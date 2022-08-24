Read full article on original website
Mental health crisis among children: Hundreds to rally in New York on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hundreds of youth, parents, and advocates across New York State will take part in a rally on Sunday to call on elected officials to address the state’s severe and worsening child mental health crisis. Hosted by a statewide coalition of children’s behavioral health advocates...
Well-known NYC realtor cuts ribbon on new Staten Island agency
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For James Prendamano, the official opening of PreReal, Prendamano Real Estate is a dream come true. “The whole idea behind this firm was to take the best elements of a traditional local brokerage and meld them with all the cutting-edge tools available to us in the digital toolbox,” Prendamano said, detailing the genesis of his newly-launched business, which originally debuted in Bulls Head this past April before settling in its new permanent Tottenville headquarters this week. “The response has been better than I ever could have dreamed of.”
St. John’s University had poor timing for closure of Staten Island campus announcement | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- College isn’t easy. Neither is the process of choosing the educational institution that’s right for you. The year-long process often consists of taking entrance exams, applying to several colleges and eagerly awaiting acceptances. Imagine getting into the college of your dreams – maybe with a sizeable scholarship – to find out two weeks before you’re supposed to start your freshman year that the university you chose is closing.
Annual backpack giveaway a ‘huge success,’ says NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD’s 123rd Precinct Community Council annual backpack giveaway was a “huge success” ahead of the official start of the school year, the NYPD said. “Over 100 backpacks GONE in less than an hour!!!”, wrote the NYPD’s 123rd Precinct on Twitter. “Thanks to...
NJ mayor working to address ‘boom’ parties plaguing S.I. residents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Officials in the neighboring Garden State have heard Staten Islanders’ complaints about noisy “boom” parties loud and clear and are working to address the concerns. Earlier this week, a bipartisan group of Staten Island elected officials penned a letter to Christian Bollwage, the...
Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 28, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Marilyn D. Bossert, 79, a lifelong Staten Islander and kind friend died on August 26, 2022. Mary Polly Donlan, 91,...
2 crimes trending in opposite directions on Staten Island. How do the numbers stack up historically?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thefts and other crimes are soaring in recent months on Staten Island, while murders have simmered to a historic pace. The numbers in many ways fall in line with citywide data, with one important caveat. Here’s a closer look at how some crimes are trending...
Check cashing fraudsters preying on Staten Islanders. NYPD offers tips.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Police on Staten Island are warning residents and workers about yet another in-person scam; this one targeting any good-hearted person with a bank account. A tweet Friday by the NYPD’s 123rd Precinct, which encompasses the borough’s South Shore, explained that the “check cashing scam” starts with...
NYC public schools menu for 2022-2023: A look at what students will be offered, including meatless Mondays and vegan Fridays
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The largest school system in the nation has made changes to its meal plan for all New York City public school students to stay on par with Mayor Eric Adams’ effort to serve healthier food in city schools. Mondays and Fridays will be meatless. While...
Report: Unvaccinated FDNY members have 3 days to get the vaccine or be terminated
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Seventy FDNY employees could be terminated in the next few days if they don’t get the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, according to multiple news reports. Of the 70 FDNY employees, who are all different ranks and titles within the department, 24 have been on unpaid...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Panoramic views, kidney-shaped pool, Lighthouse Hill, $1.7M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home on Lighthouse Hill, located at 393 Lighthouse Ave., features panoramic views, including a lighthouse next door.
So, you want to own a restaurant? Here’s some tips from a pro | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If there is one thing learned from owning a restaurant, and subsequently reporting on the industry, it is that there always will be a full supply of those who dream to own a restaurant. The business is alluring for many reasons and often the ultimate goal for a talented chef. So after a summer of writing about closures and major transitions in our food world including a national potato shortage, I present a concept that might be very successful on Staten Island.
New Staten Island bridal shop offers unique dresses and posh event space
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The most unique aspect about the newly opened Something Blü Bridal boutique is its décor: Featuring a Versace-patterned grass wall, spacious two-level floor plan, bright, chandelier-illuminated dressing rooms and rooftop sitting area, the loft-style space is not your average bridal salon. There’s a posh VIP ambience, champagne-accompanied appointments and a lavish customizable event space too. And then, of course, there are the dresses.
Jimmy Martinez, firefighter who succumbed to 9/11-related illness, honored with street renaming
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Close to 150 friends and family members gathered Friday morning to pay tribute to beloved firefighter Jimmy Martinez, 58, of Great Kills during a street renaming ceremony. The intersection of Beach Road and Hillcrest Avenue was dedicated to the 26-year career decorated firefighter from both Staten...
Animal cookies sold at Target recalled because they may contain metal pieces
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Animal crackers sold at Target are being recalled because they may contain metal, according to a recall notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is recalling 44 oz Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies, a product that...
A year after Hurricane Ida, city comptroller denies hundreds of Staten Island claims
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Nearly a year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida dropped record levels of rainfall on New York City, inundating homes and killing at least 13 people, the city comptroller denied every homeowner’s negligence claim filed to the office. The denial of 4,703 citywide claims, first...
Ferry operating with reduced service beginning Sunday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Ferry is running with modified service Sunday night into Monday morning. The reduced service will begin at 11 p.m., when boats will depart on the hour out of the St. George Terminal and on the half-hour out of the Whitehall Terminal, according to the city Department of Transportation. Service will return to normal at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
Tasting by trolley: Here’s how the restaurant tour unfolded on the South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two trollies wove through the hearts of Annadale, Eltingville and Great Kills on Sunday afternoon for a five-hour restaurant tour. The South Shore Business Improvement District and Councilman Joe Borelli’s annual August event aimed for introductions to future favorite spots to 250 lucky guests who scored tickets to the sold-out sampling event.
NYC to start work on community-opposed Hylan Blvd. bike lane project
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city is set to start work on the much-maligned Hylan Boulevard “road diet” project in Tottenville despite repeated opposition from community members and elected officials. Road diets aim to match low vehicle volumes to lane capacity, typically adding flush medians, bike lanes and/or...
Why was this military tank rolling through the streets of St. George in 1976?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – You would think it would be front-page news if a U.S. military tank was seen on the streets of St. George. This was back on Oct. 19, 1976. The tank was seen on rumbling down Bay Street for a good part of the day. It...
