Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Well-known NYC realtor cuts ribbon on new Staten Island agency

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For James Prendamano, the official opening of PreReal, Prendamano Real Estate is a dream come true. “The whole idea behind this firm was to take the best elements of a traditional local brokerage and meld them with all the cutting-edge tools available to us in the digital toolbox,” Prendamano said, detailing the genesis of his newly-launched business, which originally debuted in Bulls Head this past April before settling in its new permanent Tottenville headquarters this week. “The response has been better than I ever could have dreamed of.”
The Staten Island Advance

St. John's University had poor timing for closure of Staten Island campus announcement | Our Opinion

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- College isn’t easy. Neither is the process of choosing the educational institution that’s right for you. The year-long process often consists of taking entrance exams, applying to several colleges and eagerly awaiting acceptances. Imagine getting into the college of your dreams – maybe with a sizeable scholarship – to find out two weeks before you’re supposed to start your freshman year that the university you chose is closing.
The Staten Island Advance

So, you want to own a restaurant? Here's some tips from a pro | Pamela's Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If there is one thing learned from owning a restaurant, and subsequently reporting on the industry, it is that there always will be a full supply of those who dream to own a restaurant. The business is alluring for many reasons and often the ultimate goal for a talented chef. So after a summer of writing about closures and major transitions in our food world including a national potato shortage, I present a concept that might be very successful on Staten Island.
The Staten Island Advance

New Staten Island bridal shop offers unique dresses and posh event space

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The most unique aspect about the newly opened Something Blü Bridal boutique is its décor: Featuring a Versace-patterned grass wall, spacious two-level floor plan, bright, chandelier-illuminated dressing rooms and rooftop sitting area, the loft-style space is not your average bridal salon. There’s a posh VIP ambience, champagne-accompanied appointments and a lavish customizable event space too. And then, of course, there are the dresses.
The Staten Island Advance

Ferry operating with reduced service beginning Sunday night

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Ferry is running with modified service Sunday night into Monday morning. The reduced service will begin at 11 p.m., when boats will depart on the hour out of the St. George Terminal and on the half-hour out of the Whitehall Terminal, according to the city Department of Transportation. Service will return to normal at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Staten Island Advance

Tasting by trolley: Here's how the restaurant tour unfolded on the South Shore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two trollies wove through the hearts of Annadale, Eltingville and Great Kills on Sunday afternoon for a five-hour restaurant tour. The South Shore Business Improvement District and Councilman Joe Borelli’s annual August event aimed for introductions to future favorite spots to 250 lucky guests who scored tickets to the sold-out sampling event.
