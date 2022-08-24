ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Golden tells businesses to curb their outdoor dining spaces

On a warm Friday evening, people looking for a drink and a little food fill in the tables outside Miners Saloon and the Golden Moon Distillery and Speakeasy."I think this is a beautiful use. Because we are getting to sit outside," said Susan Prochaska who had come down from Evergreen with her husband. Their dog sat outside with them as they had a drink. "It would be terribly sad for this experience to shut down." But that's what the city of Golden has told the bars. After Labor Day, they'll have to roll back inside their spaces and out of...
GOLDEN, CO
Mike McKibbin

DougCo adopts home occupations zone changes

By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug.26, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — After almost a year of hearings and thousands of resident comments, the Douglas County Commissioners this week adopted zoning regulations related to home-based businesses, called home occupations in the county zoning code.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Accessible park grand opening in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — A new, accessible park will open in Monument for kids of all ages and abilities. The grand opening ceremony will be held on August 27 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monument, 17750 Knollwood Drive, Monument, CO 80132. The ceremony will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at […]
MONUMENT, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodland Park, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Woodland Park, CO
Woodland Park, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

Woodland Park pays $65,000 for violating First Amendment Rights

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The City of Woodland Park paid $65,000 to settle claims after a former Woodland Park Police Chief violated First Amendment rights. Delbert Sgaggio was paid $65,000 after he was personally blocked on Facebook by former Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young. Sgaggio criticized a raid by Woodland Park police officers […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Perry
mountainjackpot.com

Cripple Creek/Victor Community Gives Local Parents a Helping Hand for the 2022/2023 School Year

Fall Sports Kicks Off In RE-1 District, But Without Football. For most area families, the weeks before the beginning of the school year are extremely stressful. Parents are tasked with such duties as getting their kids haircuts, buying clothes, and making sure their teens and youngsters are equipped with everything they need to start their classes.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
CBS Denver

Parents react to Jeffco Public Schools plan to close 16 schools

Michael Samora looked down the street toward the school where three of his kids go to elementary school. "It's definitely an immediate concern. Like, wow," he said after learning it was on the list of 16 schools the district's staff has recommended for closing. "So many questions I just don't know where to even start," he said. Glennon Heights Elementary has been good for his children. "We're in all the school programs," he shared. "I can walk to the corner and watch them get to school and watch them be safe." The school board Monday night heard the recommendations along with the numbers....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
multihousingnews.com

Storage Star Buys Colorado Springs Facility

The property came online in 2020. Storage Star has acquired BuxBear Storage, a 111,360-square-foot facility, in Colorado Springs, Colo. According to Yardi Matrix data, a private individual sold the 605-unit property for $12.9 million. The sale was subject to a $7.5 million loan originated by Manhattan Life Insurance Co., the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Food Drink#Dda Approval Of#Woodland Station#Wp City Council#Park State Bank Trust
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Colorado Springs

Metros sending the most people to Colorado Springs. Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Colorado Springs from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Nine Eleven Memorial

On September 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which triggered U.S. defense initiatives to combat terrorism and the establishment of the Homeland Security Department.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRDO

Unclaimed Veteran service to be held Monday at Pikes Peak National Cemetery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak National Cemetary will hold a committal service and interment for an Unclaimed Veteran on Monday, Aug. 29. The ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Pikes Peak National Cemetery is requesting the public be in attendance to honor the veteran and his...
KRDO News Channel 13

I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Travelers along Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo have wondered why the Pinon Rest Areas have been closed for more than two years, and if -- or when -- they'll reopen. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the northbound and southbound rest areas located just north of Pueblo The post I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy