Washington Examiner
Alaska’s ranked choice voting disaster
By a slim margin in 2020, Alaskans voted by ballot initiative to adopt ranked choice voting. Tuesday, Aug. 16, marked the first use of ranked choice voting for Alaska’s special election for the state’s only House of Representatives seat after the death of Rep. Don Young (R-AK). In...
nativenewsonline.net
Utah Sues Biden Over Move to Restore Bears Ear, Grand Staircase-Escalante
On Wednesday, the state of Utah and several of its officials, including Governor Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, sued the Biden administration in federal court over the president’s executive action last year to restore two national monuments that were formerly reduced by President Donald Trump. The...
House Republicans demand answers on policy allowing illegal immigrants on planes with warrants for ID
FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans on Tuesday are calling for the Biden administration to provide additional information on what they call an "extremely troubling" policy that allows illegal immigrants to board planes using civil arrest warrants and other related documents as ID. Two dozen Republicans, led by Rep. Andy Biggs,...
“This is blackmail”: Republicans deny flood funding to New Orleans over opposition to abortion ban
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressives are sounding the alarm about the lengths to which GOP officials appear willing to go to advance their deeply unpopular and reactionary agenda after Louisiana's State Bond Commission, at the urging of right-wing Attorney General Jeff Landry, once again denied flood prevention resources to New Orleans due to the city's opposition to the state's new abortion ban.
Republican lawmakers want state Supreme Court to dismiss intervenors in education funding case
(The Center Square) — Republican lawmakers involved in the decades-long Leandro school funding lawsuit want the state Supreme Court to dismiss a group of "plaintiff-intervenors" in the case ahead of oral arguments scheduled for later this month. Matthew Tilley, attorney for Senate President Pro Tempore Philip Berger, R-Rockingham, and...
Congress needs to modernize the Supreme Court and bring it into the 21st century
In the last four years, my organization, Public Justice, has won three victories at the U.S. Supreme Court. Two of those victories were unanimous, and two of them were written by justices who had been nominated by Republican presidents. So one might think, given the court’s recent tendency to side with us in important cases, that everything is just fine. If so, you’d be wrong.
A Trump-weary Republican angles for an upset in Colorado Senate race
Democrats eager to engineer an easier re-election for Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., spent millions of dollars during the Republican primary to brand Joe O’Dea as a Joe Biden-loving liberal while establishing the far-right candidate as the unquestionable conservative. The strategy failed. Come November, it could backfire completely. O’Dea won...
WaPo ed board: DeSantis punishing convicted murderers, rapists for voter fraud will have a 'chilling effect'
The Washington Post editorial board went after Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday over his voter fraud crackdown that targeted the most dangerous felons, claiming it will have a "chilling effect" across the Sunshine State. The DeSantis administration announced last week that it had charged 20 felons who voted illegally...
Biden Admin Scores First Legal Win for Abortion Rights Since Roe Fell
A judge in Idaho has ruled that the state cannot prosecute anyone who performs an abortion in an emergency medical situation.
thecentersquare.com
Two key Virginia congressional races could impact control of U.S. House
(The Center Square) – Voters from across the country will determine who controls the U.S. House of Representatives in November, and the outcome of two key Virginia races could affect the final result. Democrats narrowly hold control of the House with a 220-211 majority, but Republicans are hoping to...
nativenewsonline.net
Montana’s nine-day election laws trial concludes
In the trial’s final days, courtroom debate turned to the origins of the state’s three new voting laws and the case’s ties to broader conspiracies about voter fraud. This story originally appeared in the Montana Free Press and is used with permission. Follow their coverage of elections and voting rights that affect Native Americans in Montana.
Biden ‘catch-and-release’ policies fomenting illegal immigration, former DHS boss says
Joe Biden is killing the incentive for people to legally migrate to the United States – and in process sinking the morale of agents charged with protecting the nation’s borders – by failing to address the illegal immigration crisis, a former top Trump administration official says.
Colorado Senator Faces Recall After Leaving GOP, Rejecting Jan. 6 Violence
"Coloradoans cannot afford for their leaders to give credence to election conspiracies and climate denialism," Kevin Priola wrote in a letter leaving the party.
What to know about California's November ballot propositions
California's November election will feature seven statewide ballot measures.
Opinion: Voters are really fired up about the 2022 midterms -- and for good reason
SE Cupp writes that the 2022 midterms are around the corner, and there may not be a more consequential election than this one. As much as we tend to fixate on presidential elections, congressional races are where we decide who solves many of the nation's challenges -- from inflation to abortion access to protecting democracy itself.
