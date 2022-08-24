The 2024 Class Rankings update highlighted the top 200 players in North Carolina. As each class gets to their graduating year, we typically see 425+ players from the class, from North Carolina, that commit to play college baseball. Each rankings list has to have a cutoff. With that said, there are more players in the 2024 class that college coaches should be following. As PBR's Scouting Staff continues to evaluate players, the Director's List will serve as a place for some of those players to populate.

