Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times Gazette
Greenfield partnering with Adena
For roughly two decades, Adena Health System has partnered with school districts across the region to provide for the health and safety of their students. Beginning with athletic training services for student-athletes, those partnerships have continued to grow over the years and now include significant new investments that will help partner districts further meet the needs of young people in their communities.
Times Gazette
Bowman speaks at Rotary
Wayne Bowman (right) with the Highland County Senior Fairboard was the guest speaker at the Aug. 23 meeting of the Hillsboro Rotary Club. If you or your business would like to be featured and present at an upcoming Rotary meeting contact Hillsboro Rotary Club President Amy Hamilton(left) to get scheduled. The club meets every Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. for lunch at the Hillsboro VFW.
Times Gazette
Drive-in, fire, squad issues
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
Highland County Honor Guard commended
Representating the Chillicothe VA, Gerold “Buzzard Wilkin (right) presents a certificate of appreciation to Rudy Diskete, Highland County Veterans Honor Guard commander, at last weekend’s Sgt. Morris “Moe” Newton Memorial Golf Tournament. Hanna Hopper (right), volunteer coordinator at the Ohio Veterans Home in George, presents a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times Gazette
Fighting addiction
The Highland County Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition held a monthly meeting Wednesday in Hillsboro to discuss current efforts and coordination of local social service agencies in the fight against substance abuse and addiction. Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Services Board Manager for Prevention and Evaluation Bill...
Times Gazette
Why are gulls in Ohio?
You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
Times Gazette
First Turn Expanding in Adams County
First Turn Trucking and Trinity Salvage, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), Adams County Economic & Community Development, announced an investment of $210,000 to add a new warehouse and transloading yard in West Union, creating five new jobs. First Turn Trucking is an over-the-road trucking company that...
Times Gazette
Highland County travel report
The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. S.R. 138 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a resurfacing project on S.R. 138 between S.R. 134 and S.R. 131 as of July 11. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Traffic will be maintained in one lane throughout construction using flaggers. Estimated completion: fall 2022.
Comments / 0