Carbondale, IL

KFVS12

Du Quoin State Fair draws crowds to variety of attractions

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Du Quoin State Fair saw large crowds on Saturday, August 27. Several vendors, sightseers and roller coaster riders all came together to have a fun time in the community. Ted Moss houses a home for butterflies. He said that his time is best spent...
DU QUOIN, IL
KFVS12

Preview of Du Quoin State Fair opening Friday

Celebrating National Park Service Founders Day at Ste. Geneviève National Historical Park. David Newmann, with Ste. Geneviève National Historical Park, discusses Thursday night's event at the park celebrating National Park Service Founders Day. Heartland volunteer helping Ukrainian soldiers, civilians wounded in the war with Russia.
DU QUOIN, IL
Carbondale, IL
Sports
KFVS12

Gov. Pritzker holds discussion with southern Illinois college students

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker made an early morning stop in Carterville to talk with college students in southern Illinois. Pritzker held a roundtable discussion with students from John A. Logan College, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Kaskaskia College and Shawnee Community College at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, August 26.
CARTERVILLE, IL
suntimesnews.com

Former Chester High School student returns to CHS as principal Jeremy Blechle takes over leadership of Chester High School

​CHESTER – Year 2000 Chester High School graduate, Jeremy Blechle, has returned to his alma mater to take over leadership of his former place of secondary education. Blechle is no stranger to the task, however, as he has been in leadership positions in numerous capacities at the school since 2007 when he began teaching and coaching at that institution.
CHESTER, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Minnesota man killed in collision involving two semitrailers in Anna, Illinois

ANNA, IL — A Minnesota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday near Anna, Illinois, state police say. Illinois State Police District 22 says a disabled International semitrailer was stopped partially in the right line of Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 32 Wednesday when a Freightliner semitrailer crashed into it.
ANNA, IL
Sports
wfcnnews.com

Several West Frankfort businesses damaged overnight

WEST FRANKFORT - Several businesses in the community of West Frankfort were damaged overnight. According to sources, some of the businesses who reported damage were Glodich Honda, Farm Fresh, Parker-Reedy Funeral Home, Union Funeral Home, Hollywood Star, and more. It is currently unknown exactly when the vandalism took place, but...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
Benton Evening News

Benton Follies: 'Real Housewives' leave their mark on Benton, southern Illinois

When folks in and around Benton found out there would be a talent show at the Benton Civic Center featuring nearly two dozen area singers, dancers and musicians, along with veteran television reality show stars of "The Real Housewives of New York City" Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan, the tickets to the variety show began to sell at a steady pace.
BENTON, IL
KFVS12

Shooting in Cape Girardeau leaves one dead

Du Quoin State Fair brings vendors, politics and more together. Fire destroys three story apartment building in Carbondale. Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street. Public safety departments come together for training.
KFVS12

Tenn. man arrested in connection with west Paducah shooting

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man was arrested in connection with a shooting in west Paducah. Anthony Copeland, 50, of Smyrna, Tenn., was arrested on one count of first-degree assault. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home in the 4900 block of Emily...
WEST PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Scott City grocery store closing

The Boardman Pavilion parking lot in Cape Girardeau will be close Friday night and Saturday night. A police chase in Butler County ended with the arrest of one man. People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. Ill. Legislative Summit held in Du Quoin.
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Reports of shots fired near Cape Girardeau church

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street. Emergency groups come together to prepare for disasters.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

