New luxury hotel opens in the Upstate
The Upstate’s newest luxury hotel is now open for business. The Grand Bohemian Lodge opened officially Thursday on East Camperdown Way in Greenville.
greenvillejournal.com
Greer Arts & Eats Festival to return to downtown Greer
The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Greer Arts & Eats Festival from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 in downtown Greer. “Last year was our first Greer Arts & Eats festival and we had a lot of success,” said Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce president and CEO David Merhib. “We were blown away with the attendance and how everyone spread out and had a great time. This year, we’ve secured more than double the artisan and food vendors, an even better music line and lots more of the community involved, so it’s set to be a great two days. A special thank you to all of our sponsors this year, we couldn’t do this event without the community and business support.”
The Post and Courier
An end to the ‘craziness’ as Greenville real estate market gets back to normal
The home was on East North Street, which runs through a desirable and historic area just northeast of downtown Greenville, and in 24 hours it had over 20 showings and generated four offers from prospective buyers. In some instances, it seems, the home-buying frenzy that’s gripped the region for the past two years is still trying to hold on.
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Greenville on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Behind the dish: SC Softshell Crab Succotash by CityRange Steakhouse Grill
Chef Cory Massa from CityRange Steakhouse Grill dropped by the 7NEWS studio in Spartanburg to explain the concept behind one of the creative dishes they are serving for Greenville's Restaurant Week.
FOX Carolina
Downtown revival in Laurens sets example for others
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nearly three dozen visitors with the Main Street South Carolina organization took a tour of town square on Thursday. A day-long meeting included a closer look at the ongoing renovations and what made them possible. “We are able to demonstrate a lot of the best...
WYFF4.com
Greenville organization offers seniors Fun Fridays
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A group in Greenville is making the end of the work week even more of a day to look forward to with a weekly party for seniors only. Senior Action, an organization that serves close to 5,000 seniors in Greenville County, is throwing parties every week appropriately called "Fun Friday."
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Greenville
Small furry pets available for adoption in Greenville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Greenville, South Carolina on Petfinder.
The Post and Courier
Historic 1830s Pendleton home for sale for $1.3M
PENDLETON — A nearly 200-year-old home with a storied history in Anderson County is for sale for $1.3 million. The Glen, a private residence built in the 1830s, has connections to generations of local doctors and military and government leaders. The five-bed, 3½-bath home was last sold in 1998, according to realtor.com.
$200K lottery ticket sold in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Greenville. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Road. All five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing matched resulting in the top prize of $100,000. The ticket holder “powered […]
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Greenville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Greenville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
FOX Carolina
Zero-turn lawn mower safety tips
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A John Hopkins University study shows there are about 6,400 lawn mowing injuries per year. Michael’s Lawn and Landscape is providing tips to those who use the machines for the weekly chore. Michael Mance, of Anderson, is the president. “I’ve been doing this since...
The Post and Courier
Children's toys maker moves to Laurens County, invests $16M
GRAY COURT — A children's toys supplier, distributor and manufacturer is expanding and moving its corporate headquarters to Laurens County, 3 miles south of Fountain Inn. Sunny Days Entertainment intends to invest $16 million and create 80 new jobs. By first quarter of 2023, Sunny Days Entertainment will move...
livingupstatesc.com
North Carolina Apple Festival kicks off Sept. 2
7 a.m. – Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Downtown Hendersonville Sidewalk Sales, WNC Air Museum Open House, Laurel Park Village Sidewalk Sales. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Mineral and Lapidary Museum, 40th Annual Henderson County Gem & Mineral Show. 10...
Greenville Fire Dept.: stay out of water near Falls Park
The Greenville City Fire Department is warning against swimming or wading in the water at Falls Park.
FOX Carolina
Laurens Police Department building closing for 1 year due to construction
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced their building located at 250 W. Laurens Street is closing for about one year due to construction. The construction is scheduled to begin on September 1. During construction, all police business will be conducted at the Laurens Police administration building...
WYFF4.com
'Thank you so much for helping us': New Piggly Wiggly opens in Spartanburg, ending food desert in the area
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — It has been three years since people in the southside of Spartanburg had a grocery nearby, after the closure of local Save A-Lot in 2019. The Piggly Wiggly on South Church Street saw nonstop business on Wednesday. Mayor Jerome Rice said he wanted to come early...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Photos: Inside the new Grand Bohemian
The long-awaited Grand Bohemian Lodge has opened its doors overlooking Falls Park in downtown Greenville. From a basement bourbon bar to a Native American lodge-style art gallery, here’s a look inside Greenville’s latest marquee hotel.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Getting Answers – Parris Bridge Road follow-up
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. This week we are following up on a road in Spartanburg County. via IFTTT. Note from...
spartanburg.com
Spartanburg City Council Approves Annexation for Drayton Apartment Development Property
In a short meeting, Spartanuburg City Council recently gave final approval to an annexation property at 225 Milliken Street, home to a new 297-unit apartment development called “The Lively,” currently under construction. The annexation received approval on first reading at Council’s meeting on August 8. Located near...
