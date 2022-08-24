ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

PLANetizen

BRT Stations Cut, Project Delayed in Atlanta

A typical roadway section for the Summerhill Bus Rapid Transit Project, shown here on Hank Aaron Drive between Georgia Avenue and Fulton Street. | MARTA / Summerhill Bus Rapid Transit Project. “The cost of building MARTA’s first major transit line in a generation has risen tens of millions of dollars,...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
macaronikid.com

Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City

The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Atlanta: Top 10 Hidden & Unique Places In Atlanta, USA

Travel Attractions – Unique Places In Atlanta, US. If you are looking for a unique and fun way to spend your weekend, the city of Atlanta offers many places of interest. From dinosaur bones to aerial rope bridges, Atlanta has something for everyone. You’ll find plenty of places to...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Your Next Home Could Be In… Tucker

Where is it? Thirty minutes northeast of Downtown Atlanta in DeKalb County near the intersection of I-85/I-285. What’s the history? The area that would become Tucker was settled in the 1820s, but it wasn’t until the 1880s when Seaboard Railroad built a line through north DeKalb that Tucker came into existence as an unincorporated village. […] The post Your Next Home Could Be In… Tucker appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Person injured in I-75 south crash by Hudson Bridge Road

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
nypressnews.com

DeKalb County officials to give away 5,000 boxes of food

DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 boxes of Georgia-grown food on Saturday, August 27. The food will include fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquaters. According to county officials, residents will receive about $45 worth of food on...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things To Do In Atlanta GA You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you looking for the best things to do in Atlanta? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through the best activities in Atlanta so you can plan your Atlanta getaway. Atlanta is an incredible city, not only is it full of history but...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair

ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
