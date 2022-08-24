ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nonprofit calling on the state to help remove abandoned boats

By Jordan Cioppa
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Abandoned boats continue to be a problem in Lowcountry waterways, but more funding is needed to remove them.

“We’ve had issues where boats have been bought and sold so many times that there’s no current record of who owns it and it just gets left and abandoned,” said Andrew Gilreath, the Police Chief for the City of Folly Beach.

On Wednesday, Governor McMaster joined the non-profit Wounded Nature-Working Veterans, local law enforcement agencies, and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to look at multiple abandoned vessels.

According to officials, the boats are hazardous, harmful to the environment, and lead to even more problems.

“The boats do become a breeding ground for crime,” said Michael Merrill who works in the Harbor Patrol Unit for the Charleston Police Department.

Wounded Nature works with law enforcement to remove the boats. Together, they’ve taken more than 220 boats out of the water, but it’s a lengthy and expensive process. Before they can keep these efforts up, they need more funding and they’re calling on the state to help.

“It will just be a question of determining what the best thing is to do and everything seems to cost money. And so, we will have to have money as well in the budget. This is just one more thing we can do to make South Carolina just a little bit better for everybody,” said Gov. McMaster.

The group took the governor to see an abandoned barge that they said would cost $135,000 to remove.

Wounded Nature CEO Rudy Socha and officers said they hope to see the state fund some of their efforts as well as come up with legislation to help prevent boats from being left behind.

“We have other states that are currently working on their problems and they have the funding to do it. Unfortunately, we sit in the middle with no funding at this point,” said Socha.

If you see or know anything about an abandoned boat, police encourage you to call the following numbers:

Charleston County Dispatch: 843-743-7200SCDNR: 800-922-5431

You can also email merrillm@charleston-sc.gov .

According to police, owners who are caught abandoning their boat can face a $1,000-$5,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail.

To donate to Wounded Nature, click here.

