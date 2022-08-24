Gastonia police hire homeless coordinator to help get people off the streets

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department’s newest hire will be using her badge to open new doors for people experiencing homelessness.

Gayle Mahl is the department’s first homeless coordinator. She connects people to resources across the community, including shelter, work or rehab for substance use.

She’s familiar with the work, even leading the county’s homeless count last winter. Mahl said the number of people in need has doubled during the pandemic.

“It has increased significantly in our communities so there is a lot of need,” she said.

Already, Mahl has helped two families find housing, but she knows there’s many more to go.

“That is really what it is meant to be,” she said.

