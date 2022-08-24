ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landrum, SC

greenvillejournal.com

Greer Arts & Eats Festival to return to downtown Greer

The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Greer Arts & Eats Festival from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 in downtown Greer. “Last year was our first Greer Arts & Eats festival and we had a lot of success,” said Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce president and CEO David Merhib. “We were blown away with the attendance and how everyone spread out and had a great time. This year, we’ve secured more than double the artisan and food vendors, an even better music line and lots more of the community involved, so it’s set to be a great two days. A special thank you to all of our sponsors this year, we couldn’t do this event without the community and business support.”
GREER, SC
The Post and Courier

An end to the ‘craziness’ as Greenville real estate market gets back to normal

The home was on East North Street, which runs through a desirable and historic area just northeast of downtown Greenville, and in 24 hours it had over 20 showings and generated four offers from prospective buyers. In some instances, it seems, the home-buying frenzy that’s gripped the region for the past two years is still trying to hold on.
GREENVILLE, SC
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Greenville on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
GREENVILLE, SC
City
Landrum, SC
FOX Carolina

Downtown revival in Laurens sets example for others

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nearly three dozen visitors with the Main Street South Carolina organization took a tour of town square on Thursday. A day-long meeting included a closer look at the ongoing renovations and what made them possible. “We are able to demonstrate a lot of the best...
LAURENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville organization offers seniors Fun Fridays

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A group in Greenville is making the end of the work week even more of a day to look forward to with a weekly party for seniors only. Senior Action, an organization that serves close to 5,000 seniors in Greenville County, is throwing parties every week appropriately called "Fun Friday."
GREENVILLE, SC
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Greenville

Small furry pets available for adoption in Greenville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Greenville, South Carolina on Petfinder.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Historic 1830s Pendleton home for sale for $1.3M

PENDLETON — A nearly 200-year-old home with a storied history in Anderson County is for sale for $1.3 million. The Glen, a private residence built in the 1830s, has connections to generations of local doctors and military and government leaders. The five-bed, 3½-bath home was last sold in 1998, according to realtor.com.
PENDLETON, SC
WSPA 7News

$200K lottery ticket sold in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Greenville. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Road. All five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing matched resulting in the top prize of $100,000. The ticket holder “powered […]
GREENVILLE, SC
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Greenville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Greenville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Zero-turn lawn mower safety tips

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A John Hopkins University study shows there are about 6,400 lawn mowing injuries per year. Michael’s Lawn and Landscape is providing tips to those who use the machines for the weekly chore. Michael Mance, of Anderson, is the president. “I’ve been doing this since...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Children's toys maker moves to Laurens County, invests $16M

GRAY COURT — A children's toys supplier, distributor and manufacturer is expanding and moving its corporate headquarters to Laurens County, 3 miles south of Fountain Inn. Sunny Days Entertainment intends to invest $16 million and create 80 new jobs. By first quarter of 2023, Sunny Days Entertainment will move...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
livingupstatesc.com

North Carolina Apple Festival kicks off Sept. 2

7 a.m. – Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Downtown Hendersonville Sidewalk Sales, WNC Air Museum Open House, Laurel Park Village Sidewalk Sales. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Mineral and Lapidary Museum, 40th Annual Henderson County Gem & Mineral Show. 10...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Laurens Police Department building closing for 1 year due to construction

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced their building located at 250 W. Laurens Street is closing for about one year due to construction. The construction is scheduled to begin on September 1. During construction, all police business will be conducted at the Laurens Police administration building...
LAURENS, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Photos: Inside the new Grand Bohemian

The long-awaited Grand Bohemian Lodge has opened its doors overlooking Falls Park in downtown Greenville. From a basement bourbon bar to a Native American lodge-style art gallery, here’s a look inside Greenville’s latest marquee hotel.
GREENVILLE, SC
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Getting Answers – Parris Bridge Road follow-up

Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. This week we are following up on a road in Spartanburg County. via IFTTT. Note from...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

