhibition of artwork by more than 60 Central Jersey students, on view from September 7 through December at the College’s Branchburg campus. The exhibit was created by middle and high schools students...
Eric Ginsberg to Host a Songwriter's Workshop
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Calling all local songwriters: come work on songwriting at the Songwriter's Workshop on Friday, September 9th from 7:30pm to 11:00pm. The workshop is hosted by Eric Ginsberg and takes place at Over The Moon Art Studios in Asbury Park. Bring a song at any stage but final, and give and receive feedback to and from your peers.
Remember Jones to join Motor City Revue at Bell Works on Sunday
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Guest vocalist Remember Jones will join lead singer Layonne Holmes and Motor City Revue for an evening of Motown hits on the rooftop deck at Bell Works on Sunday, August 28 at 7:00pm, sponsored by the Axelrod Performing Arts Center. Jersey Shore favorite Remember Jones is a one-of-a-kind soul/pop singer with a throwback vibe and authentic energy. His theatrical events have played to countless packed and sold-out clubs and theaters throughout the United States.
advertisernewssouth.com
Newton Theatre Rocks this September
The Newton Theatre has a rockin’ lineup planned for you this fall, ranging from cover bands to original artistry, but all sure to may you sway. On Thursday, September 15, Sam Bush will grace the stage with his “progressive bluegrass” sound. Bush has received several awards and issued a variety of albums over the years. In 2020, he was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. He’s earned a lifetime achievement award for his instrumentation by the American Music Association, and he’s been named Mandolin Player of the Year four times. His most recent solo album is Storyman. Check him out at sambush.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cows, tractors and alpacas. Scenes from an N.J. agricultural fair. (PHOTOS)
There were no lions and tigers and bears, but there are goats, horses, cows, sheep, dogs and alpacas aplenty. That’s because this isn’t the Land of Oz, it’s The Hunterdon County 4-H & Agricultural Fair, which runs through Sunday featuring a full schedule of events.
njarts.net
Joey DeFrancesco, masterful jazz organist, dies at 51
At the 2019 Montclair Jazz Festival, Christian McBride introduced his longtime friend, organist Joey DeFrancesco as “the one, the only, the great Joey DeFranceso,” during a set that also featured McBride on bass, Mark Whitfield on guitar and Oliver Phillips on drums. You can watch some of the set on the video below, starting at the 4:35 mark.
DENTIST releases "Check the Calendar"
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Upbeat, melodic and fuzzed out indie rock trio DENTIST released its new single "Check the Calendar". The song is now available worldwide. Their forthcoming album Making A Scene will be released on September 2nd via Cleopatra Records. Also, Dentist will be closing out summer with a...
State Theatre Announces 2022-23 Classical Series
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey, fully renovated in 2021, has announced its 2022-23 Classical Series featuring three world-renowned international orchestras. The Classical Series includes the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra on January 14, Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine on February 17, and Daniel Hope – Zurich Chamber Orchestra on March 21. Tickets for all three concerts are on sale now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Positively New Jersey: The case of the mysterious Meadowlands surfboard
The list of strange things found in New Jersey's Meadowlands is a long one.
Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Its Annual Lincoln Park Music Festival and Return to Newark With The Soul of Lincoln Park
The Lincoln Park Music Festival is one of the largest annual music festivals in the tri-state region. Nearly 60,000 people from around the globe come together over two weekends to experience multiple genres of music, including gospel, R&B, house, hip-hop, soulful alternative/mash-up, reggae, dancehall, soca and music of the Latinx/Hispanic Caribbean diaspora.
jerseybites.com
APEM Gelato in Bloomfield: A Cure for the Summertime Blues
The writer was invited to visit APEM Creamery and Sorbetteria, and the gelato was complimentary. Like most overheated New Jersey citizens sweltering during the dog days of summer, I scream for ice cream. However, I’m totally incommunicado when I eat gelato. The smooth, creamy, delicious frozen confection requires my...
newjerseyisntboring.com
Sip Shop Eat! Comes to New Jersey September 2 & 3, 2022
Sip Shop Eat! has an exclusive pop-up in New Jersey from September 2nd -3rd, 2022 at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus. All the best in food, style, and drinks collide at the immersive and interactive Sip Shop Eat Pop-Up. All the best in food, style, and drinks collide at...
America’s oldest standing, operating lighthouse is right here in NJ
MIDDLETOWN — A beacon made of stone that was once pummeled by American rebels against the British Army during the Revolutionary War still stands at the tip of what is now a national park in New Jersey. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse, which to this day signals the entry to...
Franklin Theatre Works To Hold Auditions For Season
(QUAKERTOWN, NJ) -- Franklin Theatre Works, Ensemble Theatre of NJ is holding auditions by appointment for their upcoming season beginning in October 2022. Non union performers are invited to apply directly to info@ftwetnj.org to schedule a time slot, include photo & resume. Auditions are being held Tuesday, August 30 from 7:00pm-9:00pm in Lebanon, NJ and on Friday, September 2 from 6:00pm-9:00pm in Quakertown, NJ.
Greater Morristown, NJ welcomes back Oktoberfest after a 3-year absence
While the summer clock has decided to sprint to the finish line, it is time to look at those fall events that we can still enjoy outdoors. One of these events is the Oktoberfest celebration that the Hillside Hose Co. 1 puts on in Morristown, NJ. After a long three-year...
SOPAC's Laughs In The Loft for September
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- What’s so special about September 7? Yes, sadly, it is the unofficial end of summer, but it’s also the first Laughs in the Loft show of the SOPAC 2022-2023 Season. And, the passing of Labor Day marks back-to-school time. So what's better than including a funny local teacher in the lineup? Don’t miss April Tinari as she trades in her classroom at Marshall Elementary School for the Loft stage. Joining her on stage will be Sergio Chicon, Matthew Broussard, Aaron Kominos-Smith and host Joe Larson.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0