Customer gives ‘insulting’ one-star review of curry house – but the owner didn’t take it lying down

By Ed Southgate
 4 days ago
A CUSTOMER has been blasted for leaving an “insulting” one-star review by claiming a restaurant was overpriced for its food quality.

The reviewer said they were disappointed and also claimed Raja Monkey had lost its authenticity.

A restaurant owner has hit back at a customer who complained on Tripadvisor about food prices Credit: BPM

The Indian restaurant in Birmingham has a 4.5 review on Tripadvisor but this customer gave it a “terrible” ranking.

Headlined “disappointed that quality gone down”, their review said: "Prices are excessive for quality of food. Tailored for western market, lost authenticity the restaurant previously had, reduced menu compared to before the extension.

"Was better when Aktar from Lassan was involved. Service was good but did not make up for poor food."

The owner hit out at the negative review in a response online.

They questioned what the diner thought was authentic - before hitting out at their complaints on prices.

The owner added it was an "insult" for the diner to complain about the cost of food when "restaurants are struggling to survive" in the current economic climate.

The response said: "Thank you for taking the time to write your review. We are disappointed and surprised to learn of your dissatisfaction.

"You provided no such feedback when our staff did check back on your meal. We had not a single complaint on the night on any of the items you described as poor.

"Aktar Islam has not been actively involved with this establishment for over a decade and had very little input prior to that. I suggest you visit his establishment for an 'authentic experience'.

"Please describe what you mean by authenticity? You ordered Pau Bhaji, Samosa Chaat and Paneer Makhani etc.. what is not so authentic here?

"In-terms of your comments of excessive price. Let’s put this into perspective. Dining out is a privilege. Someone has to cook, wash, clean and bring the food out to you. Whilst you sit in comfort in a warm and pleasant environment.

"Our average meal costs £21-25 including VAT. Not too far priced from fast food places. When we are one of a very few restaurants that actually do fresh live cooking.

"Then the taxman takes 20 per cent, guess who pays for that? When the average restaurants make 5-10 per cent profit if lucky. I’m sure you would like us to pay a fair wage too? Yet unwilling to pay for it when we pass the costs on.

"In the current economic climate when restaurants are struggling to survive it’s an insult on a establishment to complain about price. We hope you reconsider your opinions next time you dine out."

Raja Monkey has 557 reviews on Tripadvisor - of which 478 are branded as either 'excellent' or 'very good'.

Reviewer Tanya wrote: "The food and service was the best we have had while travelling the UK.

"The staff were friendly and attentive, always checking on our every need. From start to finish, it was the best dining experience we've had in the UK."

Another visitor described it as the "absolute jewel of Birmingham", adding: "Just come back from a fabulous meal at Raja Monkey. The food was off the scale, so flavoursome, and the service was brilliant.

"Already plotting our next visit. Can’t recommend this place enough!"

And another said: "We have visited Raja Monkey several times mid week, but this was our first weekend visit - chosen by my husband for his birthday meal.

"We eat at a number of more local Asian restaurants, but have been impressed by the menu where there are different options to those that you see in most restaurants, and are happy to travel that bit further to Raja Monkey.

"On this visit we had popadoms and king prawns to share as a starter; mains of smoked ghost kali mirch and murgh makhani - both were excellent and were good sized portions.

" For sides we had garlic coriander naan (lovely and crispy) and rice (there is only steamed basmati rice, but they kindly added garlic for us).

"Excellent food, decor and service! In terms of the quality of the food - excellent value for money. Raja Monkey is 'up there' as one of my favourites and highly recommended. We will be back....in a couple of weeks to celebrate my birthday!!"

charles
3d ago

If the restaurant is open for reviews, then they have to accept all reviews. Good or bad that’s the purpose for the reviews 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

#Curry#Fast Food#Reviewer#Aktar Islam#Insult#Food Drink#Indian#Tripadvisor
