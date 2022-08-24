Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Restaurants supporting CURE Childhood cancer in SeptemberMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'HoochDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Here's where to have the best fried lobster tail and more in ATL!Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
PLANetizen
BRT Stations Cut, Project Delayed in Atlanta
A typical roadway section for the Summerhill Bus Rapid Transit Project, shown here on Hank Aaron Drive between Georgia Avenue and Fulton Street. | MARTA / Summerhill Bus Rapid Transit Project. “The cost of building MARTA’s first major transit line in a generation has risen tens of millions of dollars,...
Glass recycling center opens in Alpharetta in September
ALPHARETTA — Alpharetta residents will have a new option for recycling glass beginning Sept. 12 when the City of Alpharetta opens a new drop-off center. The center will be located in the parking lot of the Alpharetta Department of Public Works at 1790 Hembree Road. Only glass can be...
Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
Atlanta Black Pride organizers, health officials work toward vaccine equity
ATLANTA — One of the biggest pride events will take place on Labor Day weekend and there will be a new focus on health and equity as Georgia deals with a monkeypox outbreak. Atlanta Black Pride will begin on Thursday, Sept. 1. "We do have about 25 events planned...
macaronikid.com
Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City
The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
nomadlawyer.org
Atlanta: Top 10 Hidden & Unique Places In Atlanta, USA
Travel Attractions – Unique Places In Atlanta, US. If you are looking for a unique and fun way to spend your weekend, the city of Atlanta offers many places of interest. From dinosaur bones to aerial rope bridges, Atlanta has something for everyone. You’ll find plenty of places to...
CBS 46
Caffeine and Octane returns to Cobb Center Sept. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Sept. 4. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
Newnan takes center stage at Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s Fall Ramble
The rich history and architecture of Newnan will be showcased during the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s Fall Ramble, Oct. 14 through 16. The event will offer visitors and residents alike a rare opportunity to get an inside look at historic private homes and buildings that are not usually open to the public.
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'Hooch
When we read that Atlanta's Canoe Restaurant is celebrating 27 years this August, we decided it would be a great spot to celebrate our own August wedding anniversary. But since Covid, we've been avoiding crowds in tight spaces.
Neighbors have safety concerns after crew begins demolishing Peoplestown homes at night
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A long-running property fight in the Peoplestown neighborhood, spanning multiple mayoral administrations in Atlanta, is finally over. But now a new problem has emerged. A homeowner in the Fulton County neighborhood gave Channel 2′s Bryan Mims a video that shows a house demolition going on...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman hit by car in Buckhead thrown about 30 feet, video shows driver never stopped
ATLANTA - A Georgia parent is sharing her pain after her daughter was hit and left for dead on a Buckhead street last weekend. Valerie Pableo's mom Ann Rutherford acknowledges that her daughter was illegally crossing, but the driver, who had a green light, hit the woman and never slowed or stopped.
Your Next Home Could Be In… Tucker
Where is it? Thirty minutes northeast of Downtown Atlanta in DeKalb County near the intersection of I-85/I-285. What’s the history? The area that would become Tucker was settled in the 1820s, but it wasn’t until the 1880s when Seaboard Railroad built a line through north DeKalb that Tucker came into existence as an unincorporated village. […] The post Your Next Home Could Be In… Tucker appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FAA investigating after helicopter experiences tail strike at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport
ATLANTA — Emergency crews were called to the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Atlanta Saturday night after a helicopter had a rough landing. DeKalb County Fire Rescue said a helicopter fell 3 to 4 feet as it had technical issues. Several emergency vehicles were on the runway tending to the aircraft, video shows.
Person injured in I-75 south crash by Hudson Bridge Road
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
Metro Atlanta city considering raising minimum wage to at least $20
CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Leaders in the City of South Fulton want to raise minimum wage for staff to at least $20 per hour. The city said in a news release it is launching a wage and compensation staff to set a high enough minimum wage to ensure all employees can make ends meet.
Coalition Food and Beverage Trades Hands From One Restaurant Veteran to Another
Ana Leddon of HOLA! Taqueria & Bar and Monterrey Mexican Restaurant now owns the Alpharetta mainstay.
Hours-long SWAT standoff ends at northwest Atlanta home, APD says
ATLANTA — An hours-long SWAT situation has ended at a home in northwest Atlanta Friday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The incident took place at a home along Bridgeport Drive, off Interstate 285 in the Bolton Hills neighborhood. Officers responded to a "dispute call" at the home...
nypressnews.com
DeKalb County officials to give away 5,000 boxes of food
DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 boxes of Georgia-grown food on Saturday, August 27. The food will include fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquaters. According to county officials, residents will receive about $45 worth of food on...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things To Do In Atlanta GA You Shouldn’t Miss
Are you looking for the best things to do in Atlanta? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through the best activities in Atlanta so you can plan your Atlanta getaway. Atlanta is an incredible city, not only is it full of history but...
fox5atlanta.com
Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair
ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
