Read full article on original website
Related
Highlights: Four touchdowns from Cornell Hatcher Jr. leads Corona Centennial past Cathedral Catholic 42-7
Lead photo by Steven Silva CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. -- Corona Centennial wasted no time on Friday night, scoring on each of their first four possessions en route a 42-7 win over host Cathedral Catholic. Centennial led 28-0 at halftime and scored on each of their first two possessions of the second ...
Francis Parker High football star scores 52 points in game
Chris Williams accomplished the amazing feat against Pasadena Poly, setting a new San Diego Section record in the process.
News 8 KFMB
Legal breakdown of the rape allegations against 3 SDSU football players
SAN DIEGO — The fallout continues after Thursday's civil lawsuit accusing three San Diego State University football players of rape. The defendants named in the lawsuit include former Aztecs punter, Matt Araiza, who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills; Zavier Leonard, who is a current member of the Aztecs team; and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko, who is a former member of the San Diego State team.
High School Football Roundup: Good news for La Jolla and Country Day, not so for Bishop's
La Jolla High School Football Roundup
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Matt Araiza won’t play Friday following rape allegations
Bills punter Matt Araiza will not play in Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, a source confirmed to News 4.
San Diego woman with rare disease receives first breakthrough treatment at UC San Diego
SAN DIEGO — A local nursing school graduate is one of the first in the country to be treated with a new medication used to fight a rare, incurable protein disorder. In July, University of California San Diego Health was the first to offer the therapy used to treat a Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis, which is often fatal.
msn.com
Where To Stay In San Diego For Easy Beach Access
“America’s Finest City” is a place of sun and sand, a destination where dreams come true. San Diego is visited by nearly 35 million people annually, proving that it’s more than just a place of travel but a fun destination to experience worthwhile memories. This Californian city...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Why Tijuana Is Paying California for Colorado River Water
As blistering drought sucks the West dry, Tijuana is paying California for emergency Colorado River water. The growing city that seems to always struggle finding enough water to go around made its first such purchase back in 1972, before the city had built an aqueduct to the Mexicali Valley through which Colorado River water is shipped to the coast. Tijuana can make these purchases through an international agreement with the U.S., but the water costs a little more than even San Diego pays for treated river water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPBS
San Diego Unified superintendent prepared for a school year of 'belonging and equity'
Students in the San Diego Unified District go back to school Monday. The fall semester marks the beginning of the first full year as superintendent for Lamont Jackson, Ph.D. In an interview with KPBS, Jackson spoke about his plans for California’s second-largest school district. “This year will be about...
msn.com
Beloved Carlsbad Father, Coach Who Died Swimming From Alcatraz to SF Remembered
A beloved Carlsbad father, coach and volunteer who died while participating in a swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco earlier this month was remembered at a vigil Friday night in the North County. For reasons not yet known, 50-year-old Brian Reynolds became unresponsive and had to be pulled from the...
coolsandiegosights.com
Carlsbad history at St. Michael’s By-the-Sea.
The fascinating history of Carlsbad includes its very first church, St. Michael’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, built in 1894. St. Michael’s By-the-Sea is located on Carlsbad Boulevard at Christiansen Way, a block south of Magee Park. During a recent adventure in San Diego’s North County, I walked around the...
Thrillist
Where to Find the Best Fish Tacos in San Diego
If you're craving fish tacos, there’s no shortage of places offering their own takes around San Diego. As Mexico’s northern neighbor, we’re spoiled with a plethora of top-notch Mexican eateries, from fine-dining spots to casual California burritos, and including fish tacos, a batter-fried delicacy that originated in Baja California. From there, the dish swam upstream to San Diego where it’s beloved by locals as well as out-of-towners looking for flaky fish nestled inside soft, warm tortillas. From Oceanside to Encinitas, here’s where to find the best fish tacos in San Diego:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
High School Girls Use Drones to Uncover the POC Founders of San Diego County
They call themselves hers-torians and they are on a mission. “We are females of color, women of color, who are trying to truly uphold the truth of what our ancestors actually went through,” said Trinity Ansley. Ansley is one of 16 girls participating in Our Genetic Legacy, a program...
New CCA line on electric bill shocking some San Diegans
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People all over San Diego are seeing a new line item on their hefty summer SDG&E bills and don’t know what it is. For the past several months CBS8 has been looking into all those charges and we break down the numbers. Scott...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. January 22, 1979 Allison Ross reports on the lack of...
San Diego, Coastal Commission reach agreement to allow enforcement of sidewalk vending rules in coastal zone
Coastal residents upset by a growing presence of sidewalk vendors may be breathing a sigh of relief in coming months, as San Diego officials said Aug. 26 that an agreement has been reached to allow enforcement of new city vending regulations in the coastal zone without a hearing by the California Coastal Commission.
NBC San Diego
VIDEO: Fishermen Watch Great White Shark Eat Lunch Off Coast of San Diego
Biting tuna and flowing beer. That's about all you can ask for on a 12-hour sportfishing charter. But the coolest part of a recent angling excursion for a group of San Diego sons and fathers was their run-in with a fish they wouldn't dare to try and catch: a great white shark.
pacificsandiego.com
Escondido resident wins $265,585 on ‘Press Your Luck’ game show
Winning a life-changing jackpot on a prime-time game show was difficult, but keeping the outcome secret for nearly three months was almost as challenging. FaLawna Barton, a single mother of a teen and a tween in Escondido, won more than a quarter of a million dollars with the push of a button last May.
Skateboarder stabs man in Oceanside
A skateboard-riding assailant stabbed another man during a confrontation in Oceanside Friday, prompting a police search by ground and air.
Thomas Rhett cancels San Diego concert 2 hours before show time due to ‘vocal irritation’
Fans headed to Thomas Rhett's Saturday evening concert in San Diego County were shocked when the country singer announced that the show was canceled less than two hours before he was expected to hit the stage.
Comments / 0