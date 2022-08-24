Read full article on original website
Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare With FlairColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camelsNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Castle Rock council, mayor seats up for electionMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DougCo community offers aid to grieving Castle View High School familiesSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Golden tells businesses to curb their outdoor dining spaces
On a warm Friday evening, people looking for a drink and a little food fill in the tables outside Miners Saloon and the Golden Moon Distillery and Speakeasy."I think this is a beautiful use. Because we are getting to sit outside," said Susan Prochaska who had come down from Evergreen with her husband. Their dog sat outside with them as they had a drink. "It would be terribly sad for this experience to shut down." But that's what the city of Golden has told the bars. After Labor Day, they'll have to roll back inside their spaces and out of...
DougCo adopts home occupations zone changes
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug.26, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — After almost a year of hearings and thousands of resident comments, the Douglas County Commissioners this week adopted zoning regulations related to home-based businesses, called home occupations in the county zoning code.
Accessible park grand opening in Monument
MONUMENT, Colo. — A new, accessible park will open in Monument for kids of all ages and abilities. The grand opening ceremony will be held on August 27 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monument, 17750 Knollwood Drive, Monument, CO 80132. The ceremony will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at […]
KRDO
The Colorado State Forest Service is calling on residents to apply for a fire mitigation grant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation (FRWRM) Grant Program. Community groups, homeowner associations, utilities, and non-profit organizations are just some of the groups eligible to apply for grants from the $15 million funding pool. The...
Community invited to attend service for unclaimed veteran
The public is invited to attend the committal service and interment for unclaimed veteran, USAF Master Sergeant Charles Kaufman.
Man blocked on Facebook awarded $65,000 from City of Woodland Park
Sgaggio was personally blocked on Facebook by former Woodland Park Police Chief, Miles De Young because he criticized a raid by Woodland Park police officers.
Woodland Park pays $65,000 for violating First Amendment Rights
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The City of Woodland Park paid $65,000 to settle claims after a former Woodland Park Police Chief violated First Amendment rights. Delbert Sgaggio was paid $65,000 after he was personally blocked on Facebook by former Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young. Sgaggio criticized a raid by Woodland Park police officers […]
Family fights to keep Green Valley Ranch home following HOA foreclosure
One family that went through foreclosure earlier this year is still living in their home. They say the company that bought the foreclosure is willing to give the home back if the family pays $29,000.
mountainjackpot.com
Cripple Creek/Victor Community Gives Local Parents a Helping Hand for the 2022/2023 School Year
Fall Sports Kicks Off In RE-1 District, But Without Football. For most area families, the weeks before the beginning of the school year are extremely stressful. Parents are tasked with such duties as getting their kids haircuts, buying clothes, and making sure their teens and youngsters are equipped with everything they need to start their classes.
Parents react to Jeffco Public Schools plan to close 16 schools
Michael Samora looked down the street toward the school where three of his kids go to elementary school. "It's definitely an immediate concern. Like, wow," he said after learning it was on the list of 16 schools the district's staff has recommended for closing. "So many questions I just don't know where to even start," he said. Glennon Heights Elementary has been good for his children. "We're in all the school programs," he shared. "I can walk to the corner and watch them get to school and watch them be safe." The school board Monday night heard the recommendations along with the numbers....
multihousingnews.com
Storage Star Buys Colorado Springs Facility
The property came online in 2020. Storage Star has acquired BuxBear Storage, a 111,360-square-foot facility, in Colorado Springs, Colo. According to Yardi Matrix data, a private individual sold the 605-unit property for $12.9 million. The sale was subject to a $7.5 million loan originated by Manhattan Life Insurance Co., the...
Three booze issues will be on Colorado's November ballot
Three more statewide initiatives — concerning the expansion of liquor licenses, where wine can be sold, and for third-party alcohol delivery — will be up for votes in Colorado’s November election.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Colorado Springs
Metros sending the most people to Colorado Springs. Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Colorado Springs from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Jeffco could close these 16 elementary schools
Facing thousands of empty seats across its campuses, Jefferson County may lose 16 public elementary schools next school year.
DougCo attorney resigns, nationwide search to begin
Douglas County Attorney Lance Ingalls. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 25, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Lance Ingalls submitted his resignation Tuesday after serving for nearly two decades as Douglas County attorney.
mountainjackpot.com
Nine Eleven Memorial
On September 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which triggered U.S. defense initiatives to combat terrorism and the establishment of the Homeland Security Department.
coloradosun.com
Denver real estate developer and former Republican candidate for state treasurer charged with security fraud
Brian Watson, a Denver developer and former Republican candidate for Colorado treasurer, is facing charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission that he lied about his level of investment to 350 investors before collecting $49.5 million for 10 real estate projects, court documents show. The “false and misleading” statements Watson...
KRDO
Unclaimed Veteran service to be held Monday at Pikes Peak National Cemetery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak National Cemetary will hold a committal service and interment for an Unclaimed Veteran on Monday, Aug. 29. The ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Pikes Peak National Cemetery is requesting the public be in attendance to honor the veteran and his...
Pollo Campero Has Plans for Massive Expansion in Denver and Colorado Springs
In the next five years, the global fast-food chicken chain will open four to six locations with 16 potentially on the horizon
I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Travelers along Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo have wondered why the Pinon Rest Areas have been closed for more than two years, and if -- or when -- they'll reopen. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the northbound and southbound rest areas located just north of Pueblo The post I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on KRDO.
